Judge finds Marilyn Mosby indigent, allows entire defense team to withdraw

Judge rules all of Marilyn Mosby's defense attorney's can withdraw from case 00:34

BALTIMORE -- A federal judge will allow all six of former Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby's defense attorneys to withdraw from her criminal case.

Judge Lydia K. Griggsby also found Mosby, who made more than $200,000 a year in her former job, indigent and appointed federal public defender James Wyda to represent her.

Judge Griggsby made the decision during a virtual hearing that was accessible to the public by phone.

Mosby, who has rarely spoken in court, told the judge, "I would like this case to go as quickly as possible so I can resume my life."

She later said, "I want to rebuild my life, but I do understand new counsel would have to get up to speed in the case."

Mosby's perjury and fraud trial, slated to kick off on March 27, will now likely be delayed again.

The lawyers' withdrawals stem from the possible criminal contempt charges facing her former lead defense attorney A. Scott Bolden for his conduct, including cursing on the courthouse steps and releasing secret jury information.

Bolden has since apologized. Now, he says that he needs to focus on his own defense instead of Mosby's. He did not speak in court on Friday.

The other three lawyers at his firm working on Mosby's case argued they also have a conflict because of Bolden's situation.

Mosby's other two attorneys, Lucious Outlaw and Gary Proctor, will be allowed to withdraw too.

They argued that they had taken the case pro-bono and were never prepared to handle the main defense, citing other obligations.

"You can't get blood from a stone, judge. That's where I'm at," Proctor said during Friday's conference.

Federal prosecutors said Mosby's defense team was "too large" and objected to all but Bolden leaving the case, noting it has already been pushed back too many times.

"Distracted is not a conflict of interest," prosecutor Leo Wise said.

While Judge Griggsby will allow Mosby new counsel, she acknowledged that "a delay is certainly not something this judge welcomes."

The government has accused Mosby of perjury. Investigators argue that she knowingly lied to take a hardship withdrawal from her retirement account due to the pandemic when she was employed the entire time.

Prosecutors also claim she provided false information on mortgage applications for two Florida vacation homes in order to get lower interest rates.

Mosby has maintained her innocence. She lost her re-election bid and has since been replaced by Ivan Bates as Baltimore City state's attorney.

A hearing will be held on February 3 to decide the next steps in the case.