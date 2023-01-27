ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Wes Moore, city leaders discuss mental health disparities

By Miana Massey
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XVADl_0kTxvKc400

Maryland officials tackle root causes of teen violence 02:28

BALTIMORE — Governor Wes Moore, Lt. Governor Aruna Miller, and local health leaders gathered in Baltimore for a mental and behavioral health roundtable discussion. A big topic issue was teen violence, and tackling its root causes.

"It is time for us to get this right and in maryland we plan on it," said Governor Wes Moore.

The recent string of youth violence in baltimore has prompted an urgent call to action and push for change.

"No one should be loosing their lives to violence, but in particular the future snuffed out of these young people, lives and potential that will never be realized because of something simple," said Mayor Brandon Scott.

The city is working alongside the state of maryland to provide increased support services for children and their families.

"Looking at this as a holistic issue and working to address not just people losing their lives to gun violence but really also tackling the root causes," said Fareeha Waheed, Baltimore City Trauma Task Force.

Leaders recognize the health disparities within communities; food and housing insecurity, lack off mental and behavioral health services all have detrimental effects.

"Different communities are treated differently on these issues and we have to be able to deal with the fact that there is a social economic and racial component on the way we deal with these things," said Governor Wes Moore.

The department of us health and human services investing in schools, to ensure kids have the assistance they need early on.

"Access to the care they need now not when they are teenagers and have bad problems not when their adults and have really bad problems, when they are small," said Xavier Becerra, U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services.

Governor Moore plans to allocate $122 million to aiding local police departments and a record $1.4 billion to mental health and substance programs.  "That includes both dealing with the trauma dealing with the retaliatory violence that we continue to see in our neighborhoods, and yes it also includes we have to get these illegal guns out of our neighborhoods."

Moore partnered with over a dozen local health leaders and assured them that they have the support and investment they need to increase services and impact change in Baltimore.

Comments / 11

John Wood
4d ago

Why are there disparities since Democrats have run Baltimore since 1968 , their 55 years of lies and broken promises is catching up to them !

Reply(2)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
baltimorefishbowl.com

University of Maryland Medical Center celebrates 200th anniversary

The University of Maryland Medical Center is turning 200 this year and will be celebrating their bicentennial all year long. “UMMC has transformed the face of health care in the region and cemented its reputation as a national leader in academic medicine by holding steadfast to our mission, meeting the health care needs of our communities and blazing new trails through discovery-based medicine,” UMMC’s president and CEO Bert W. O’Malley said in a statement. “As we mark our bicentennial, I look forward to pausing throughout the year to reflect on our story, and to being inspired by the bright promise of chapters yet to come.”
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Gun safety advocates call for stricter gun laws in Annapolis as teen violence increases

BALTIMORE -- Hundreds of gun safety advocates gathered in Annapolis on Tuesday pleading for people to "put down their guns."On Gun Safety Advocacy, those in the crowd, including many mothers, pushed for tougher gun laws.In January, three teenagers younger than the age of 18 were shot and killed in Baltimore City.Gov. Wes Moore joined gun safety groups in Annapolis calling for tighter gun laws."Right now, in Annapolis, we've got your back and your issues are ours," Moore said."Gun violence is an epidemic in this country and it's senseless," added Melissa Ladd, with Maryland Moms Demand Action.Logan Scott, a student at...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
CBS Baltimore

University of Maryland student-athletes create friendship with children with illnesses, disabilities

BALTIMORE - It can be extremely difficult for children facing serious illnesses and disabilities.A national non-profit organization is tackling the emotional and social isolation that often comes with the experience by connecting them with a college athletic team through a unique program. The University of Maryland is making an impact while creating life-long friendships.Cal Taylor, a 9-year-old from Alexandria, Virginia may be one of the Maryland Terps' youngest family member, but he's also the mightiest.Cal has been fighting an inflammatory disease that's caused him to spend countless hours in the hospital and out of school.But despite all of the hardships,...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WBOC

Watermen Hope New DNR Secretary Will Support Seafood Industry

EASTON, Md. - Maryland's new Department of Natural Resources Secretary, Josh Kurtz has been appointed by Governor Wes Moore amid concerns from Eastern Shore watermen. Kurtz, who previously served as CEO of the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, has been the subject of much discussion since his appointment was announced. The Chesapeake...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

For 'Amtrak Joe' Biden, Baltimore rail tunnel visit personal

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ulysses S. Grant was still president when workers finished the Baltimore and Potomac Tunnel, which connected Philadelphia and Washington through rail travel for the first time.But 150 years later, the tunnel that runs under some of Baltimore's residential neighborhoods is more of a chokepoint than a lifeline. There's only one tube, and trains need to slow down to just 30 mph (48 kilometers per hour) to navigate a tight turn on the southern end.It's a problem that President Joe Biden knows well, having commuted from Delaware to Washington on Amtrak for decades while serving as a U.S....
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Anne Arundel County Schools call on parents, volunteers to roam hallways to curb school violence

BALTIMORE - Anne Arundel County Schools are opening its doors to volunteers in an effort to address safety in the schools.District officials say serious offenses, including fights, attacks and threats, are on pace to eclipse each of the last two years.    "We don't have to do this alone," Anne Arundel County Schools Superintendent Dr. Mark Bedell said. "School violence is real."Dr. Bedell announced on Monday a new #BePresent Campaign.The goal is to prevent tragedies and strengthen community ties.The program is modeled, in part, on a "Dads on Duty" effort in Louisiana, featured last school year on CBS."What we're trying to...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Nottingham MD

Maryland officials react to beating death of Tyre Nichols

BALTIMORE, MD—Local leaders in Baltimore and around the state of Maryland are reacting to the beating death of Tyre Nichols in Tennessee. Bodycam footage released on Friday appears to show 29-year-old Tyre Nichols being beaten by multiple Memphis police officers during a traffic stop on January 7th. Fox News...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore DPW is hiring, career fair hosted Saturday

BALTIMORE — Staffing shortages are still a problem nationwide, including Baltimore City.But the city's Department of Public Works hopes to fill some vacancies after hosting a job fair Saturday in West Baltimore.Dozens of people lined up at the CC Jackson Recreation Center with the hopes to start a new future.Chief Administrative Officer Deepti Modha with the Department of Public Works said it was vital to hold a career fair in West Baltimore to make it accessible for the community."We want to make sure we were somewhere close where public transportation was available," she said. "There is plenty of parking so people...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

'Nice thing for the community': Redeveloped Lexington Market starts new chapter in Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- It's the start of a new chapter for Lexington Market. After years of construction, the market's new building had its grand opening Tuesday.City and state leaders held a ribbon cutting in celebration, noting projects like this not only help the city, but the state as a whole.The market has served Baltimore for more than 230 years, tracing its origins to 1782. You can still see the vendor numbers etched into the curbs on West Lexington Street.  It has gone through a number of transformations since, but the community will now see the biggest revitalization yet.The transformation includes a new...
BALTIMORE, MD
talbotspy.org

Three Nurse Practitioners Join UM Shore Medical Group – Primary Care

University of Maryland Shore Medical Group (UM SMG) – Primary Care recently welcomed three new nurse practitioners. Kathryn Wilson, MSN, CRNP, FNP-C and Melissa Wood, MSN, CRNP, FNP-C joined the Easton practice. Ashley Schreppel, MSN, CRNP, FNP-B, FNP-BC joined the Denton practice. All three providers are natives to the Eastern Shore.
EASTON, MD
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
99K+
Followers
30K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy