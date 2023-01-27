Read full article on original website
Kern County to face cold nights and frigid mornings this week
A very cold winter storm system brought light to moderate rainfall upon Kern County. To put it in more detail, California Highway Patrol had to pace traffic over the Grapevine this morning due to the snow and Bakersfield picked up an additional 0.33″ in the rain gauge, almost three times the amount originally forecast.
Cold front moving through Kern County on Monday
A cold front is moving through the area this Monday morning. We are going to continue to see some showers until late morning, then clearing by afternoon. If traveling, make sure you check the local passes, snow was falling this morning. We will clear out late tonight, and cool temperatures will return overnight. We will […]
Happy Monday everyone we are starting off the week with some wet weather
BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Monday everyone. There is a slight chance of showers in the San Joaquin Valley south of Fresno County this morning. Snow showers are possible over Kern County Mountain passes today. Sub-freezing temperatures are expected in the San Joaquin Valley each night and early morning...
Sunday’s forecast: Light rain and mountain snow expected
We’ve got several watches and warnings in effect for Kern County today. We see a Winter Weather Advisory issued for the Tehachapi mountains and Eastern Kern set to expire January 30 at 12 p.m. We also have a Wind Advisory for Eastern Kern and our desert regions set to...
Your weekend forecast: Nice conditions for Saturday, weak storm for Sunday
We are tracking some nice outdoor weather for Saturday, so if you have any outdoor chores or activities to do, you may want to get them done before Sunday. Saturday, Bakersfield will see a high of 58°. Our Grapevine communities will be in the low 50s, while the Kern...
Storm system could bring rain, potential for snow flurries through passes in Kern County
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A storm system making its way through the San Joaquin Valley on Sunday could bring rain and up to 2 inches of snow in Kern County mountain areas, according to the National Weather Service. A winter weather advisory is in effect from 3 p.m. Sunday until noon Monday for Tehachapi and […]
Gusty Thunderstorms, Another Storm to Hit Southern California
The latest weather forecast warned that another storm could unload in Southern California this week, causing rain and thunderstorms. People with travel plans this week should consider the weather forecasts. Bringing an umbrella would be recommendable as rounds of storms would unleash anytime this week. Mountain snow and gusty thunderstorms.
Storm System Expected Sunday And Monday
MOUNTAIN COMMUNITIES—The National Weather Service Hanford Office predicts a storm system will drop southward through California on Sunday and Monday, bringing a chance of light rain and mountain snow to the area. Freezing temperatures are likely across the San Joaquin Valley Monday and Tuesday nights, with upper 20s in rural areas.
CHP escorts end, all lanes of I-5 through Grapevine ‘open and clear’ after snowfall Monday
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Caltrans District 6 said the I-5 is “open and clear” after snowfall prompted CHP officers to escort traffic early Monday morning. Traffic was clear as of 9:40 p.m. and CHP has stopped escorting traffic, Caltrans said. The California Highway Patrol began escorts through the Grapevine along Interstate 5 around 3:30 a.m. […]
Wind advisories issued across Sacramento region with expected near-freezing temperatures
(KTXL) — As the Sacramento Valley prepares for below-freezing and near-freezing temperatures, wind advisories have also been issued for the area. — Video Above: Daughter of Rodney King speaks on Tyre Nichols According to the FOX40 Weather Center, a wind advisory has been issued in the Central Sacramento Valley, the southern Sacramento Valley, the Northeast […]
Tahoe deep freeze; Sierra braces for coldest temperatures in decade
TRUCKEE -- Across the Tahoe Basin, residents were bracing for the arrival Sunday night of some of the coldest temperatures in years as a deep freeze descends on Northern California.The National Weather Service predicted temperatures to plug to minus-9 at Truckee, minus-7 at South Lake Tahoe and minus-16 at Bridgeport overnight. And that's not taking into account the wind chills whipped up by 50 mph winds.It will be even colder at the ski resorts across the region that are over 7,000 feet."This afternoon will begin the temperature tumble, and the gusty northeast winds of 30-45 mph will create some unpleasant...
Here's how high PG&E says bills could get during this historically cold, wet winter in CA
Historic rain, now followed by freezing temperatures across the Bay Area is leading to higher than ever gas and electric bills. Here's how much you can expect, according to PG&E.
Bakersfield woman wins $10,000 for Kern County Animal Services
Kern County Animal Services recently received the money they needed for a special event in the Spring and the animals at the Kern County Animal Shelter are really feeling the love.
Sub-freezing temperatures coming to the Sacramento Valley
(KTXL) — Much of the Sacramento Valley is expected to see temperatures drop to near-freezing or below-freezing temperatures at the beginning of next week, according to the National Weather Service. On Monday, the northern portion of the valley near Redding and Red Bluff will see the beginning of the cold weather move in. Redding will […]
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More windy conditions and potential rain coming soon for the Desert Southwest
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Below normal temperatures will prevail through at least next 7 days, with cold mornings as low temperatures in the 30s will prevail through the end of the week. A dry weather disturbance will move through the area late tonight through Thursday, with the main impact...
Happy Hour hot spots in Bakersfield
Hungry Hunter Steakhouse is known as one of the top steakhouses in Bakersfield. So, in that sense, their happy hour makes it a best-kept secret when it comes to deals and duration.
Number of American white pelicans overwintering at Isabella Lake has multiplied
Five days a week Kern River Valley resident Eva Hollmann is out on the surface of Isabella Lake, windsurfing when the wind is right, but often rowing the wherry she built with her own hands for exercise, litter retrieval and bird watching. What has been impossible to miss for the...
California witness says object moving overhead looked like submarine
A California witness at Victorville reported hearing loud, bomb-like sounds, and watching a submarine-shaped object cross the sky at 2:09 p.m. on December 5, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Huge plume of smoke visible near U.S. Mexico Border
You may have noticed a ginormous plume of smoke near Otay Mesa Saturday.
Earthquakes, storms force closure of one of California's most popular roads
The storms and earthquakes that have rocked California in recent weeks have resulted in the closure of one of the state’s most often-used roads.
