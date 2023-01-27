ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

KGET 17

Kern County to face cold nights and frigid mornings this week

A very cold winter storm system brought light to moderate rainfall upon Kern County. To put it in more detail, California Highway Patrol had to pace traffic over the Grapevine this morning due to the snow and Bakersfield picked up an additional 0.33″ in the rain gauge, almost three times the amount originally forecast.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Cold front moving through Kern County on Monday

A cold front is moving through the area this Monday morning. We are going to continue to see some showers until late morning, then clearing by afternoon. If traveling, make sure you check the local passes, snow was falling this morning. We will clear out late tonight, and cool temperatures will return overnight. We will […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Happy Monday everyone we are starting off the week with some wet weather

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Monday everyone. There is a slight chance of showers in the San Joaquin Valley south of Fresno County this morning. Snow showers are possible over Kern County Mountain passes today. Sub-freezing temperatures are expected in the San Joaquin Valley each night and early morning...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Sunday’s forecast: Light rain and mountain snow expected

We’ve got several watches and warnings in effect for Kern County today. We see a Winter Weather Advisory issued for the Tehachapi mountains and Eastern Kern set to expire January 30 at 12 p.m. We also have a Wind Advisory for Eastern Kern and our desert regions set to...
KERN COUNTY, CA
natureworldnews.com

Gusty Thunderstorms, Another Storm to Hit Southern California

The latest weather forecast warned that another storm could unload in Southern California this week, causing rain and thunderstorms. People with travel plans this week should consider the weather forecasts. Bringing an umbrella would be recommendable as rounds of storms would unleash anytime this week. Mountain snow and gusty thunderstorms.
CALIFORNIA STATE
sierranewsonline.com

Storm System Expected Sunday And Monday

MOUNTAIN COMMUNITIES—The National Weather Service Hanford Office predicts a storm system will drop southward through California on Sunday and Monday, bringing a chance of light rain and mountain snow to the area. Freezing temperatures are likely across the San Joaquin Valley Monday and Tuesday nights, with upper 20s in rural areas.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Tahoe deep freeze; Sierra braces for coldest temperatures in decade

TRUCKEE -- Across the Tahoe Basin, residents were bracing for the arrival Sunday night of some of the coldest temperatures in years as a deep freeze descends on Northern California.The National Weather Service predicted temperatures to plug to minus-9 at Truckee, minus-7 at South Lake Tahoe and minus-16 at Bridgeport overnight. And that's not taking into account the wind chills whipped up by 50 mph winds.It will be even colder at the ski resorts across the region that are over 7,000 feet."This afternoon will begin the temperature tumble, and the gusty northeast winds of 30-45 mph will create some unpleasant...
TRUCKEE, CA
FOX40

Sub-freezing temperatures coming to the Sacramento Valley

(KTXL) — Much of the Sacramento Valley is expected to see temperatures drop to near-freezing or below-freezing temperatures at the beginning of next week, according to the National Weather Service. On Monday, the northern portion of the valley near Redding and Red Bluff will see the beginning of the cold weather move in. Redding will […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Bakersfield Californian

