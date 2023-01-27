ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Yardbarker

Bruins Should Target 3 Star Players After Missing Out on Bo Horvat

For much of this season, the Boston Bruins were linked to star center Bo Horvat. It seemed very possible that Horvat would become a Bruin, and NHL insider Frank Seravalli even noted that Boston could be the ideal landing spot for him. Yet, things have now changed on that front, as the New York Islanders came out of nowhere and acquired Horvat last night (Jan. 30). Now, Boston’s primary trade target is off the board.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Blackhawks’ Market for Kane Heating Up with 7 Teams Interested

The trade deadline is just about a month away, and all eyes are on the rebuilding Chicago Blackhawks because of it. After announcing the start of their full-on rebuild last season, the Blackhawks currently have a 15-29-4 record and only the Columbus Blue Jackets have fewer points. As a result, they are going to be clear sellers at the deadline, and they have several players who could be dealt like Jonathan Toews, Max Domi, and Jake McCabe. Yet, they have no bigger trade target than franchise legend Patrick Kane.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Red Wings & Rangers Could Help Each Other at Trade Deadline

The 2023 NHL Trade Deadline is just a little over a month away, and that means that every team across the league is taking stock of what they have, what they need, and how they can go about positioning themselves for success for the rest of this season and beyond. For some teams, this means making a small change or two to boost their depth with hopes of going on a long playoff run. For others, this means making big moves to add or subtract from their current roster in hopes of adding difference-makers either now or in the future.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Lettieri Injured At Bruins Practice, Won’t Travel To Toronto

BRIGHTON, MA – The Boston Bruins hoped to reward veteran forward Vinni Lettieri for his strong play this season at the AHL level with the Providence Bruins with a callup ahead of the NHL All-Star break. Instead, Lettieri suffered an lower body injury during Tuesday’s practice at Warrior Ice Arena and will not be making the quick trip to Toronto for Wednesday night’s road game against the Toronto Maple Leafs.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Bills GM has one criticism for QB Josh Allen

There are not a lot of holes in Josh Allen's game, but Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane has one criticism that he would like to see his quarterback work on in the future. Try not to get hit as much. Along with being sacked 33 times and taking hits...
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

BR Suggests Steelers Cut Ties With A Veteran Defensive Lineman

Pittsburgh Steelers general manager, Omar Khan has a ton of decisions to make this off-season. He will likely have to cut ties with a couple of veterans, something GM's have to do every year. Cornerback William Jackson III makes sense as a possible cap casualty, and he's been discussed as just that.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

49ers Announce 10 Players Signed To Futures Deals

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp. Newsome, 23, was a sixth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft out of North Carolina. He was in the second year of his four-year, $3.6 million rookie contract when he was waived by Chicago.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Steelers Connections Could Help Land A Possible QB Guru For The Coaching Staff In 2023

The Pittsburgh Steelers have preached so far this off-season that most of what it is doing while trying to be a competitive team for the 2023 NFL season is making sure that rookie Kenny Pickett is comfortable. The decision to keep much-maligned offensive coordinator, Matt Canada, for a third season came largely down to his strong working relationship with the first-round pick from the University of Pittsburgh according to Steelers team president , Art Rooney II.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Dallas Mavericks Sign Former Miami Heat Player

The Dallas Mavericks are coming off a season where they were made the Western Conference Finals for the first time since 2011. So far this year, they have been solid and are in a three-way tie for the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 27-25 record in 52 games.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Bears could bolster defensive line with this Eagles free agent

There’s no question that overhauling the defensive line is at the top of the to do-list for Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus. The Bears ranked last in the NFL in sacks (20) and they allowing the second-most rushing yards per game (157.3), which is why NBC Sports Chicago’s Alex Shapiro suggested they consider making a run at one of the top free agent lineman this offseason—Philadelphia’s Javon Hargrave.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

NHL Rumors: Let’s Get Wild With Minnesota

Joe Smith and Michael Russo of The Athletic: The Minnesota Wild come into February with much uncertainty. Dean Evason scratched Matt Dumba twice and Minnesota promptly lost to Florida and Carolina. Defense may be less of an issue. Minnesota needs even-strength scoring. The Wild rank 27th in the NHL there....
SAINT PAUL, MN
Yardbarker

Chicago Bears Cap Space Changes Drastically For 2023

The Chicago Bears have a new outlook for cap space. The Chicago Bears went through a lean year in 2022. They lead the league in dead cap, which aided the Bears in gaining the number one draft pick this spring. Now they head into the offseason with the most money to spend in free agency by a wide margin. The Bears will have even more money in their coffers from a salary cap increase in 2023.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Steelers Pegged To Grab Exciting Corner in The Athletic's Newest Mock Draft

One of the Pittsburgh Steelers' biggest needs of the off-season is to address the cornerback position and the draft might not be a bad way to go. The team has a rough history when it comes to the evaluation of cornerbacks, but the latest mock draft from The Athletic's Nick Baumgardner has the team selecting Kelee Ringo from the University of Georgia.
PITTSBURGH, PA

