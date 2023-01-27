FARGO (KFGO) – A Moorhead man is in the Cass County jail after causing a head-on crash north of Hickson/Oxbow early Monday, then fleeing the scene. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says 28-year-old Alan Walker was southbound on Cass County Road 81 when his SUV crossed the center line and hit another SUV driven by 37-year-old Marisa Merkel of Fargo just after 1:00 a.m., causing both vehicles to go into the ditch.

CASS COUNTY, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO