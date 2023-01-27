ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit Lakes, MN

Fargo man arrested for striking man clearing snow in alley

FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo police responded to a call early Friday, January 27, about an assault. The victim was struck by a blunt object while clearing snow from an alley behind an apartment building on the city’s south side. Security footage of the incident along with other evidence...
FARGO, ND
Man jailed after DUI head-on crash, two attempts to flee

FARGO (KFGO) – A Moorhead man is in the Cass County jail after causing a head-on crash north of Hickson/Oxbow early Monday, then fleeing the scene. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says 28-year-old Alan Walker was southbound on Cass County Road 81 when his SUV crossed the center line and hit another SUV driven by 37-year-old Marisa Merkel of Fargo just after 1:00 a.m., causing both vehicles to go into the ditch.
CASS COUNTY, ND

