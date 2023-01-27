Read full article on original website
Capitol Rioter Who Attacked Officer Brian Sicknick Is Sentenced To More Than 6 Years
Julian Khater admitted to pepper-spraying the U.S. Capitol Police officer, who died after suffering two strokes.
January 6 rioter who helped kick open door to Capitol sentenced to nearly 4 years on two-year anniversary of attack
On the second anniversary of the January 6, 2021, riot, one of the first rioters to enter the US Capitol that day was sentenced to 46 months behind bars.
WTOP
Carjackers suspects hid in freezer to evade Capitol police
Two suspects accused of carrying out a string of armed carjackings in the Washington, D.C., area were found and arrested on Tuesday after they hid in the outdoor freezer of a restaurant, the U.S. Capitol Police said. Shortly before noon, a police patrol tried to pull over a white BMW...
Four Of The Five Memphis Police Officers Who Beat Tyre Nichols 'Worse Than Rodney King' Out On Bail Ahead Of Brutal Bodycam Footage Release
Four of the five Memphis police officers charged with second-degree murder for the death of Tyre Nichols have posted bond and are out of jail, RadarOnline.com has learned. Only one officer remains in custody as the nation braces for the scheduled release of the body camera footage, which captured Nichols being beaten "worse than Rodney King."Nichols succumbed to his injuries and died in the hospital on January 10 after suffering kidney failure and cardiac arrest. Three days before, the 29-year-old FedEx driver was involved in a traffic stop that escalated to an inconceivable level of violence and cruelty. The Memphis...
Friend of charged officer describes conversation they had about Nichols' death
CNN's Nick Valencia reports on the arrest of 5 Memphis police officers charged in the death of Tyre Nichols and speaks with Bennie Cobb, a family friend of one of the officers.
13-Year-Old Karon Blake Cried "I Am A Kid" As He Was Fatally Shot. The Man Who Killed Him Is Facing A Murder Charge.
Jason Lewis, a DC Parks and Recreation employee, is facing one count of second-degree murder in connection with the Jan. 7 killing of 13-year-old Karon Blake.
Mother of Ashli Babbitt, slain Jan. 6 rioter, arrested on anniversary of Capitol attack
Video footage of Witthoeft's arrest shows Capitol Police officers telling her and other protestors to move to the "sidewalk now, or you're under arrest."
Two men say one of the Memphis police officers accused of killing Tyre Nichols pulled a gun on them
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two residents of this still-stunned city told NBC News that one of the police officers charged with murdering 29-year-old Tyre Nichols pulled a gun on them three years ago and threatened to shoot them both in the face. Glenn Harris, 24, and Demarius Hervey, 27, described...
Wife of doctor accused of driving his Tesla off a cliff with his family inside shouted to rescuers 'he intentionally drove the car over' edge, DA alleges
The San Mateo County district attorney told reporters it was a "miracle" the family of four survived the 250-foot plunge in Northern California.
Judge convicts Pa. woman who yelled Pelosi threats at Capitol riot
A federal judge on Tuesday convicted a Pennsylvania restaurant owner of storming the U.S. Capitol, where she screamed at police officers to br
DC crime engulfs local news after city council voted to lower sentences for criminal conduct
Local news outlets saw their front pages plastered with stories of crime following a revision of the D.C. crime code to lessen sentences for criminals.
They thought their daughter was dead. Instead, she's in jail, accused of killing her doppelganger.
Parents in Germany thought they discovered their daughter's dead body but police say their daughter is a murder suspect in her doppelganger's death.
Capitol Police Arrest Cop Impersonator Armed With ‘Stash of Knives’
United States Capitol Police said they arrested a suspected police impersonator Monday who was armed with “a stash of knives.” Max Eli Viner, 37, was wanted for questioning by the United States Secret Service when Capitol cops caught him near the National Gallery of Art, according to a Capitol Police press release. He was allegedly first spotted by Secret Service officers just over half a mile from the White House minutes before his arrest. Both forces arrived on the scene and found that Viner was armed with multiple knives and a chainsaw blade, according to the release. His SUV also contained fake police equipment, shell casings, a smoke grenade and a gas mask, police said. Charges of impersonating a police officer and possession of a prohibited weapon are pending.Read it at U.S. Capitol Police
Suspected police impersonator apprehended near Capitol with ‘stash of knives,’ authorities say
A suspected police impersonator was apprehended near the Capitol on Monday and found with a stash of knives and a chainsaw blade, according to authorities. The man, Max Eli Viner, 37, who was wanted by the U.S. Secret Service for questioning, was noticed by a U.S. Capitol Police officer on Monday evening. When Capitol Police…
Pa. restaurant owner convicted of charges related to Capitol riot
A federal judge on Tuesday convicted a Pennsylvania restaurant owner of storming the U.S. Capitol, where she screamed at police officers to bring out then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi so the pro-Trump mob could hang her.
Judge allows Capitol Police officers' civil lawsuit against Trump and January 6 rioters to proceed
A federal judge has allowed another civil lawsuit against former President Donald Trump for the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol to proceed.
ABC7 Chicago
Springfield man who waved Trump flag on US Senate floor on Jan. 6 found guilty on federal charges
WASHINGTON -- A Springfield man accused of carrying a Trump flag onto the floor of the U.S. Senate during the Jan. 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol was convicted of federal charges on Monday. During a trial before a federal judge in Washington, D.C., Thomas B. Adams Jr. was found...
A 13-Year-Old Was Shot Dead By A Homeowner In D.C. — And Police Are Quiet On Why
Karon Blake was fatally shot on Jan. 7 by a government employee, according to police reports.
hstoday.us
Defendants from New Jersey and West Virginia Sentenced for Assaulting Officers During Jan. 6 Capitol Breach
A New Jersey man was sentenced today to 80 months in prison on two felony charges for assaulting law enforcement officers with a dangerous weapon during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. His co-defendant, a West Virginia man, was sentenced to time served with conditions. Their actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the presidential election and resulted in injuries to more than 100 police officers.
Fraternity member found dead at alleged Idaho murderer’s Washington State University
A Washington State University student was found dead in his dorm last week. WSU made national headlines last month when one of its criminology graduate students, 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger, became the main and only suspect in the brutal quadruple murders in the neighbouring college town of Moscow. The university and its Greek life have now come under scrutiny after 19-year-old freshman Luke Tyler was found dead on 22 January at the Pullman campus. Foul play is not suspected but Tyler’s official cause of death will be determined by an autopsy later this week, The Daily Evergreen reported. A group of...
