Washington State

WTOP

Carjackers suspects hid in freezer to evade Capitol police

Two suspects accused of carrying out a string of armed carjackings in the Washington, D.C., area were found and arrested on Tuesday after they hid in the outdoor freezer of a restaurant, the U.S. Capitol Police said. Shortly before noon, a police patrol tried to pull over a white BMW...
WASHINGTON, DC
RadarOnline

Four Of The Five Memphis Police Officers Who Beat Tyre Nichols 'Worse Than Rodney King' Out On Bail Ahead Of Brutal Bodycam Footage Release

Four of the five Memphis police officers charged with second-degree murder for the death of Tyre Nichols have posted bond and are out of jail, RadarOnline.com has learned. Only one officer remains in custody as the nation braces for the scheduled release of the body camera footage, which captured Nichols being beaten "worse than Rodney King."Nichols succumbed to his injuries and died in the hospital on January 10 after suffering kidney failure and cardiac arrest. Three days before, the 29-year-old FedEx driver was involved in a traffic stop that escalated to an inconceivable level of violence and cruelty. The Memphis...
MEMPHIS, TN
TheDailyBeast

Capitol Police Arrest Cop Impersonator Armed With ‘Stash of Knives’

United States Capitol Police said they arrested a suspected police impersonator Monday who was armed with “a stash of knives.” Max Eli Viner, 37, was wanted for questioning by the United States Secret Service when Capitol cops caught him near the National Gallery of Art, according to a Capitol Police press release. He was allegedly first spotted by Secret Service officers just over half a mile from the White House minutes before his arrest. Both forces arrived on the scene and found that Viner was armed with multiple knives and a chainsaw blade, according to the release. His SUV also contained fake police equipment, shell casings, a smoke grenade and a gas mask, police said. Charges of impersonating a police officer and possession of a prohibited weapon are pending.Read it at U.S. Capitol Police
hstoday.us

Defendants from New Jersey and West Virginia Sentenced for Assaulting Officers During Jan. 6 Capitol Breach

A New Jersey man was sentenced today to 80 months in prison on two felony charges for assaulting law enforcement officers with a dangerous weapon during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. His co-defendant, a West Virginia man, was sentenced to time served with conditions. Their actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the presidential election and resulted in injuries to more than 100 police officers.
MORGANTOWN, WV
The Independent

Fraternity member found dead at alleged Idaho murderer’s Washington State University

A Washington State University student was found dead in his dorm last week. WSU made national headlines last month when one of its criminology graduate students, 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger, became the main and only suspect in the brutal quadruple murders in the neighbouring college town of Moscow. The university and its Greek life have now come under scrutiny after 19-year-old freshman Luke Tyler was found dead on 22 January at the Pullman campus. Foul play is not suspected but Tyler’s official cause of death will be determined by an autopsy later this week, The Daily Evergreen reported. A group of...
PULLMAN, WA

