Los Angeles Guerrilas failed to close out their match against the Atlanta FaZe today, and potentially face starting in the lower bracket. This was the first time former FaZe player Arcitys played against the team that won him his second world championship. During the off season, Arcitys was dropped from the team and replaced by former Guerillas member SlasheR. Both teams had struggled with consistency before the match, but improved during the Stage Two qualifiers. With each team having two wins and one loss, the winner of this match-up would gain an advantage and likely advance to the winner’s bracket at the Major.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO