WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 39-year-old woman was found dead in Northeast D.C. Monday morning and the Washington D.C. MPD is investigating this as a homicide. Shortly before 8:30 am, a report of an unconscious woman led police to the 1500 Block of Anacostia Avenue near Kenilworth Park and Aquatic Gardens. Upon arrival, police found an adult woman suffering from apparent trauma. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have identified the victim as 39-year-old Lennette Clark of Northeast, D.C. The 1500 Block of Anacostia Avenue is a frequent area for violent events. Just last month an adult man The post 39-Year-Old Woman Murdered In Northeast D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 21 HOURS AGO