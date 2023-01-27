Read full article on original website
popville.com
“Kilwins D.C. Opens Second Location at The Wharf”
“Kilwins D.C opened its second location in the District of Columbia on Monday January 16th at The Wharf, the city’s preeminent waterfront destination (663 Water Street SW). Kilwins, best known for its original recipe ice cream and Mackinac Island fudge, began in Petoskey, Michigan and today has more than 150 franchised locations across the United States. Kilwins was founded in 1947 by Don and Katy Kilwin, who began the business as a chocolate and confections store.
9 of Our Favorite Burger Spots in Washington, D.C.
WASHINGTON - There are several excellent options for you if you're looking for a great burger in Washington, D.C. You'll find them at Brookland's Finest Bar and Kitchen, Le Diplomate, Primrose, and Lucky Buns. But what should you order? The answer may surprise you.
Washingtonian.com
Grill Your Own Skewers at Rockville’s New Chinese Barbecue and Karaoke Joint
A guide to the newest places to eat and drink. The DC area has plenty of Korean barbecue restaurants with tabletop grills. But a new Chinese barbecue spot in Rockville, Hulu Skewer House, is the first of its kind in the region with custom grills designed to rotate and cook meat on a stick right in front of you. The place also features a menu of hand-pulled noodles and other Chinese specialties, two bars, and six private karaoke rooms.
Miss Toya’s Creole House, The Breakfast Club Featured in Eater’s “Hottest New Brunches to Try Around D.C.”
Two downtown Silver Spring restaurants — Miss Toya’s Creole House and The Breakfast Club — have been featured in Eater D.C.’s roundup of “The Hottest New Brunches to Try Around D.C.“. The 90-minute brunch seatings at Miss Toya’s, which opened last August in the former...
tysonsreporter.com
Seven local restaurants recognized by Washingtonian’s Top 100 restaurants list
Seven restaurants in Fairfax County are part of this year’s Washingtonian’s 100 Very Best Restaurants list. The restaurants that earned a coveted spot include:. The highly anticipated list was published by the regional magazine for the first time since 2020. That year, nine local restaurants made the list, including several that reappeared this year: A&J, Elephant Jumps, Mama Chang, and Marib.
Local DMV chef named James Beard semi-finalist
VIRGINIA, USA — Celebrity Chef Gordan Ramsay was in D.C. Saturday to open his flagship restaurant Hell's Kitchen, named after his iconic reality show. And as fate would have it, a local chef who won the third season of the show is growing in his own celebrity and receiving an incredible honor.
GW Hatchet
Do rats run the city? Students reflect on unsettling, amicable rat encounters in D.C.
From sidewalks to trashcans to gutters, rats roam free across D.C. ready to scurry across the street at a moment’s notice, but students have taken a peculiar liking to the rodents for their cute appearance and enduring prevalence. Rat sightings have become a right of passage for students who...
WUSA
‘Absolutely amazing’ | Family, friends mourn slain DC Safe Passage worker
WASHINGTON — The family of a safe passage worker who was shot and killed outside a DC high school Monday continues to grieve. Thirty-six-year-old Michael Gaddis, of Northwest D.C., died at the intersection of 5th and Somerset Place NW, across from Coolidge High School. The incident caused Coolidge, Wells Middle School and Whittier Elementary School to go into lockdown Monday afternoon.
thea-blast.org
The 5 best concert venues in DC
Hearing one of your favorite artists announce their tour dates and they are coming to a city nearby is an excitement like no other. The anticipation of waiting in the ticket queue hoping you get a ticket. You might even set an alarm to make sure you’re in the ticket queue on time.
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Gordon Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen DC Officially Opens to the Public on Monday, January 30th
Gordon Ramsay’s new two-story waterfront restaurant, Hell’s Kitchen DC, sits in The Wharf (652 Wharf Street SW, Washington D.C., District of Columbia, 20024) with views overlooking the Potomac River. The space is over 14,000 SF and offers dining room, patio, or terrace seating. It officially opens to the public today, Monday, January 30th. The menus offered at the restaurant can be seen here.
Commercial Observer
Beer, Bakeries and Boxing: More Retailers to Open at Carlyle Crossing in 2023
Seven new retailers are opening this year in Carlyle Crossing, a 1.7 million-square-foot mixed-use development in Alexandria, Va.’s Eisenhower East neighborhood. Developed by Stonebridge, Carlyle Crossing is anchored by Wegmans and features 200,000 square feet of retail and 741 residential units in three apartment buildings. The site was acquired from the Hoffman family in 2018, and construction began in 2019.
WTOP
DC is a leader in building new apartments, but they tend to be on the small side
D.C. ranks as one of the best large urban hubs for renting newly-built apartments. In the past decade, the number of new apartments coming online in the District has grown by nearly 70%, according to RentCafe. That’s roughly 39,000 new apartments. The average size of a new apartment that...
Fast Casual
Slim Chickens opens 2nd Maryland location
Arkansas-based Slim Chickens is opening in its second location in Maryland, in the city of California. The store is located at 22622 MacArthur Blvd., and is under the direction of multi-unit operating group D&D Slims. "We are so excited to open a new location in Maryland bringing even more opportunities...
39-Year-Old Woman Murdered In Northeast D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 39-year-old woman was found dead in Northeast D.C. Monday morning and the Washington D.C. MPD is investigating this as a homicide. Shortly before 8:30 am, a report of an unconscious woman led police to the 1500 Block of Anacostia Avenue near Kenilworth Park and Aquatic Gardens. Upon arrival, police found an adult woman suffering from apparent trauma. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have identified the victim as 39-year-old Lennette Clark of Northeast, D.C. The 1500 Block of Anacostia Avenue is a frequent area for violent events. Just last month an adult man The post 39-Year-Old Woman Murdered In Northeast D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox5dc.com
Lil Wayne tour coming to Silver Spring
SILVER SPRING, Md. - Hip-hop superstar Lil Wayne is coming to Silver Spring. On Tuesday, Wayne shared the dates for his upcoming "Welcome To Tha Carter Tour" via Instagram, and it looks like the Grammy-award-winning rapper will be bringing his show to the Fillmore Silver Spring on April 18. Weezy...
fox5dc.com
Crime concerns in DC prompt restaurant departures
WASHINGTON - After a tough year for D.C. restaurants in 2022, the new year isn't off to a great start with several local owners ringing the alarm bell on social media and one chain deciding to leave the District entirely. That chain, Philz Coffee in Adams Morgan, announced on Twitter...
therealdeal.com
DC’s real estate market demands to be taken seriously
Washington, D.C., is ready for its close-up. D.C. may be the nation’s capital, but its housing market has long trailed other East Coast and even West Coast markets. The District is a fixed, finite space that can’t grow vertically thanks to The Height of Buildings Act of 1910. As for demand, well, there’s no major reality series documenting attractive, wealthy people living here. Even the various scripted shows based in the nation’s capital — like “The West Wing,” “House of Cards” and “Veep” — were filmed just about everywhere except inside the city limits.
This DC restaurant made it on Yelp's 'Top 100 US Restaurants 2023' list
WASHINGTON — If you haven't been to this D.C. restaurant yet, you might want to go. According to Yelp, it ranks in the top 100 places to eat in the country. In Yelp's 10th annual Top 100 Places to Eat list, D.C.'s Falafel Inc made the cut for 2023 — coming in at number 31 in the U.S. The eatery located near Georgetown University is the world's first falafel casual fast food franchise serving authentic vegetarian falafel, hummus, bowls and sides, according to a news release.
fox5dc.com
DC snow drought may end overnight, but snow lovers will be far from satisfied
The magic number is 0.1, that is all we need to end the 325-day snowless streak here in Washington, D.C. The city last saw measurable snow when 0.4" fell on March 12th, 2022. Could the streak finally end tonight?. I'm going to gamble and say "yes." I do actually think...
Postal worker robbed at gunpoint in Silver Spring
SILVER SPRING, MD – A U.S. postal carrier was robbed at gunpoint on Monday in Silver Spring in the area of Hudson Avenue. Police have since charged Harold Barnes, 41, of Washington, D.C., for the robbery. According to police, the adult male postal carrier was delivering mail at the location when Barnes approached him, pointed a firearm and demanded his property. The victim handed over his property to Barnes, who then left the scene. “On Saturday, officers from the Arlington County Police Department pulled over a stolen 2017 Hyundai Tucson and arrested the driver, who was identified as Harold Barnes,” The post Postal worker robbed at gunpoint in Silver Spring appeared first on Shore News Network.
