NOLA.com

Cantrell recall effort finds benefactor in Walk On's co-owner

Walk On's Sports Bistreaux's co-owner Richard "Rick" Farrell gave over $450,000 dollars to the campaign to oust Mayor LaToya Cantrell, accounting for nearly all of the $488,000 the recall effort raised between Oct. 1 and Dec. 29, 2022, according to a finance report filed with the Louisiana ethics board Tuesday.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Southern University student from New Orleans killed in wreck in Baton Rouge

A Southern University student from New Orleans was killed Monday night in a wreck in Baton Rouge, school officials said. Reginald Elloie was a senior majoring in business, according to a statement from Southern. The single-vehicle wreck happened around 5:30 p.m. on Interstate 110 near Scenic Highway, according to L'Jean...
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Letters: Out-of-town conservatives feed Cantrell hysteria

I was pleased to see Quin Hillyer’s take on the effort to recall Mayor LaToya Cantrell, because it clarifies where the misguided hysteria over our mayor is coming from: Conservatives who don’t reside in New Orleans, but who never cease to lecture us about why they don’t like us or the people we elect.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

$50,000 Powerball ticket sold on west bank. See where, winning numbers.

A Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold at a convenience store on the west bank, Louisiana Lottery officials said Tuesday. The ticket was sold at Discount Depot, 4800 Westbank Expressway, in Marrero. It matched four of the five numbers in Monday's drawing, along with the Powerball. It wasn't immediately clear...
MARRERO, LA
NOLA.com

Louisiana has 8 of the worst water-polluting refineries in the country, study says

With roaring flares and stacks that billow clouds of smoke and vapor, it’s no secret that oil refineries harm the air. But the toxic chemicals spilling out of refineries as wastewater also pose environmental risks, especially in Louisiana, where eight facilities ranked among the top oil operations that pollute public waterways, according to a nationwide study.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Affordable apartments for elderly residents, veterans planned for Federal City

Plans for a new residential development at Federal City in Algiers are taking shape, after years of failed initiatives and spotty progress. Earlier this month, the Algiers Development District, the government agency that owns the 200-acre former military base on the Mississippi River, received the Louisiana state approval it needs to move forward with construction of a new apartment complex, with 70 one- and two-bedroom affordable income units targeting elderly residents and military veterans. Groundbreaking is scheduled for June, and construction is expected to take about 18 months.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Oyster fishers in polluted waters cited, another boat flees

Two Chauvin men were cited for harvesting oysters from Terrebonne Parish waters that had been closed due to fecal bacteria contamination. State wildlife agents spotted Kenneth Naquin, 35, and John Naquin, 34, in a commercial boat taking oysters from Canal Sevin at 10:15 p.m. on Jan. 25, according to the state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. Agents apprehended the two men while a second boat, also suspected of being used for illegal oyster harvests, fled the area.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

100 to 200 outside police officers per day to staff Mardi Gras 2023 parades

One hundred extra officers from across the state will help manage New Orleans parades on "regular days" this season, Mayor LaToya Cantrell and NOPD Interim Superintendent Michelle Woodfork announced Monday at a press conference at Gallier Hall. On “big weekends,” Woodfork said, 150 to 200 qualified law enforcement professionals will...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

With over 850 punchlines sent in, check out the hilarious WINNER and lots of finalists in Walt Handelsman's latest Cartoon Caption Contest!

We received 859 entries in this week’s Cartoon Caption Contest and not a flat tire in the bunch! I had a feeling anything to do with potholes would be a hit, pun intended. Our winner sent in a perfect twist on the recent classified documents news. We also had lots of terrific punchlines related to the classic movie “Groundhog Day.” Great job everyone!
BATON ROUGE, LA

