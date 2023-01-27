Read full article on original website
Baton Rouge prison contractor Michael LeBlanc sentenced in Mississippi corruption probe
A Baton Rouge man who built a big business catering to prisons systems in Louisiana and Mississippi was finally sentenced to prison this week, more than three years after he admitted that he and several business partners tried to bribe their way into new contracts in Mississippi. Michael LeBlanc Sr.,...
Tax breaks possible for new plant on Industrial Canal to make oil from Pongamia beans
The New Orleans City Council is poised to approve more than $1 million in property tax breaks to a California-based company planning a processing plant along the Industrial Canal for a type of bean-based oil. A council committee on Tuesday enthusiastically endorsed Terviva Industries’ application for the Industrial Tax Exemption...
Cantrell recall effort finds benefactor in Walk On's co-owner
Walk On's Sports Bistreaux's co-owner Richard "Rick" Farrell gave over $450,000 dollars to the campaign to oust Mayor LaToya Cantrell, accounting for nearly all of the $488,000 the recall effort raised between Oct. 1 and Dec. 29, 2022, according to a finance report filed with the Louisiana ethics board Tuesday.
Aldi plans to open 5 South Louisiana stores this year. Here's where they will be.
Fast growing grocery chain Aldi should begin construction on its first Baton Rouge-area location in the next couple of weeks. Work is set to begin soon on a store in the Settlement at Shoe Creek, said Heather Moore, a division vice president for Aldi USA. The Central store is one...
Southern University student from New Orleans killed in wreck in Baton Rouge
A Southern University student from New Orleans was killed Monday night in a wreck in Baton Rouge, school officials said. Reginald Elloie was a senior majoring in business, according to a statement from Southern. The single-vehicle wreck happened around 5:30 p.m. on Interstate 110 near Scenic Highway, according to L'Jean...
King cake makes the leap to medical marijuana with Mardi Gras themed cannabis chews
There’s king cake flavored coffee when you need a boost, and king cake flavored vodka when it’s time to party. Now there’s a new line of king cake edible cannabis chews for what ails you, though in Louisiana you’ll need a medical marijuana prescription to get them.
Letters: Out-of-town conservatives feed Cantrell hysteria
I was pleased to see Quin Hillyer’s take on the effort to recall Mayor LaToya Cantrell, because it clarifies where the misguided hysteria over our mayor is coming from: Conservatives who don’t reside in New Orleans, but who never cease to lecture us about why they don’t like us or the people we elect.
$50,000 Powerball ticket sold on west bank. See where, winning numbers.
A Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold at a convenience store on the west bank, Louisiana Lottery officials said Tuesday. The ticket was sold at Discount Depot, 4800 Westbank Expressway, in Marrero. It matched four of the five numbers in Monday's drawing, along with the Powerball. It wasn't immediately clear...
Louisiana has 8 of the worst water-polluting refineries in the country, study says
With roaring flares and stacks that billow clouds of smoke and vapor, it’s no secret that oil refineries harm the air. But the toxic chemicals spilling out of refineries as wastewater also pose environmental risks, especially in Louisiana, where eight facilities ranked among the top oil operations that pollute public waterways, according to a nationwide study.
NOPD's new crime lab director outlines plan to accredit long-delayed facility
On her eighth day on the job, Dr. Shamika Kelley, director of New Orleans' crime lab, outlined a plan to get the new facility up and running, returning a DNA-testing equipped crime lab to New Orleans for the first time since Hurricane Katrina. She did not specify a timeline, but...
Candidate for Orleans Parish judge makes second run for office after forgery derailed first bid
Diedre Pierce Kelly qualified as a candidate for Orleans Parish Criminal District Court judge last week with a slew of endorsements from the city's political establishment, including U.S. Rep. Troy Carter, five state legislators, all three criminal court clerks and six of the seven City Council members. Kelly is running...
Notebook: Tulane spring football roster loaded with eight transfer portal players
Tulane posted its spring football roster this week that includes 71 scholarship players. Among them are eight newcomers from the transfer portal, two earlier arrivals from the 2023 freshman class and no room for any pickups when the late signing period begins Wednesday. A year after having phenomenal success in...
Affordable apartments for elderly residents, veterans planned for Federal City
Plans for a new residential development at Federal City in Algiers are taking shape, after years of failed initiatives and spotty progress. Earlier this month, the Algiers Development District, the government agency that owns the 200-acre former military base on the Mississippi River, received the Louisiana state approval it needs to move forward with construction of a new apartment complex, with 70 one- and two-bedroom affordable income units targeting elderly residents and military veterans. Groundbreaking is scheduled for June, and construction is expected to take about 18 months.
Translators sought for St. Tammany students, families with limited English ability
Seeing an increase in the number of students and parents for whom English is not their first language, the St. Tammany Parish public school district plans to contract with a company to provide translation services. More than 1,100 students — around 3% of the district's 38,000 students — are impacted...
Oyster fishers in polluted waters cited, another boat flees
Two Chauvin men were cited for harvesting oysters from Terrebonne Parish waters that had been closed due to fecal bacteria contamination. State wildlife agents spotted Kenneth Naquin, 35, and John Naquin, 34, in a commercial boat taking oysters from Canal Sevin at 10:15 p.m. on Jan. 25, according to the state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. Agents apprehended the two men while a second boat, also suspected of being used for illegal oyster harvests, fled the area.
100 to 200 outside police officers per day to staff Mardi Gras 2023 parades
One hundred extra officers from across the state will help manage New Orleans parades on "regular days" this season, Mayor LaToya Cantrell and NOPD Interim Superintendent Michelle Woodfork announced Monday at a press conference at Gallier Hall. On “big weekends,” Woodfork said, 150 to 200 qualified law enforcement professionals will...
With over 850 punchlines sent in, check out the hilarious WINNER and lots of finalists in Walt Handelsman's latest Cartoon Caption Contest!
We received 859 entries in this week’s Cartoon Caption Contest and not a flat tire in the bunch! I had a feeling anything to do with potholes would be a hit, pun intended. Our winner sent in a perfect twist on the recent classified documents news. We also had lots of terrific punchlines related to the classic movie “Groundhog Day.” Great job everyone!
Businesses grumble as Krewe du Vieux parade skips Frenchmen Street in 2023
On Monday, as the city officially announced that all major Uptown parades were being returned to their normal routes, word spread of the apparent disruption of a small but popular downtown parade. When the Krewe du Vieux revealed its 2023 route from the lower Marigny to the Central Business District,...
Ochsner's new medical complex at Clearview opening Wednesday: 'You name it and we have it here'
What was once the women’s bathing suit section at the old Sears store at Clearview Mall is now the entrance to Ochsner’s new, three-story medical center in the heart of Metairie. Opening Wednesday, the Ochsner Medical Complex - Clearview will offer primary and wellness care, labs and testing...
She clerked for a Jefferson Parish juvenile judge decades ago. Now she's poised to replace her.
Jennifer Guillot Womble first stepped foot in Jefferson Parish’s Juvenile Court as a Tulane University undergraduate volunteering as an advocate for a victim of child abuse. Nearly three decades later, she’s headed back to the courtroom, this time as an elected judge. An experienced family law attorney, Womble...
