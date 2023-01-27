Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in FloridaEast Coast TravelerDunedin, FL
Florida to execute man who killed woman after escaping during life sentenceSan HeraldTallahassee, FL
FAMU Professor's Diabetes Lesson Goes Viral on TikTok with Musical PerformanceSara IrshadTallahassee, FL
VP Harris forced attendees of her speech in Florida to sign a "attestation of vaccination" document.Sherif SaadTallahassee, FL
While keeping an eye on 2024, DeSantis begins his second term with the slogan "Where woke goes to die."Malek SherifFlorida State
Related
seminoles.com
Cornut-Chauvinc Earns Third ACC Weekly Honor
– Florida State junior Antoine Cornut-Chauvinc was named the ACC’s co-Player of the Week on Tuesday, his third weekly honor after earning Player of the Week and Doubles Pair of the Week on January 17. Cornut-Chauvinc is ranked 12th nationally in singles and boasts a 5-0 record while playing...
seminoles.com
No. 9 Florida State Travels to play No. 16 Florida
– The 9th-ranked Florida State men’s tennis team returns to action Thursday for College Matchday when they play No.16 Florida at 5 p.m. in Lake Nona, Florida. The Seminoles opened ITA Kickoff Weekend by defeating San Diego 4-2, before a close loss to No. 12 Baylor on Saturday. Florida State’s record now stands at 5-1 on the season.
seminoles.com
Davis Wins Third-Straight ACC Performer of the Week Award
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida State Track and Field’s Jeremiah Davis was named the ACC Men’s Field Performer of the Week for the third- straight week on Tuesday afternoon. His indoor campaign is off to a tremendous start, beginning with a world-leading mark in the long jump at the Clemson Invitational followed by jumping a personal best (third-best in the country) in the triple jump at the Vanderbilt Invitational. Davis pushed his world-leading mark in the long jump further, jumping an incredible 8.21m on not only his first attempt but replicating the feat on his final attempt as well. The performance is tied for the second-best indoor long jump in FSU history, matching Ngoni Makusha’s 2009 attempt. Davis is just one of two athletes to jump over eight meters this season as Davis has accomplished the feat four times in eight jumps.
seminoles.com
⚾️: Fan Day, Scrimmage Set for February 11
– Florida State baseball’s Fan Day, presented by Rising Spear, has been set for February 11 at Dick Howser Stadium. The full schedule for the free event is below:. The scrimmage will be the first opportunity for fans to see the 2023 Seminoles this spring. Head coach Link Jarrett, a Tallahassee native and All-American shortstop for the Seminoles from 1991-94, is in his first season as FSU’s head coach after being named national coach of the year the last two seasons at Notre Dame.
seminoles.com
Ten Noles on All-ACC Academic Football Team
– Ten Florida State football players earned a spot on the All-ACC Academic Team Tuesday, led by two-time honorees Dillan Gibbons and Ryan Fitzgerald. Joining that pair are tight ends Brian Courtney and Preston Daniel; wide receiver Ja’Khi Douglas; offensive lineman D’Mitri Emmanuel; defensive lineman Joshua Farmer; defensive backs Kevin Knowles II and Azareye’h Thomas; and long snapper James Rosenberry Jr.
seminoles.com
M. Basketball Travels To Play At NC State On Wednesday At 9:00 P.M.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State, which has won five consecutive game against NC State, travels to play the Wolfpack at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., on Wednesday at 9:00 p.m. The Seminoles’ game against the Wolfpack is the only game between the two teams during the regular season. Florida State arrives in Raleigh having won two consecutive ACC road games with wins at both Notre Dame (January 17, 84-71) and Pittsburgh (January 21, 71-64). The Seminoles have won two of their last four overall games and six of their last 12 games since their 73-55 victory over Louisville on December 10 in Tallahassee. Following Wednesday’s game against NC State, the Seminoles travel to play at Louisville (February 4, 2:00 p.m.) in the second meeting between the two teams. Florida State defeated the Cardinals, 73-55, in Tallahassee (December 10).
seminoles.com
Latson Selected to Wooden Award Late Season Top 20 List
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Freshman women’s basketball guard Ta’Niya Latson has been selected to the John R. Wooden Award® presented by Wendy’s® Late Season Top 20 Watch List, announced on Monday night on ESPN2 by the Los Angeles Athletic Club. Chosen by a poll of...
seminoles.com
⚾️: Tickets on Sale for February, March Games
– With just 19 days until first pitch, single-game tickets went on sale Monday for Florida State baseball’s inaugural season under head coach Link Jarrett. Tickets can be purchased on Seminoles.com. Among the available games to purchase at this time are Opening Day against James Madison on February 17...
seminoles.com
Timpson’s Big Game Powers No. 24 Noles Past No. 16 Duke
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Proving to be the biggest mismatch on the court, sophomore forward Makayla Timpson produced her 11th double-double of the season as she powered No. 24 Florida State Women’s Basketball past 16th-ranked Duke, 70-57, on Sunday afternoon at the Donald L. Tucker Center. “Obviously a huge...
Comments / 0