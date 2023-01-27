TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa has a new holiday, honoring the man behind Tulsa’s Golden Driller. Monday, Jan. 30th was declared John Franklin Stephens Jr. Day in Tulsa County. In 1966, John Franklin Stephens Jr. was the superintendent for Dallas Meade Constructors, the group in charge of building the 76 foot tall icon at Expo Square. During that time, he unwittingly became the the model of the Driller.

