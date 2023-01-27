Read full article on original website
Tulsa man pleads guilty to attacking two people with crowbar
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa man pleaded guilty to attacking two people with a crowbar in 2022, announced U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. 31-year-old Christopher Travon Brown was convicted of two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm in Indian Country. According to court...
Claremore man sentenced to 25 years in prison for machete murder
In April of 2022, Michael Eugene Spears of Claremore pleaded guilty to the 2017 murder of Mark McKinney by use of a machete. On Tuesday, he was sentenced to 300 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release, announced U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. “The defendant’s murderous act and...
GoFundMe created for 16-year-old shot, killed in Broken Arrow
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A GoFundMe has been created for the 16-year-old who was recently shot and killed in Broken Arrow. On January 24, Broken Arrow Police found a 16-year-old in the road with a gunshot wound. Officers and EMS rendered medical aid, but the teen was pronounced dead at a hospital.
TPD: Woman arrested for stealing, exposing herself and assaulting shopper at a convenience store
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police said a woman was arrested after she stole two bottles of Fireball, exposed herself to a cashier and assaulted a stranger in a convenience store on Friday. At around 6:50 p.m., officers responded to a convenience store near East 61st Street and Memorial Drive...
Tulsa Police arrest man for stealing and breaking wine bottles at gas station
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) arrested a man for stealing and breaking wine bottles at a gas station in midtown Tulsa, according to TPD. TPD said at around 5:30 a.m. on Jan. 29 they were called to a gas station near E. 11th St. and S. Utica Ave. because a man was throwing wine bottles around the store and assaulting people.
Former CFO of company with Oklahoma offices pleads guilty to tax and bank fraud
TULSA, Okla. — A former chief financial officer for a company with Oklahoma offices pleaded guilty after failing to pay the IRS $3.6 million in income and social security tax withholdings and embezzling more than $130,000 from employer’s bank account. Paul B. Bowker fled the U.S. three years...
18-year-old dead following police chase in Glenpool
GLENPOOL, Okla. — An 18-year-old is dead following a police chase through a neighborhood in Glenpool, according to a spokesperson for the City of Glenpool. Around 2:00 a.m. on Jan. 28, Glenpool Police tried to stop a white Chevy Tahoe after police saw it speeding and passing another car using the oncoming lane.
Broken Arrow police arrest man after deadly 3-car crash
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow police said they arrested a man after a deadly three-car crash happened Tuesday night. Police said the crash took place around 9:30 p.m. near East 61st Street South and South Lynn Lane Road. A Dodge Ram, driven by 33-year-old Patrick Ferm, was traveling...
Shooting call places midtown Tulsa hospital on lockdown for 2 hours
TULSA, Okla. — An early morning shooting call placed a midtown Tulsa hospital on lockdown for about two hours on Monday. Police said around 3 a.m., they were called to Hillcrest Medical Center near East 11th Street and South Utica Avenue for a possible shooting. Police said two people...
WCSO launches voluntary camera registration program
WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. — The Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is launching a voluntary camera registration program in order to help solve crime, according to WCSO. Through the Neighborhood Watch SafeCam Program, WCSO will maintain a database of camera locations. When a crime occurs, WSCO will then ask people with registered cameras in the area for a copy of their footage.
BAPD investigates fatality collision near 9th and Albany
The Broken Arrow Police Department (BAPD) is investigating a fatality collision that occurred Tuesday night near 9th and Albany, according to BAPD. This is a developing story.
Man behind Tulsa Golden Driller honored with day in his name
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa has a new holiday, honoring the man behind Tulsa’s Golden Driller. Monday, Jan. 30th was declared John Franklin Stephens Jr. Day in Tulsa County. In 1966, John Franklin Stephens Jr. was the superintendent for Dallas Meade Constructors, the group in charge of building the 76 foot tall icon at Expo Square. During that time, he unwittingly became the the model of the Driller.
USDOT open to removing northern leg of IDL, will not force demolition
TULSA, Okla. — The Biden Administration is open to removing the northern leg of downtown Tulsa’s Inner Dispersal Loop, but it will not unilaterally mandate the city to tear it down. U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg told FOX23 discussions are happening and proposals are being accepted at...
John 3:16 Mission’s new women’s center opens in west Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — John 3:16 Mission celebrated their opening of a new women’s center on Tuesday at the official ribbon-cutting ceremony. The Hardesty Women’s Renew Building is a part of the $10 million expansion to The Refuge, John 3:16 Mission’s facility on North 39th West Avenue in west Tulsa.
Tulsa community holds vigil in memory of Tyre Nichols
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa community came together Sunday evening to show support for and to honor the life of Tyre Nichols, the man who died after being beaten by police officers in Memphis, Tennessee. The vigil took place at Morning Star Baptist Church in north Tulsa and was...
Verdigris Fire says no Port of Catoosa fire, despite several calls
CATOOSA, Okla. — Verdigris Fire (VFD) says they received several calls about a fire at the Port of Catoosa Monday afternoon, however they confirm there was never a fire. VFD says CF Industries, which is a hydrogen and nitrogen product producer, was conducting a “plant startup” after a power outage days ago.
Tulsa’s Outsiders House Museum announces death of mascot
TULSA, Okla. — The Outsiders House Museum announced the death of its unofficial mascot. The museum said on Monday that Spot, a dog who could be seen hanging around the house, died. “Nothing gold can stay. Rest easy, Spot,” read a post on social media. ©2023 Imagicomm Tulsa,...
Garbage truck overturns in Sand Springs
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — A garbage truck overturned in Sand Springs Tuesday morning. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said initial reports indicated the truck overturned at Keystone State Park with one person trapped. The condition of that person is not yet known. This is a developing story. ©2023 Imagicomm Tulsa,...
Former NBA star’s restaurant moving into former WPX building
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa is getting a new restaurant and filling a void in a largely vacant downtown building. Fixins Soul Kitchen plans to move into the first floor of the building near MLK and Cameron. The massive building was originally built for WPX Energy but the company ended...
Broken Arrow boutique to reopen under new ownership
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A Broken Arrow boutique will be coming under new ownership instead of closing, according to the store’s new owners. On Jan. 4, Glamour Gowns and More, a boutique near S. Main St. and W. Commercial St., announced that they were closing. The closing of...
