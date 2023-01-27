Aprilia debuted in the Dakar Rally with the Tuareg in 1989. However, the Noale factory’s RXV Rally 450 twin achieved Aprilia’s best results in the World’s Toughest Race. The innovative platform not only earned three stage victories in 2010, but also finished third overall. The RXV contested its last Dakar in 2012 and the Italian marque has remained out of the race for years due to homologation rules.

