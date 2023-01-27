The famous axiom, "all bourbon is whiskey, but not all whiskey is bourbon," is a useful and quick explanation for this unique American spirit. There are five rules that make bourbon what it is, and they are codified by the United States Alcohol Tax and Trade Bureau, according to CNBC. The first is that bourbon must be made in the U.S.; and though it doesn't have to be made in Kentucky, most of it is. Secondly, the mash, or grain mixture distilled to make the bourbon, must be at least 51% corn. The next two rules say that 125 proof (62.5% alcohol) is the upper limit at which bourbon can be barreled, and 80 proof (40% alcohol) is the upper limit at which it can be bottled. And nothing but water can be added to bourbon to dilute its potency. Finally, bourbon must be aged in charred, new oak containers, and its color can only come from aging in this way — no artificial colors or flavors are allowed.

