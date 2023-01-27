ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson County, TN

The Tomahawk

Elijah Dougherty and local industries

Elijah Dougherty was born on 6/9/1892 in a cabin on the banks of Roan Creek. He was the son of Elijah and Esther Dougherty. After he was born, the family moved to Turkeytown near present-day Elizabethton, where they lived until 1820, when they moved back to the Mill Creek area of present-day Johnson County.
Senior Center promotes local storytelling

For thousands of years, people have employed the art of storytelling to convey culture, religious beliefs, history, family memories, life lessons, and much more. Storytelling as an art introduces the hearer to an intangible yet immersing world, nurturing the imagination, encouraging innovative thinking, and often challenging them with new information.
