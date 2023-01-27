Read full article on original website
Elijah Dougherty and local industries
Elijah Dougherty was born on 6/9/1892 in a cabin on the banks of Roan Creek. He was the son of Elijah and Esther Dougherty. After he was born, the family moved to Turkeytown near present-day Elizabethton, where they lived until 1820, when they moved back to the Mill Creek area of present-day Johnson County.
TWRA opens public comment period on proposed Chronic Wasting Disease strategic plan
According to a press release by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, the organization has recently proposed a new five-year strategic plan for managing Chronic Wasting Disease, a highly contagious and fatal disease that affects cervid animals like deer and elk. The strategic plan includes five major goals: (1) preventing the...
Senior Center promotes local storytelling
For thousands of years, people have employed the art of storytelling to convey culture, religious beliefs, history, family memories, life lessons, and much more. Storytelling as an art introduces the hearer to an intangible yet immersing world, nurturing the imagination, encouraging innovative thinking, and often challenging them with new information.
12 for 12: A remarkably rapid artistic achievement at the Johnson County Center for the Arts
“Lots of coffee,” Cristy Dunn, the director of the Johnson County Center for the Arts, says as we stand in front of the 12 paintings she created between January 1 and January 12. “Lots of late nights and lots of early mornings.”. “I’d be happy if, in the...
