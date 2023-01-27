Elijah Dougherty was born on 6/9/1892 in a cabin on the banks of Roan Creek. He was the son of Elijah and Esther Dougherty. After he was born, the family moved to Turkeytown near present-day Elizabethton, where they lived until 1820, when they moved back to the Mill Creek area of present-day Johnson County.

JOHNSON COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO