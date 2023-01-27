Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
newschannel6now.com
TXDOT fights winter storm
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Texas Department of Transportation spent Friday Jan. 27 spraying roadways with brine in preparation for the Jan. 30 winter storm. The brine leaves salt on the road and helps prevent the build up of ice, but it doesn’t work perfectly, heavy rain can wash the salt away. Should the brine not work, TxDOT will have to spray the roads again to melt the ice.
newschannel6now.com
Freezing rain is going to occur Wednesday and Thursday morning
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wednesday, we have a 100% chance of seeing wintry precipitation in Texoma. We will likely see sleet starting in the morning. However, we should see freezing rain developing by the afternoon and evening hours. If this is the case, we will be looking at very icy conditions all across the area. We may also be looking at a bigger threat of power outages if we mainly have freezing rain. We are going to continue our string of First Alert Weather Days through Thursday morning. By Thursday afternoon temperatures should finally start to climb above freezing.
newschannel6now.com
Roadways are starting to become slick
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Monday, we will have a high of 26° with overcast skies. We will have a 20% chance of seeing freezing drizzle in parts of Texoma. This icing could cause slick conditions in the area. However, on Tuesday, we will have a 60% chance of seeing freezing rain and sleet across Texoma. We will be looking at hazardous driving conditions with this wintery precipitation. For those reasons, we have issued First Alert Weather Days for Tuesday & Wednesday. We will see another 60% chance of precipitation on Wednesday. We will likely have slick conditions until temperatures can climb above freezing Thursday.
newschannel6now.com
‘Couldn’t have come at a better time’: Single mom wins top lottery prize
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) – A single mother in North Carolina said winning the lottery came at just the right time. Natalie Carraway won a $200,000 prize while playing the Hot 5′s scratch-off game. The 46-year-old mother told anyone who listened that she would win the top prize,...
Comments / 0