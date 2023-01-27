WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wednesday, we have a 100% chance of seeing wintry precipitation in Texoma. We will likely see sleet starting in the morning. However, we should see freezing rain developing by the afternoon and evening hours. If this is the case, we will be looking at very icy conditions all across the area. We may also be looking at a bigger threat of power outages if we mainly have freezing rain. We are going to continue our string of First Alert Weather Days through Thursday morning. By Thursday afternoon temperatures should finally start to climb above freezing.

TEXAS STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO