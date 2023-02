NATCHITOCHES – After a career week on the court, and a pair of conference wins, Northwestern State's Candice Parramore was named the Southland Conference Player of the Week. Parramore led the Demon offensive attack in both games, crossing the 20-point mark against HCU and Lamar with a career-high 24-point game against the Huskies. She averaged 22.0 points for the week by making a career-high four 3-pointers in both games.

NATCHITOCHES, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO