Attention all devoted Free People Movement fans, there's a new product trending. And, just like its need-to-own-it-in-every-color shorts, this jacket is turning fans into collectors — including streetwear style mavens Hailey Bieber and Kaia Gerber. (And yes, Tiktok has taken notice, too.) In many ways, it feels like a classic oversized zip-up fleece, but with just enough details to make it stand apart from a crowded roster of outerwear. And, as is so often the case with FP Movement, it's still enough of a basic that you'll reach for it time and time again. The cozy, fuzzy jacket has a slouchy cropped silhouette that layers effortlessly with any athleisure wear or laid-back staples for a cool vintage vibe. While the no-fuss button-front closure is designed for the gym or hiking — with all of its patches and pockets — it also goes hand-in-hand with walking your pup, a quick midday matcha latte run, and the rest of your weekly adventures.

1 DAY AGO