TODAY.com
Amazon Outlet just dropped a ton of winter fashion — 17 stylish finds under $35
It's probably safe to say that Amazon's "secret" overstock section is no longer classified as hush-hush (which might have something to do with Shop TODAY editors' inability to keep such insanely discounted prices on the low-down.) But when deals like these come around, it's impossible not to shout them from the rooftops.
Refinery29
Is This Free People Fleece Jacket Worth It? Here’s The R29 Shopping Team’s Review
Attention all devoted Free People Movement fans, there's a new product trending. And, just like its need-to-own-it-in-every-color shorts, this jacket is turning fans into collectors — including streetwear style mavens Hailey Bieber and Kaia Gerber. (And yes, Tiktok has taken notice, too.) In many ways, it feels like a classic oversized zip-up fleece, but with just enough details to make it stand apart from a crowded roster of outerwear. And, as is so often the case with FP Movement, it's still enough of a basic that you'll reach for it time and time again. The cozy, fuzzy jacket has a slouchy cropped silhouette that layers effortlessly with any athleisure wear or laid-back staples for a cool vintage vibe. While the no-fuss button-front closure is designed for the gym or hiking — with all of its patches and pockets — it also goes hand-in-hand with walking your pup, a quick midday matcha latte run, and the rest of your weekly adventures.
In Style
I Walked, Ran, and Danced in These Ultra-Comfy Heels for 12+ Hours, and They Felt Like Sneakers
The other day, my six-year-old cousin (and also my mini-me) said, “I can’t wait to grow up so I can wear heels.” Throughout life, sky-high pumps were one of my biggest wants as well — until I discovered that blisters and cramped toes were a part of the package deal. But what if I told you it didn’t have to be that way. What if there was a heel that looked fabulous while feeling as comfortable as a sneaker? Well, there is.
Put Vaseline Under Your Eyes To Get In On This Inexpensive Beauty Hack
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Petroleum jelly-based Vaseline is a cost-effective way to lock moisture into the skin. It’s...
womansday.com
Nicole Kidman Wore the Most Revealing Dress and Fans Are Picking Their Jaws Off the Floor
Nicole Kidman is the definition of a chameleon in the acting world, whether it be singing in Moulin Rouge! or bringing the funny in Being the Ricardos. But outside of her profession, she also has an affinity for wowing folks with her memorable Hollywood red carpet appearances. Back in November...
Thicker Than Oxtail Gravy: SZA Shows Off Her Colossal ‘Ctrl’ Cakes, BBLows Up The Gram
Twitter reacts to SZA showing off her massive booty meats that she admitted to getting enhanced on her chart-topping 'SOS' album
6 Living Room Trends That Are Taking Over in 2023
To uncover the biggest 2023 living room trends, we tapped interior designers and experts for their decor inspiration, from fresh twists on fireplaces to the surprising color that’s making a comeback.
An Iconic Return! Gisele Bundchen Turns Up the Heat as She Models Sexy High-Cut Swimsuit
She’s back! After pressing pause on her modeling career, it appears Gisele Bündchen is in the midst of a revival. The Brazil native, 42, was spotted on the set of a sexy photoshoot in Hollywood, Florida, on Friday, January 27. Bündchen looked unreal as she struck a pose in a purple hooded swimsuit that featured a […]
In Style
Kendall Jenner's No-Pants Look Included a Plunging Denim Leotard
For Kendall Jenner, no pants are no problem. Just a few months ago, she stepped out in a cozy sweater with nothing but underwear and sheer stockings below, and once more, she celebrated New Year's Eve sans pants in a black turtleneck and a matching pair of undies and tights. And it appears the no-pants trend will not be left in 2022 — at least not for Kendall.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 1 Mid Goes Pink For Valentine’s Day
The Jordan 1 Mid continues to get some shine. If you are a big fan of the Air Jordan 1 Mid, then these last few years have been fantastic for you. The Jordan 1 Mid is one of those shoes that is known for being accessible and inexpensive. Additionally, this is an offering that is constantly getting some dope new colorways.
Hailey Bieber's New Haircut Is the Epitome of Chic
Hailey Bieber has gone to the short side. On Jan. 21, the entrepreneur posted two pictures on her Instagram Stories of her new blunt bob haircut, captioning the latter photo: "oops." Bieber's hair, which now stops just below her chin, is the shortest she's gone in quite a while. In...
Heidi Klum’s daughter Leni shares sweet red carpet moment with dad Seal
Heidi Klum’s daughter, Leni, shared a sweet moment with her dad Seal during the premiere of ‘Shotgun Wedding’ starring Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel. The father-daughter duo walked the red carpet on Wednesday night, posing for the cameras in all-black ensembles. GrosbyGroup ...
In Style
Miley Cyrus Announced Her New Album In a Silky Cut-Out Bodysuit and Sky-High Heels
According to Miley Cyrus (and her multiple Instagram posts captioned “New Year, New Miley”), 2023 is about to be the year of the rebrand. But according to the rest of the world (and the rocker’s recent single and album announcement), 2023 is about to be the year of Miley Cyrus — again.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Legacy 312 Goes “Multi-Color:” Photos
This new Jordan Legacy 312 is quite colorful. One of the best Hybrid Jumpman shoes to come out over the years has been the Jordan Legacy 312. This is a shoe that contains elements of the Air Jordan 3, Air Jordan 1, and Air Trainer 2. Overall, it is a great model that fans have certainly come around on as of late.
AOL Corp
'My skin looks 10 years younger': Amazon's bestselling anti-aging scrub is 70% off, today only
It's a fact of life: Over time, your skin can show signs of aging. Wrinkles, scars and dead skin cells add up to you have dull-looking skin. While you can't turn back time, nearly 20,000 Amazon shoppers swear by a bestselling anti-aging scrub for more glowy, youthful-looking skin. It's called the M3 Naturals Himalayan Salt Foot and Body Scrub and, just for today, it's 70% off at Amazon.
Vogue
At 21, Kaia Gerber Is Already One To Watch On The Red Carpet
While her contemporaries favour barely-there dresses on the red carpet, Kaia Gerber prefers to channel ’90s minimalism. Save for the occasional sparkling disco-ball moment – see her turn in Alexander McQueen at last year’s Met Gala – the new-age supermodel gravitates towards simple, innately flattering silhouettes that sing rather than shout.
In Style
Margot Robbie Wore a Vest With Nothing Underneath and the Shoe That Hasn’t Been on Our Mind in Months
There’s a lot that probably hasn’t been on your mind recently, like ice cream, because when the temperatures dip into the low 30s, who would want to eat frozen dessert? (Me, that’s who, but I’m from Minnesota, so I’m a different type of winter breed!) Short-shorts, sandals, and more summer-leaning attire also hasn’t really been a priority for most people, so when we saw Margot Robbie wearing the footwear style we haven't thought of in approximately four months, we were intrigued.
This Growth Serum May Lead to the Hair of Your Dreams
With the help of this scalp serum from Hush & Hush, you may be able to see your hair grow longer, stronger and fuller — find out more
This $15 Retinol Has 5k 5-Star Reviews On Amazon, and Dermatologists Love it for Winter Skin
Retinoids are a fickle bunch. A product that feels great on one person's skin can be entirely too strong for another's, which can make it difficult to find a product that works well on your complexion—especially if you're looking for one that won't break the bank. That's what makes the retinol cream from Simplified Skin so special: It's only $15, and has earned over five thousand five-star reviews on Amazon. The reason it's so universally beloved? It's ultra-effective and full of moisturizing ingredients that minimize irritation.
Jennifer Lopez shares never-before-seen pictures of her wedding dress
Jennifer Lopez is looking back at a stylish 2022. The “Marry Me” star, 53, shared an overview of “one of the best years yet” on Instagram New Year’s Eve, and among the never-before-seen pictures and videos in her Reel were some snaps of the Ralph Lauren reception gown she wore during her August wedding to Ben Affleck. In the video, which was labeled by month, the new Mrs. Affleck included some full-length photos of her stunning hooded dress for her Georgia wedding reception. The mermaid-style gown, which was the third custom look she wore for the lavish nuptials, featured a sheer, organza overlay...
