Fort Scott, KS

koamnewsnow.com

Man charged; Chase caught on KOAM camera exceeded 100 mph

CHEROKEE CO., Kan. / JASPER CO., Mo. (KOAM) - Prosecutors charge a Joplin man after a nearly 16-mile pursuit exceeded 100 mph. KOAM security cameras caught part of the chase that started in Jasper County, Missouri and ended in Cherokee County, Kansas. Arrest/Charges. Johnny S. Green II is in the...
JASPER COUNTY, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Joplin duo arrested on stolen mail charges

JOPLIN, Mo. — Two people from Joplin were arrested Thursday after an investigation into reports of stolen mail, Jasper County authorities said. The search began after Jasper County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a suspicious vehicle stopping in front of houses near Fleece Lane & North Peace Church Ave. in Joplin. The caller provided a license plate number and vehicle description.
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: Pittsburg’s S. 210th St. CLOSED

PITTSBURG, Kans. — A road closure in Pittsburg is in effect after a traffic collision near Sugar Creek. Pittsburg Fire Department is asking motorists to avoid S. 210th St. from W. Atkinson Road north to W. McKay Street. Sugar Creek employees will be able to use the parking lot still but need to approach from the north, PFD said.
PITTSBURG, KS
kggfradio.com

Joplin Police Searching For Missing Teen

The Joplin Police Department is seeking your help to locate a missing teen. 14-year-old Alivia D. Hubbard is described as a white female, approximately 5’2 with red and black hair. Hubbard was last seen wearing a black hoodie with jeans in the area of 4th St. & Maiden Lane. If you have any information, please contact the Joplin Police Department at 417-623-3131 x1885 or x1637.
JOPLIN, MO
921news.com

Criminal Apprehended by K9 Griff

On 1/27/2023 deputies from the Bates County Sheriff’s Office attempted to make a traffic stop on a 2000’s Pontiac sunfire in the rural Appleton City area. The vehicle began to flee from the deputies. The driver lost control of his vehicle after attempting to pass a citizen on the roadway and striking a fence. The driver, identified as Donald Wayne Lewis 3-27-74 of Eldorado Springs, fled the vehicle on foot. Mr. Lewis quickly became aware that the deputies that were pursuing him were not alone. As Mr. Lewis ran haphazardly across the road, K9 Griff was quickly deployed to assist in the cross country foot race. When Lewis realized that a K9 was faster than him he did the smartest thing he had done all day. He stopped, raised his hands in the air and became very compliant.
APPLETON CITY, MO

