On 1/27/2023 deputies from the Bates County Sheriff’s Office attempted to make a traffic stop on a 2000’s Pontiac sunfire in the rural Appleton City area. The vehicle began to flee from the deputies. The driver lost control of his vehicle after attempting to pass a citizen on the roadway and striking a fence. The driver, identified as Donald Wayne Lewis 3-27-74 of Eldorado Springs, fled the vehicle on foot. Mr. Lewis quickly became aware that the deputies that were pursuing him were not alone. As Mr. Lewis ran haphazardly across the road, K9 Griff was quickly deployed to assist in the cross country foot race. When Lewis realized that a K9 was faster than him he did the smartest thing he had done all day. He stopped, raised his hands in the air and became very compliant.

APPLETON CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO