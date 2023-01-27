Read full article on original website
Kansas City-area teen captures photo of historic green comet
The Astronomical Society of Kansas City said 15-year-old Arsalaan Syed captured the comet “C/2022 E3 (ZTF)” through his telescope and iPhone.
Emergency license suspension issued for Fort Scott day care
FORT SCOTT, Kan. - Kansas officials issue an Emergency Order of Suspension against a Fort Scott day care.
fortscott.biz
Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg becomes Dispensary of Hope site
Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg soon will become a Dispensary of Hope site, a pharmaceutical program that delivers critical medicine, at little to no cost, to the people who need it the most but can’t afford it. “America’s most vulnerable are in the greatest need of healthcare solutions...
Local church observes possible asteroid visible for over an hour
JOPLIN, Mo. - The Joplin Calvary Church captured footage of an apparent meteor blazing over the 4-State sky for over an hour on its Ring Doorbell Camera.
Security Camera Video Shows Huge Fireball Over Carthage, Missouri
If you were up really early in the morning a few days ago, you likely witnessed one of the brightest fireballs in recent memory. Thanks to new security camera video, you can see it even if you weren't up showing a massive meteor that seemed to turn darkness into day.
Hunter shot in accident at Hillsdale State Park
The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks is investigating after a hunter was shot and injured during an accident at Hillsdale State Park.
koamnewsnow.com
Man charged; Chase caught on KOAM camera exceeded 100 mph
CHEROKEE CO., Kan. / JASPER CO., Mo. (KOAM) - Prosecutors charge a Joplin man after a nearly 16-mile pursuit exceeded 100 mph. KOAM security cameras caught part of the chase that started in Jasper County, Missouri and ended in Cherokee County, Kansas. Arrest/Charges. Johnny S. Green II is in the...
Have you seen this missing teen from Joplin, Mo.
JOPLIN, Mo. — Last seen near the area of 4th and Maiden Lane in Joplin, Thursday, January 26, 2023. She may still be in local area or traveled out of state. Last known wearing: black hoodie and jeans.
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin duo arrested on stolen mail charges
JOPLIN, Mo. — Two people from Joplin were arrested Thursday after an investigation into reports of stolen mail, Jasper County authorities said. The search began after Jasper County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a suspicious vehicle stopping in front of houses near Fleece Lane & North Peace Church Ave. in Joplin. The caller provided a license plate number and vehicle description.
fourstateshomepage.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Pittsburg’s S. 210th St. CLOSED
PITTSBURG, Kans. — A road closure in Pittsburg is in effect after a traffic collision near Sugar Creek. Pittsburg Fire Department is asking motorists to avoid S. 210th St. from W. Atkinson Road north to W. McKay Street. Sugar Creek employees will be able to use the parking lot still but need to approach from the north, PFD said.
kggfradio.com
Criminal Apprehended by K9 Griff
On 1/27/2023 deputies from the Bates County Sheriff’s Office attempted to make a traffic stop on a 2000’s Pontiac sunfire in the rural Appleton City area. The vehicle began to flee from the deputies. The driver lost control of his vehicle after attempting to pass a citizen on the roadway and striking a fence. The driver, identified as Donald Wayne Lewis 3-27-74 of Eldorado Springs, fled the vehicle on foot. Mr. Lewis quickly became aware that the deputies that were pursuing him were not alone. As Mr. Lewis ran haphazardly across the road, K9 Griff was quickly deployed to assist in the cross country foot race. When Lewis realized that a K9 was faster than him he did the smartest thing he had done all day. He stopped, raised his hands in the air and became very compliant.
