Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate holding Open House in West Seattle

Normandy Park Blog
Normandy Park Blog
 4 days ago
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding an Open House in West Seattle this weekend.

Normandy Park Blog

Normandy Park City Manager’s Report for week ending Jan. 27

As you know, a proposition needed to help fund a new Civic Center facility failed in August. To help us better understand the “why” behind your vote, whether you supported or opposed it, we asked residents to take a brief survey on this issue. The response rate has been fantastic, and the information submitted to date will be presented to the City Council at their January 28th retreat for review. If you are interested in taking a peak at the results we have received so far, take a look at the retreat packet.
NORMANDY PARK, WA
Normandy Park Blog

‘We treat your pet like family’ at new Saltwater Animal Hospital in Des Moines

Recently opened in Des Moines, WA, Saltwater Animal Hospital is fast becoming a treasured asset to many families in our area. Since the pandemic, you may have struggled to get your pet in to receive routine or more serious care at your regular vet clinic. A variety of factors have been affecting the community of service providers in the veterinary care space, from a labor crunch to supply chain issues.
DES MOINES, WA
Normandy Park Blog

Senior services, Civic Center, ILA & more discussed at Normandy Park City Council meeting

Here’s a recap of the Normandy Park City Council regular meeting held on Tuesday night, Jan. 10, 2023:. Interlocal Agreement for Senior Services in Question. For several years, Normandy Park has paid the City of Des Moines for providing services to seniors in the community, but not many people have been participating in any of the programs offered. Of course, the years of the covid pandemic kept a lot of seniors at home, but now they are hoping more people will feel comfortable taking part in community events. Through the Des Moines Senior Center, seniors can enjoy classes, lunches, and field trips to places like chocolate factories and museums. There is a cost to participate in these activities: about $5 for lunch and $20 for the field trips. The Senior Center also coordinates the free Meals on Wheels program, which is state and federally funded.
NORMANDY PARK, WA
Normandy Park Blog

DAL Law Firm: The Risks of Do-It-Yourself Estate Planning

If you been considering getting an estate plan done but don’t know how to start, don’t understand it, or may be even afraid of the process, you are not alone. It is estimated that less than half of Americans have an estate plan in place. With so many resources on the internet these days, people are inclined to DIY their estate planning. Before attempting to DIY your estate planning, you should consider the potential benefits of obtaining advice from an experienced attorney.
NORMANDY PARK, WA
Local News, Events Politics, Crime, COVID-19 News, Arts & more for Normandy Park, WA

