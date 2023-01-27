Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate holding Open House in West Seattle

Here’s a recap of the Normandy Park City Council regular meeting held on Tuesday night, Jan. 10, 2023:. Interlocal Agreement for Senior Services in Question. For several years, Normandy Park has paid the City of Des Moines for providing services to seniors in the community, but not many people have been participating in any of the programs offered. Of course, the years of the covid pandemic kept a lot of seniors at home, but now they are hoping more people will feel comfortable taking part in community events. Through the Des Moines Senior Center, seniors can enjoy classes, lunches, and field trips to places like chocolate factories and museums. There is a cost to participate in these activities: about $5 for lunch and $20 for the field trips. The Senior Center also coordinates the free Meals on Wheels program, which is state and federally funded.

NORMANDY PARK, WA ・ 19 DAYS AGO