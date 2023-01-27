Global Cocoa and Chocolate Market Size Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 4.6% and 5.2% Respectively During the Forecast Period 2023-2028

Read full article on original website
takeitcool.com
Global Powersports Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 5.60% in the Forecast Period of 2023-2028
The ‘Global Powersports Market Share, Size, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’ by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the global powersports market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like vehicle type, application, and major regions. The report studies the latest updates...
takeitcool.com
Global Military Drone Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 9.50% During 2023-2028, Aided by the Increasing Focus on Border Security
The ‘Global Military Drone Market Share, Size, Growth, Analysis, Trends, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’ by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the global military drone market, assessing the market based on its segments like product, technology, range, system, application, and major regions. The report studies the...
takeitcool.com
United Kingdom Bancassurance Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 5.20% in the Forecast Period of 2023-2028
The ‘United Kingdom Bancassurance Market Size, Share, Analysis, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’ by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the United Kingdom bancassurance market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like product type, business models, age-group, and major region. The report...
takeitcool.com
South Korea Wine Packaging Market to Reach USD 63.3 Million by 2028, Driven by Increasing Wine Sales and Consumption
The ‘South Korea Wine Packaging Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’ by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the South Korea wine packaging market, assessing the market based on its segments like material types, products, and sales channel. The report studies the...
Medagadget.com
Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) Market, Global Forecast 2023-2027, Industry Trends, Growth, Impact of Inflation, Opportunity Company Analysis
According to Renub Research’s latest report, “Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market, Size, forecast 2023-2027, Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Company Analysis,” the Global API (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients) Market will reach US$ 261.30 Billion by 2027. A biologically active ingredient in a pharmaceutical drug (tablet, capsule, cream, injectable) capable of producing the required effects on the body for treating a medical condition. APIs can create a more feasible healthcare system by introducing more innovative products. Oncology, cardiology, CNS and neurology, orthopaedics, pulmonology, gastroenterology, nephrology, ophthalmology, and endocrinology are some diseases that use high-quality drugs where APIs find their application.
Medagadget.com
Digital Pathology Market is Booming Worldwide with a Potential Growth Rate of 9.3% by 2030
Digital pathology refers to the use of computer workstations to view digital whole slide images (WSIs) obtained from high resolution scanning of glass microscope slides 1; uses include teaching, research or primary diagnostic reporting. What are the key trends in the Digital Pathology market report?. Increase in demand for new...
gcimagazine.com
Global Full Service Contract Manufacturer by Verla International
Verla International is a full-service contract manufacturer for clean beauty, organic/natural products located on 50 acres. Established in 1979, we specialize in tech transfer, reverse engineering, product development to manufacturing and fulfillment for performance driven formulas. For more information, visit www.verlainternational.com.
CNBC
Another Covid surge in China is the global supply chain's biggest fear, but it may be overstated
Supply chain managers' biggest fear is a second pandemic wave after Lunar New Year. There are concerns about port and trucking labor shortages and delays. The impact of the first Covid wave in China was swift but not long lasting, according to Infinite Electronics, a global supplier of components, and it is not expecting operating conditions to deteriorate as badly this time.
Nestle unveils $100 million Colombia investment to grow capacity
BOGOTA, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Global food giant Nestle (NESN.S) is set to invest $100 million over the next three years in its Colombian operations, President Gustavo Petro said on Friday, part of his push to boost industrialization.
solarindustrymag.com
CSI Solar Adding Solar Wafer, Cell and Module Manufacturing Capacity
Canadian Solar Inc. says a wholly owned subsidiary of its majority-owned subsidiary CSI Solar Co. Ltd. has entered into a multi-year investment agreement the municipal government of Yangzhou City in Jiangsu Province, China, whereby CSI Solar plans to add vertically integrated high efficiency wafer, cell, and module capacity, as well as battery system manufacturing capacity, in Yangzhou’s clean energy manufacturing industrial park.
traveltomorrow.com
Space tourism market to reach $12.6bn globally by 2031
Space tourism is here to stay and the latest report from Allied Market Research (AMR) estimates the global space tourism industry, which generated $598.4 million in 2021, to generate $12.6 billion by 2031, witnessing an annual growth of 36.4% from 2022 to 2031. 1. Tech advancements. The rise in technological...
Aptar Pharma Launches First Metal-Free Nasal Spray Pump, Meeting Growing Need for Highly Recyclable Packaging
CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 30, 2023-- Aptar Pharma, part of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE: ATR), a global leader in drug delivery systems, services and active material science solutions, today announces the launch of APF Futurity, its first metal-free, multidose nasal spray pump developed to deliver nasal saline and other comparable over-the-counter (OTC) formulations. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230130005081/en/ Specifically designed for recyclability, APF Futurity is Aptar Pharma’s first highly recyclable nasal spray pump, having achieved a Class AA certification from cyclos-HTP for recycling streams in Europe 1.
FourKites & cargonerds Partner to Bring Enhanced Cost & Time Savings to Global Freight Forwarders & Shippers
AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 30, 2023-- Leading real-time supply chain visibility company FourKites today announces a partnership with cargonerds to enhance the digital freight platform with its market-leading supply chain visibility data. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230130005027/en/ FourKites & cargonerds partner to bring enhanced cost and time savings to global freight forwarders and shippers (Graphic: Business Wire)
freightwaves.com
Rough start to 2023 for dry bulk, tanker, gas, container shipping
“Spot rates are off to a slower start in 2023 across most shipping segments,” conceded Jefferies analyst Omar Nokta in his new quarterly outlook. “The ingredients are in place, however, for a recovery in the coming months, especially post-Lunar New Year.”. That’s the “glass-half-full” view for bulk commodity...
Crown Holdings, Inc. announces multiple awards for packaging design in global competitions in 2022
Crown Holdings, Inc., based in Yardley, Pa., reflected Wednesday on a series of awards the company received throughout 2022. The company said its global teams received several awards for its packaging design over the year, including ones at The Canmaker Summit, the Asia CanTech conference, and the International Metal Decorating & Packaging Association (IMDPA) conference. […] The post Crown Holdings, Inc. announces multiple awards for packaging design in global competitions in 2022 appeared first on Transportation Today.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Leading solar inverter trends of 2022
A fury of competition and innovation throughout the decade of solar’s boom has largely perfected the job of turning DC power into AC. In 2022, improvements and refinements to the process are harder won. And as boom times prevail, the inverter industry continues to grow. Yet 2022 wasn’t a...
healthcareguys.com
The Future of Pharmaceutical Manufacturing: A Comprehensive Guide
Most of us take medication on at least a weekly basis. Whether it’s the paracetamol you take for a headache or your daily contraceptive pill, we don’t often think of where that tablet has come from. However, in reality, there’s an entire team of researchers and manufacturers that...
natureworldnews.com
Plant Model Develops New Techniques for Separating and Extracting Valuable Materials From Resource-rich Wastewater
The Australian National University (ANU) scientists are using plants as inspiration to create innovative strategies for separating and extracting precious minerals, metals, and nutrients from resource-rich wastewater. Inspiring New Ways To Extract Value From Wastewater. The ANU researchers are modifying plant membrane separation processes so that they may be incorporated...
dcd.com
Construction Industry Trends
Many of the innovations in the construction industry require people to venture outside their comfort zones and use new tools and technologies. Although there has historically been a reliance by construction professionals on the old tried-and- [not so] true methods, when business leaders know their peers have gotten great results with updated technology, they’ll be more open to following suit. Here are some of the most prominent construction industry trends that will shape 2023.
