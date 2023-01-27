ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Transit police look to ID person of interest in assault at South Station

Caught in Southie
 4 days ago

MBTA Transit Police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in relation to a reported assault at South Station on Wednesday night.

Boston, MA
