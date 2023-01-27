Read full article on original website
Live: Week two of Alex Murdaugh murder trial begins
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Witness testimony is set to resume Monday as week two of the Alex Murdaugh murder trial gets underway. Murdaugh is accused of killing his wife Margaret and youngest son Paul at their family property in June of 2021. Nine witnesses took the stand during...
Watch live: Witness testimony continues in Alex Murdaugh murder trial
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Witness testimony on cell phone data is expected to resume Wednesday in the Alex Murdaugh murder trial. Murdaugh is accused of killing his wife Margaret and youngest son Paul at their family property in June of 2021. On Tuesday, several witnesses testified on topics...
