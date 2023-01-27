Kobe Bryant tributes: How NBA players, teams honored Lakers legend on anniversary of death

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The fourth armed attack took place in California on SaturdayRoxana AntonLos Angeles, CA
This Massive Thrift Shop in California is a Must-VisitJoe MertensLos Angeles, CA
Referees Make Major Announcement After Game-Altering DecisionOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Opinion: What if the Monterey Park shooter was Black?2UrbanGirlsMonterey Park, CA
Family, friends seek justice after woman dies giving birth at Inglewood hospital2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Related
ng-sportingnews.com
LeBron James and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar beef, explained: Why Lakers stars don't have strong relationship
LeBron James and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar have a lot in common beyond being the NBA's top two all-time leading scorers. They were high school phenoms. They exceeded massive expectations, capturing multiple NBA MVP awards and championships. They managed to operate outside of the typical aging curve. They have been outspoken on social issues.
ng-sportingnews.com
How Nets' Yuta Watanabe has fared against Lakers' LeBron James in his career
Is Yuta Watanabe the "LeBron James Stopper"? No, he absolutely hasn't earned that nickname, but he has previously found some success against the four-time MVP. The Nets forward is one of the few NBA players who can claim an undefeated career record against the Lakers superstar after facing him in multiple regular season games. Watanabe has gone head-to-head with James twice, winning matchups in 2020 and 2021.
ng-sportingnews.com
Josh Giddey is NBA's bounce pass king: How Thunder guard expertly uses one of basketball's oldest weapons
On the surface, Josh Giddey is a pretty good passer. If you hadn't watched him play much, you'd see from his stats that he's averaged about six assists per game throughout the first two years of his career, which has him hovering around the top 20 in the league over that time span.
ng-sportingnews.com
Who says no? Debating potential trade packages for Raptors' O.G. Anunoby, featuring Lakers, Knicks
It's clear a team would have to blow the Raptors away to get O.G. Anunoby at this season's trade deadline. In December, ESPN's Zach Lowe said on his podcast that the "entire league" wants Anunoby and the price for him could be on par with what the Cavaliers gave up for Donovan Mitchell. NBA insider Marc Stein later added that it would take "lots — LOTS — to pry" Anunoby away from the Raptors.
ng-sportingnews.com
Can you name every NBA player to score 50 points in a game during 2022-23 season?
The high-scoring performances around the NBA this season have been on another level, with Giannis Antetokounmpo adding to the outbursts with the fourth 50-point game of his career. His outburst against the Pelicans marked his second 50-point game of the month and continues what's been a historic season so far....
LeBron James slammed for response to Tyre Nichols tragedy
LeBron James is being attacked for the way he responded to the video beatdown of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023,. The 29-year-old Black male was beaten to a pulp on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, following a traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly, though that was never established by the responding officers.
ng-sportingnews.com
No-call foul on LeBron James becomes talking point of Celtics' chaotic overtime win over Lakers
NBA Rivals Week concluded with the greatest rivalry in NBA history and the game did not disappoint. The second and final battle of the season between the Celtics and Lakers had a little bit of everything — from monster star performances to viral moments and some heated controversy to tie it all together.
ng-sportingnews.com
Breaking down Tony Romo's AFC championship game performance, from NBA references to random noises
The Bengals and Chiefs played an epic AFC championship game that had everything you'd hope for as a viewer: great QB performances, big plays, a little bit of controversy and plenty of talking points. What it may not have had, though, was top-tier commentary and analysis. Tony Romo is no...
ng-sportingnews.com
NBA refs admit missed non-call on LeBron James foul vs. Celtics will 'cause sleepless nights'
A controversial no-call from the Lakers' overtime loss to the Celtics on Saturday has now elicited a response from the National Basketball Referees Association. The no-call in question came with the game tied at 105 with 4.1 seconds remaining in regulation. On LeBron James' drive for the potential game-winning layup, Jayson Tatum initiated contact with James' arm, which resulted in a miss. While the contact could be seen and heard, no foul was called and Boston ultimately won the game in overtime.
ng-sportingnews.com
NBA FanDuel Picks 1/28: Best NBA DFS lineup advice for Saturday's daily fantasy basketball tournaments
We have an action-packed eight-game daily fantasy basketball main slate on Saturday night, starting with the Rockets taking on the Pistons at 7 p.m. ET and ending with the Raptors playing in their second game of a back-to-back against the Trail Blazers at 10 p.m. ET. Our FanDuel lineup has a good mix of veteran guards, a couple of rookies, and multiple sub-$6K sleepers in the frontcourt who have high DFS ceilings.
ng-sportingnews.com
Who are the biggest celebrity Eagles fans? Mike Trout, Kevin Hart, Bradley Cooper and more
Philadelphia sports fans have a reputation for being among the most passionate. The fan base is also one of the most widespread. The stands at Lincoln Financial Field are frequently filled with some of the nation's biggest celebrities, from athletes in other sports to Oscar-winning actors and iconic musicians, among others.
Comments / 0