Read full article on original website
Related
ng-sportingnews.com
Newcastle United last cup final: When was Newcastle's last trophy and what is their semifinals record?
Newcastle United's transformation into one of the wealthiest clubs in the world since they were taken over by a consortium backed by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund has also seen them become contenders for trophies again on the pitch. Mapgies head coach Eddie Howe has played down his impressive team's...
ng-sportingnews.com
Has Newcastle United ever won the League Cup? History of the Magpies in Carabao Cup
Newcastle find themselves on the brink of a first Wembley final since 1999 as they prepare to face Southampton in their Carabao Cup semifinal second leg. Joelinton's late goal at the St. Mary's Stadium in the first leg sealed a crucial advantage for Eddie Howe's side as they welcome the Saints to Tyneside.
ng-sportingnews.com
Is Newcastle United's Kieran Trippier the best right-back in Europe right now? England star's strengths analysed
What a season it's proving to be for Newcastle United and their fans. Currently sat in third spot in the Premier League standings and with a potential Carabao Cup final on the horizon if they can get past Southampton, their success so far has been largely built upon a rock solid defence.
ng-sportingnews.com
Premier League transfer spending rankings for January window 2023: Which EPL club has spent the most this winter?
The January transfer window provides teams with the chance to bolster their squads as the 2022/23 season pushes on. With Premier League action returning from the World Cup break, and European action soon follow, teams up and down the table will hope to retool, as they look to achieve various goals laid out to them by their first half results.
ng-sportingnews.com
Why Frank Lampard was sacked at Everton: Sean Dyche replaces Chelsea great as Toffees manager
When bedlam and euphoria exploded all around Frank Lampard at Goodison Park last May, there were hopes it might herald a new era. Yet, a little more than half a year on from Everton's dramatic escape from 2021/22 Premier League relegation trouble, the Merseyside club are again in the mire.
ng-sportingnews.com
Who owns Newcastle United? Net worth, partner breakdown, club cost for richest club in the world
Newcastle United are today considered the richest club in world football, a label that's an extension of the deep pockets of the club's ownership group which on paper has the capacity to outspend other teams. It flexed that financial muscle in the January 2022 transfer window, spending more than any...
ng-sportingnews.com
January transfer window 2023: Updated list of most expensive deals and notable winter player signings
If there's a good deal to be had, why wait until the summer? There's been plenty of wheeling and dealing during Europe's 2023 winter transfer window with top clubs splurging on some of the most promising talents in the world. We saw World Cup players move like Netherlands forward Cody...
ng-sportingnews.com
Why did Leeds sign Weston McKennie? Jesse Marsch looks to Juventus for his latest USMNT star
Leeds have added to their United States contingent with the signing of Weston McKennie on an initial loan from Juventus. McKennie is set to join compatriot and head coach Jesse March at Elland Road, where he is likely to be a key figure in the team’s fight to secure Premier League survival for a third consecutive season alongside USMNT teammates Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson.
ng-sportingnews.com
Dragons coach Anthony Griffin exploring options due to Cody Ramsey, Talatau Amone absences
Dragons coach Anthony Griffin has revealed the club will explore their options heading into the season, with the absences of two of their brightest young stars putting them on the back-foot. Cody Ramsey will miss the entire 2023 season, after being diagnosed with an inflammatory bowel condition known as ulcerative...
Comments / 0