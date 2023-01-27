ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Has Newcastle United ever won the League Cup? History of the Magpies in Carabao Cup

Newcastle find themselves on the brink of a first Wembley final since 1999 as they prepare to face Southampton in their Carabao Cup semifinal second leg. Joelinton's late goal at the St. Mary's Stadium in the first leg sealed a crucial advantage for Eddie Howe's side as they welcome the Saints to Tyneside.
Premier League transfer spending rankings for January window 2023: Which EPL club has spent the most this winter?

The January transfer window provides teams with the chance to bolster their squads as the 2022/23 season pushes on. With Premier League action returning from the World Cup break, and European action soon follow, teams up and down the table will hope to retool, as they look to achieve various goals laid out to them by their first half results.
Why did Leeds sign Weston McKennie? Jesse Marsch looks to Juventus for his latest USMNT star

Leeds have added to their United States contingent with the signing of Weston McKennie on an initial loan from Juventus. McKennie is set to join compatriot and head coach Jesse March at Elland Road, where he is likely to be a key figure in the team’s fight to secure Premier League survival for a third consecutive season alongside USMNT teammates Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson.
Dragons coach Anthony Griffin exploring options due to Cody Ramsey, Talatau Amone absences

Dragons coach Anthony Griffin has revealed the club will explore their options heading into the season, with the absences of two of their brightest young stars putting them on the back-foot. Cody Ramsey will miss the entire 2023 season, after being diagnosed with an inflammatory bowel condition known as ulcerative...

