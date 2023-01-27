Read full article on original website
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Sami Zayn Makes Bold Statement On Twitter After Bloodline Betrayal At Royal Rumble
WWE star is clearly done with Roman Reigns and the Bloodline, as he showed off a photo on Twitter of exactly how he feels!. Sami Zayn has broken his Twitter silence after the shocking conclusion to the Royal Rumble featuring the major storyline angle between him, the Bloodline and Kevin Owens.
Video: What Happened With Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens After WWE Royal Rumble?
Here’s what happened after WWE Royal Rumble 2023 went off the air, following the devastating Bloodline segment. In the main event of the January 28 show, Roman Reigns defeated Kevin Owens to retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Title. While the Bloodline were beating Owens down after the bout, Sami...
Jey Uso Teases Leaving The Bloodline & Another Match With Roman Reigns
Jey Uso has teased leaving The Bloodline and having another match with Roman Reigns. At WWE Royal Rumble, The Bloodline imploded before the fans’ eyes when Sami Zayn hit Roman Reigns with a steel chair after Roman attempted to berate Sami into hitting Kevin Owens with the chair. Zayn...
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
Real Reason Rey Mysterio Missed WWE Royal Rumble
The real reason why Rey Mysterio didn’t compete in the 2023 Royal Rumble match has now been revealed. During the Rumble, Rey Mysterio’s entrance music played for him to enter the bout as entrant #17. Mysterio never entered the arena, leaving fans scratching their heads over the whereabouts...
PHOTO: Popular AEW Star Spotted Backstage At WWE Royal Rumble
A photo leaked online has revealed a popular AEW star spotted backstage at WWE Royal Rumble. Cody Rhodes made his in-ring return, entering at #30 and winning the Men’s Royal Rumble match to punch his ticket for the main event of WrestleMania 39 at WWE Royal Rumble. Following his...
Top Star Dislocates Knee In WWE Royal Rumble Match
WWE Raw star Rhea Ripley has confirmed that she dislocated her knee during the 2023 Royal Rumble match. The Judgment Day member had an impressive showing in the bout, starting as entrant #1, and winning the entire Rumble. Ripley last eliminated Liv Morgan, who had started the match in the...
Former WWE Star Signs With IMPACT Wrestling
A former WWE star has officially signed with IMPACT Wrestling. At last year’s Bound For Glory event, Dirty Dango (FKA Fandango in WWE) made his debut for IMPACT Wrestling as the surprise opponent for Brian Myers for the Digital Media Championship. Dango then once against appeared for IMPACT on...
Sami Zayn Posts On Social Media For The First Time Since WWE Royal Rumble
Sami Zayn has posted on social media for the first time since WWE Royal Rumble. In the main event of the January 28 event, Roman Reigns defeated Kevin Owens to retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Following the bout, the Bloodline continued to beat Owens down. Sami Zayn ultimately turned...
Where Was The Rock During WWE Royal Rumble?
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has revealed what he was doing when the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 premium live event took place. Amid uncertainty surrounding The Rock’s status for WrestleMania 39, there was a lot of speculation that the Hollywood star would make his return at the January 28 show.
Vince McMahon Wasn’t Interested In Big Ronda Rousey Match?
A former WWE name has claimed that Vince McMahon wasn’t interested in a proposed big Ronda Rousey match despite internal interest. Debuting in November 2014, the Four Horsewomen would be Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks, and Bayley of then WWE NXT fame. On the other side of the...
Idiocy Impressed Tony Khan Into Giving AEW Name A Job
An AEW name has revealed how they got a role in the company and what brought them to the attention of Tony Khan. RJ City is the host of the AEW YouTube show Hey! (EW) and recently revealed how he ended up in the company. Speaking to Stephanie Chase, City...
Huge News On Stone Cold Steve Austin Plans For WrestleMania 39
A huge update has emerged on the status of Stone Cold Steve Austin for the WrestleMania Goes Hollywood (WrestleMania 39) event in April. Recent reports had indicated that WWE had made offers to Austin for him to wrestle on the show after his outing last year against Kevin Owens was considered a big success.
Cody Rhodes To Open January 30 Post-Royal Rumble WWE Raw
Cody Rhodes is set to open the January 30 post-Royal Rumble episode of WWE Raw. At WWE Royal Rumble, Cody Rhodes made his in-ring return at #30 to win the Men’s Royal Rumble match after a torn pectoral injury kept him out of action for seven months. Now with...
AEW Name Praises Recent ‘More Valuable’ WWE Return
An AEW name has revealed his thoughts about a former AEW star who returned to WWE after a brief period in Tony Khan’s company. Speaking on the What Happened When podcast, Tony Schiavone spoke about William Regal’s time in AEW, saying:. “Regal is one of the more valuable...
Former WWE Champion Thanks Fans For Their Return
A former two-time WWE Women’s Champion has thanked the WWE Universe for their support that led to her Royal Rumble return. Michelle McCool was signed to WWE in late 2004, remaining with the company until departure in 2011. She would reappear for the WWE Raw 25 Years Special and...
WWE Star Gets Personal On TV: ‘The Only Reason He Married You Is Because He Knocked You Up’
On tonight’s edition of WWE Raw, two stars took the mic to have a war of the words and it got incredibly feisty!. With their previously scheduled steel cage match set for Raw 30 effectively cancelled, the feud between Becky Lynch and Bayley not only continued tonight (January 30) it got extremely personal!
WWE Royal Rumble Disaster, Elimination Chamber Plans
A look at THAT disastrous moment during the 2023 Royal Rumble, as well as what could be in store for us at WWE Elimination Chamber. Some big talking points coming out of Royal Rumble, so let’s take a look at them. Royal Rumble Disaster. Generally the Royal Rumble matches...
Kofi Kingston Addresses WWE Royal Rumble Botch
SmackDown star Kofi Kingston has addressed his botched elimination escape spot at WWE Royal Rumble 2023. Over the years Kingston has found some pretty innovative ways to avoid elimination in the Rumble. Unfortunately for the New Day member, his plan to stay alive in this year’s match didn’t work out...
