FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
247Sports
Maryland Basketball's game against Indiana just got a little bigger
Maryland basketball's game Tuesday night against Indiana just got a bit bigger. The Hoosiers joined the AP Poll today, landing at No. 21, meaning the Terps have a chance for a win over a ranked opponent., a rare commodity in this year's muddled Big Ten. The Terps have two such...
baltimorepositive.com
Blazing the trail of an epic gathering of Baltimore legends
Ron Cassie tells Nestor about the epic Baltimore Magazine gathering of local legends and trailblazers for the January 2023 cover. baltimore, great, trailblazers, barbara mikulski, john, waters, kurt, people, brooks, ron, carla, artists, hayden, brooks robinson, fair, thought, jim, folks, maryland, photographer. Nestor Aparicio 00:00. What about W en s...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Top 5 Must-Try Wings in Maryland
Whether you are in the market for a great meal or drink, Fat Daddy's Subs and Pizza Wings is the place to be. It has a great menu, and it's a family-friendly establishment. It's not hard to see why Fat Daddy's is the go-to place for locals and tourists. You can get your hands on some of the best pizzas in town and some of the best wings. You can also take advantage of their takeout and delivery services. The best part is the place is also dog friendly! Lastly, Fat Daddy's is a local restaurant, so you know you'll be paying less than you'd find in some bigger chains. It also has the best wine list and a good beer selection.
Hoya
Antisemitic Graffiti Reported in First-Year Residence Hall
CW: This article discusses antisemitism and violence against Jewish communities. Please refer to the end of the article for on- and off-campus resources. A Georgetown University community member reported the presence of a swastika on the second floor of first-year residence building Darnall Hall. The Georgetown University Police Department (GUPD)...
Fast Casual
Slim Chickens opens 2nd Maryland location
Arkansas-based Slim Chickens is opening in its second location in Maryland, in the city of California. The store is located at 22622 MacArthur Blvd., and is under the direction of multi-unit operating group D&D Slims. "We are so excited to open a new location in Maryland bringing even more opportunities...
Indoor golf simulator venue to open in Bel Air
A simulated golf experience is coming this summer to Bel Air. X-Golf, a nationwide chain of indoor golf simulators, plans to open in the Festival at Bel Air shopping center off of Route 24.
Muskrat Festivals Celebrate Eastern Shore’s Lesser-Known Protein
It’s been mistaken for a beaver or groundhog. It’s known as marsh rabbit, if you’re fancy. The meat is fried, baked, stewed, roasted, and even tucked inside a taco shell. In certain parts of Chesapeake country, you can find its image on mugs, greeting cards, and T-shirts with the encouragement to “eat more muskrat.”
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Restaurants in Frederick, MD You Must Try!
Are you planning a trip to Frederick, Maryland and wanting to know what some of the best restaurants in Frederick that you can’t miss? We have you covered! Here we have compiled a list of all the best food in Frederick, MD that you definitely need to look into!
herefordharbinger.org
Fast food chains enter Hereford Zone
Raising Cane’s has expanded north and established a new restaurant in Towson. Mission BBQ recently opened in Hunt Valley. Royal Farms opened in Hereford this school year. Chain restaurants have touched the Northern Baltimore area, leaving many excited to dig into new fast food. The newest chain to Baltimore,...
Baltimore to host Cupid's Undie Run
Hundreds of people in Baltimore will run through the street in undergarments later this month for charity.
southbmore.com
Photo Tour of the New Middle Branch Fitness and Wellness Center
The Middle Branch Fitness and Wellness Center opened in November at Reedbird Park in Cherry Hill. This follows the opening of BGE Field presented by KELLY in 2021, which is a new turf field constructed at Reedbird Park. Both projects are part of Baltimore City Recreation and Parks’ (BCRP) redevelopment of the Cherry Hill park which was once the location of a landfill.
Police say shots fired midday near busy Towson Circle
BALTIMORE - Baltimore County Police are investigating after shots were fired midday Monday in Towson, just a block away from the popular Towson Circle.The shooting happened around noon on Joppa Road.Police said shell casings were found but no victims were located.People who live nearby told WJZ they heard several shots."A loud banging," a resident said.Baltimore County Police are not providing many details about the incident. However, WJZ obtained an alert Towson University's Police Department sent to its students.It said shots were fired near the Virginia Towers Business complex near the Cinemark Movie Theaters.The letter also said there was possibly a...
multifamilybiz.com
Greystar Delivers 500-Unit The Lucie Apartment Community with Harbor Views in Baltimore’s Dynamic Brewers Hill Neighborhood
BALTIMORE, MD - Greystar, a global leader in the investment, development, and management of high-quality rental housing properties, is now leasing at The Lucie, a pet-friendly 500-unit apartment community in Brewers Hill that features a sky lounge with views of downtown and the harbor and high-end finishes including quartz countertops and tile backsplashes.
"Bel-Loc" Starbucks site to become Nigerian restaurant
The site of the former "Bel-Loc" Starbucks in Towson is set to become a Nigerian restaurant. Suya Spot, which has a restaurant in Owings Mills, has signs at the former Starbucks building
fox5dc.com
Superintendent tries new strategy to address violence in Anne Arundel Co. schools
GAMBRILLS, Md. - School leaders in Anne Arundel County are trying a new strategy to make schools safer. On Monday, Anne Arundel County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Mark Bedell invited community members to step inside public schools and hallways to "be present" for the kids. The idea is to make...
Local leaders, advocates plead for change after two major shootings
A man is dead and four others are hurt, including a 3-year-old and a 2-month-old, after a Saturday shooting and crash. It’s the second major shooting in Baltimore this month.
32-Year-Old Injured in Baltimore Shooting
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A man was shot in the leg yesterday afternoon in Northern Baltimore. Just before 5 pm, a report of a shooting led The Baltimore Police Department to the location. When they arrived at the 3000 Block of Wylie Avenue they found a 32-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. This case remains under investigation. If you have any information about this shooting, please contact Northern District Detectives at 410-396-2455 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. The post 32-Year-Old Injured in Baltimore Shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
wypr.org
Why Do I Get Called For Jury Duty So Often?
It’s a civic duty. It’s a triumph of democracy. And if you live in Baltimore, it can feel like a hassle. Locals say they get summons letters from the city courthouse almost every year. Is that normal? Is it like that everywhere, or just in Baltimore? Baltimore Banner reporter Hallie Miller teams up with Aaron to figure out how jury service works (and how it doesn’t).
26-Year-Old Shot Multiple Times In Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore PD is investigating a shooting that took place early yesterday morning in Southeast Baltimore. Police on patrol heard gunshots at the 3400 Block of East Fairmount Avenue shortly after 4:30 am. When they arrived they found a 26-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. There were no life-threatening injuries sustained by the victim, and he was transported to a local hospital. This case is being actively investigated by Southeast District Detectives. If you have any information about this shooting, please call the police at 410-396-2422 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP. The post 26-Year-Old Shot Multiple Times In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
MTA MobilityLink Driver Killed In 'Violent Crime' On The Job In Maryland
An MTA Mobility operator died on the job after a “violent crime” over the weekend, officials from the Maryland Transit Administration (MTA) confirmed, though details of the incident remain under wraps. The agency said on Monday, Jan. 30 that the “MDOT MTA is saddened to learn of the...
