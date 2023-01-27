ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
baltimorepositive.com

Blazing the trail of an epic gathering of Baltimore legends

Ron Cassie tells Nestor about the epic Baltimore Magazine gathering of local legends and trailblazers for the January 2023 cover. baltimore, great, trailblazers, barbara mikulski, john, waters, kurt, people, brooks, ron, carla, artists, hayden, brooks robinson, fair, thought, jim, folks, maryland, photographer. Nestor Aparicio 00:00. What about W en s...
BALTIMORE, MD
eastcoasttraveller.com

Top 5 Must-Try Wings in Maryland

Whether you are in the market for a great meal or drink, Fat Daddy's Subs and Pizza Wings is the place to be. It has a great menu, and it's a family-friendly establishment. It's not hard to see why Fat Daddy's is the go-to place for locals and tourists. You can get your hands on some of the best pizzas in town and some of the best wings. You can also take advantage of their takeout and delivery services. The best part is the place is also dog friendly! Lastly, Fat Daddy's is a local restaurant, so you know you'll be paying less than you'd find in some bigger chains. It also has the best wine list and a good beer selection.
MARYLAND STATE
Hoya

Antisemitic Graffiti Reported in First-Year Residence Hall

CW: This article discusses antisemitism and violence against Jewish communities. Please refer to the end of the article for on- and off-campus resources. A Georgetown University community member reported the presence of a swastika on the second floor of first-year residence building Darnall Hall. The Georgetown University Police Department (GUPD)...
Fast Casual

Slim Chickens opens 2nd Maryland location

Arkansas-based Slim Chickens is opening in its second location in Maryland, in the city of California. The store is located at 22622 MacArthur Blvd., and is under the direction of multi-unit operating group D&D Slims. "We are so excited to open a new location in Maryland bringing even more opportunities...
CALIFORNIA, MD
southerntrippers.com

15 Best Restaurants in Frederick, MD You Must Try!

Are you planning a trip to Frederick, Maryland and wanting to know what some of the best restaurants in Frederick that you can’t miss? We have you covered! Here we have compiled a list of all the best food in Frederick, MD that you definitely need to look into!
FREDERICK, MD
herefordharbinger.org

Fast food chains enter Hereford Zone

Raising Cane’s has expanded north and established a new restaurant in Towson. Mission BBQ recently opened in Hunt Valley. Royal Farms opened in Hereford this school year. Chain restaurants have touched the Northern Baltimore area, leaving many excited to dig into new fast food. The newest chain to Baltimore,...
HEREFORD, MD
southbmore.com

Photo Tour of the New Middle Branch Fitness and Wellness Center

The Middle Branch Fitness and Wellness Center opened in November at Reedbird Park in Cherry Hill. This follows the opening of BGE Field presented by KELLY in 2021, which is a new turf field constructed at Reedbird Park. Both projects are part of Baltimore City Recreation and Parks’ (BCRP) redevelopment of the Cherry Hill park which was once the location of a landfill.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Police say shots fired midday near busy Towson Circle

BALTIMORE - Baltimore County Police are investigating after shots were fired midday Monday in Towson, just a block away from the popular Towson Circle.The shooting happened around noon on Joppa Road.Police said shell casings were found but no victims were located.People who live nearby told WJZ they heard several shots."A loud banging," a resident said.Baltimore County Police are not providing many details about the incident. However, WJZ obtained an alert Towson University's Police Department sent to its students.It said shots were fired near the Virginia Towers Business complex near the Cinemark Movie Theaters.The letter also said there was possibly a...
TOWSON, MD
multifamilybiz.com

Greystar Delivers 500-Unit The Lucie Apartment Community with Harbor Views in Baltimore’s Dynamic Brewers Hill Neighborhood

BALTIMORE, MD - Greystar, a global leader in the investment, development, and management of high-quality rental housing properties, is now leasing at The Lucie, a pet-friendly 500-unit apartment community in Brewers Hill that features a sky lounge with views of downtown and the harbor and high-end finishes including quartz countertops and tile backsplashes.
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

32-Year-Old Injured in Baltimore Shooting

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A man was shot in the leg yesterday afternoon in Northern Baltimore. Just before 5 pm, a report of a shooting led The Baltimore Police Department to the location. When they arrived at the 3000 Block of Wylie Avenue they found a 32-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. This case remains under investigation. If you have any information about this shooting, please contact Northern District Detectives at 410-396-2455 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. The post 32-Year-Old Injured in Baltimore Shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
wypr.org

Why Do I Get Called For Jury Duty So Often?

It’s a civic duty. It’s a triumph of democracy. And if you live in Baltimore, it can feel like a hassle. Locals say they get summons letters from the city courthouse almost every year. Is that normal? Is it like that everywhere, or just in Baltimore? Baltimore Banner reporter Hallie Miller teams up with Aaron to figure out how jury service works (and how it doesn’t).
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

26-Year-Old Shot Multiple Times In Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore PD is investigating a shooting that took place early yesterday morning in Southeast Baltimore. Police on patrol heard gunshots at the 3400 Block of East Fairmount Avenue shortly after 4:30 am. When they arrived they found a 26-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. There were no life-threatening injuries sustained by the victim, and he was transported to a local hospital. This case is being actively investigated by Southeast District Detectives. If you have any information about this shooting, please call the police at 410-396-2422 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP. The post 26-Year-Old Shot Multiple Times In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD

