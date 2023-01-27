Former Indiana governor Mitch Daniels has announced that he will not be running for Senate. The news comes as a bit of a surprise, as there had been speculation that he would in fact run for the seat being vacated in 2024 by Senator Mike Braun, who is running for governor. Daniels, who also served as President of Purdue University from 2013-2022, has been viewed as an obvious candidate for the seat, due to his lingering popularity in the Hoosier state. He has also been tabbed at various times for a Presidential run. Daniels, in his statement, said “With full credit and respect for the institution and those serving in it, I conclude that it’s just not the job for me, not the town for me, and not the life I want to live at this point.”

