The Hill

Davis: Time to correct the record again — Hillary Clinton did not have a single email marked ‘classified’

There has been substantial media coverage of President Biden and former Vice President Pence both removing marked classified documents outside the White House after they left the vice presidency (and, in the case of Biden, also including after he was a U.S. senator). Both insist they did so inadvertently.   Of course, the word “inadvertent” does not apply to former President Trump’s behavior. As we now know from Mr. Trump’s own admission, he knew documents he took to Mar-a-Lago were classified…
ValueWalk

Trump Put On Notice Of Indictment – AP

WASHINGTON, D.C. (January 30, 2023) – The Associated Press has just reported that “Former President Donald Trump and his allies have been put on notice by . . . a Georgia prosecutor who indicated she was likely to seek criminal charges soon in a two-year election subversion probe.”
CBS News

Ukraine's drones watch as Russia throws waves of men at battle for Bakhmut

Bakhmut, eastern Ukraine — The city of Bakhmut was home to around 70,000 people before it found itself on the front line of Russian President Vladimir Putin's unprovoked war to seize Ukrainian territory. Almost 12 months of war have left Bakhmut barely recognizable.          Once renowned for sparkling wine, the small city has been reduced to a hollowed-out shell of its former self. But Bakhmut, and the Ukrainian forces defending it, have hung on. "Bakhmut holds" has even become a battle cry for the nation as it fights back against the Russian invaders. But it's only just holding...
WIBC.com

Mitch Daniels Will Not Run For Senate

Former Indiana governor Mitch Daniels has announced that he will not be running for Senate. The news comes as a bit of a surprise, as there had been speculation that he would in fact run for the seat being vacated in 2024 by Senator Mike Braun, who is running for governor. Daniels, who also served as President of Purdue University from 2013-2022, has been viewed as an obvious candidate for the seat, due to his lingering popularity in the Hoosier state. He has also been tabbed at various times for a Presidential run. Daniels, in his statement, said “With full credit and respect for the institution and those serving in it, I conclude that it’s just not the job for me, not the town for me, and not the life I want to live at this point.”
WIBC.com

Body-Cam Footage from Paul Pelosi Attack Released

Police body cam footage from the attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul emerged Friday. The video shows the moment when Paul Pelosi was struck in the head with a hammer by suspect David DePape inside his San Francisco home. DePape, a 42-year-old public nudity activist and illegal immigrant from...
