Defendants in Flint child’s slaying appear in Genesee County courtroom 2 years after shooting
FLINT, MI – Genesee County prosecutors on Tuesday began laying out their case against four men accused in the October 2020 slaying of a 3-year-old Flint boy who died after being the unintended target in a drive-by shooting. Shamir Banks, Camron Burnett, Desean Davis, and London Walton, each of...
WNEM
Woman receives probation for exploiting 72-year-old mother
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A Davison woman who investigators said stole thousands of dollars from her elderly mother was sentenced to probation. Investigators from the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office said Maria Leemhuis took about $50,000 from her elderly mother while she was her mother’s legal guardian. At the...
Mich. man pleads no contest to fatally strangling and mutilating girlfriend
STURGIS, Mich. (TCD) -- A 39-year-old man recently pleaded no contest in connection with the slaying and dismemberment of his girlfriend, as well as the sexual assault of another inmate while he was in custody. According to the Michigan Attorney General's Office, on May 22, 2019, Sturgis Police Department officers...
Body discovered in water near Holloway dam in Genesee County, sheriff confirms
An investigation is underway after authorities say they recovered a body near the Holloway Reservoir Dam in Genesee County on Monday, the Genesee County sheriff said on Monday
Michigan man accused of killing wife during shootout with other man
RAY TOWNSHIP, MI – A Michigan man is expected to go to trial related to a shootout that resulted in the death of his wife, WDIV Local 4 reports. Matthew Louis Mollicone, 46, of Washington Township, is charged with homicide, assault with intent to murder, carrying a weapon with unlawful intent, assault with a dangerous weapon and four counts of felony firearm in connection with an incident that happened around 9:30 p.m. on July 12 at a home in Macomb County’s Ray Township, the report said.
WNEM
Foul play not suspected after body recovered from Genesee Co. dam
RICHFIELD TWP., Mich. (WNEM) – Foul play is not suspected after a body was recovered from a Genesee County dam Monday night. Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said his deputies were called to the Holloway Reservoirs in Richfield Township for a body that was lodged in the intake port of the dam.
DPD Chief says man who 'violently assaulted' pregnant woman shouldn't have been out on bond after gas station robbery, police chase
A Detroit man who was out on bond for a December armed robbery that left a young woman in critical condition has been arrested again, this time for “violently assaulting” a pregnant woman.
fox2detroit.com
1-year-old Michigan baby dies after caregiver's boyfriend allegedly gave him meth
FLINT, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Michigan man is accused of giving his girlfriend's 1-year-old son meth, killing the boy. The child's aunt, Jasmin Jones-Bronner, was granted custody of Cain, who had turned 1 a month before his death. Jones-Bronner was at a work party when her boyfriend, Timothy Coombs allegedly fed Cain meth in Flint.
abc12.com
Divers remove man's body from water near Holloway Dam
RICHFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Authorities worked through frigid temperatures to pull a man's body from the icy water near Holloway Dam on Monday evening. The body was identified as Tony Bigelow of Flint, who was last seen alive on Sunday afternoon. Genesee County Park Police Chief David Dwyer said...
No charges after officer shot, killed man near Lansing
No charges will be filed in the Jan. 2 officer-involved shooting in Bath Township.
Police officer forgives California man he had gunfight with on Bay County road
BAY CITY, MI — Having fled parole in California for Michigan, a sex offender is now heading to a Michigan prison after getting in a meth-related shootout with police along a Bay County road. Though no one was wounded, it was a confrontation the absconder was lucky to walk away from, according to his sentencing judge.
MSP identifies 81-year-old Clio man killed in weekend crash
GENESEE COUNTY, MI – Police have released the name of the 81-year-old man killed in a three-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon. Gary J. Nicora, of Clio, died when his 2020 Ford Escape crashed into another vehicle and was then subsequently hit by a third vehicle, according to the Michigan State Police.
Michigan State Police shut down Lodge Freeway in Detroit to investigate shooting that caused man to crash into median wall
Michigan State Police have closed a portion of the Lodge Freeway in Detroit as they investigate a shooting that caused a crash, causing delays for drivers during the afternoon commute.
Detroit News
Lansing area chicken lady charged with neglect finds redemption
Lansing — Belinda Fitzpatrick lived with 27 chickens, eating, sleeping and bathing with them. The one thing she didn’t do was neglect them, she said. And yet, last year, she was charged with failing to adequately care for the animals, a felony punishable by up to seven years in prison.
fox2detroit.com
Gas station clerk charged with murder • 5-year-old dies in Clinton Twp • Detroiter wins $2M in lottery
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Redford gas station clerk was charged with murder after a shooting last Friday, a 5-year-old Clinton Twp boy died after wandering to a playground, and a Detroit man wins $2 million on a scratch-off ticket: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
Oakland County Sheriff's Deputy resigns following death investigation
An Oakland County Sheriff's Deputy who had been in contact with a Pontiac mother and two children who froze to death has resigned.
abc12.com
Saginaw Police K-9 finds multiple drugs during traffic stop
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Saginaw police say two people are being held at the Saginaw County Jail after a police K-9 found drugs during a traffic stop. The department says Officer Brad Holp and K-9 Cigan were dispatched to a stolen vehicle report. They located the stolen vehicle and stopped...
‘He has paid his debt to society’: Man convicted in 1992 homicide asks for new sentence
LANSING, MI – A Flint man serving a life sentence for second-degree murder for a crime he committed when he was 16 years old may have a chance to be released from prison. Darwin Davell Page, 46, is scheduled to appear before Genesee County Circuit Judge Brian S. Pickell Tuesday, Jan. 31, for a hearing in which Pickell is expected to rule whether Page deserves to be resentenced.
WNEM
Police: Stolen vehicle, multiple drugs located by K9 officer
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Saginaw Police said two suspects are behind bars after a stolen vehicle was located during a traffic stop by a K9 officer. Investigators said Officer Holp and K9 Cigan were dispatched for reports of a stolen car. While on the way to the scene, they found the car and initiated a traffic stop.
abc12.com
1 dead, 6 injured in Imlay City crash blamed on speeding, police say
IMLAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - One person died and seven others were injured after police say a speeding driver caused a multi-vehicle crash on M-53 in Imlay City on Sunday. An officer from the Imlay City Police Department was conducting speed enforcement on M-53 near Borland Road around 8:15 p.m., when he detected a 17-year-old driving a pickup truck at a high rate of speed.
