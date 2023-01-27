BAES Fried Chicken adds a new location, chicken and waffles, and – for one day only – free cinnamon rolls

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tuesday in Portland: Police warn Oregon torture suspect could change appearance, photos releasedEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Jehovah's Witnesses Return to Oregon Assembly HallAlexander LangfordWoodburn, OR
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in PortlandTed RiversPortland, OR
An 8-year-old boy hasn't been seen for 7 months and his grandparents refused to reveal his location. Where is Breadson?Fatim HemrajVancouver, WA
Anarchic wonderland: Understanding the unique chaos of PortlandEdy ZooPortland, OR
pdxpipeline.com
Bella Organic Farm 2023 Portland Valentine’s Day Special | Charcuterie Board, Chocolate, Wine, Reservations, Music, Farm Animals
Skip the dozen roses this year and indulge together in Bella’s hand dipped chocolate covered strawberries, meats/cheese or veggie/cheese board loaded with fruits, veggies, rustic local bread, Bella Farm pepper jellies, Bella Farm wine, and more!. Includes a homemade fantastic large charcuterie boards (meat & cheese OR vegetarian &...
pdxpipeline.com
Rose City Rollers Heartless Heathers vs. High Rollers @ Oaks Amusement Park | Food Carts, Drinks
Rose City Rollers Presents – Rose City Rollers Home Teams High Rollers vs. Heartless Heathers. Rose City Rollers hosts various food carts on a rotating basis, we will have fun options available for food purchasing along with beverages from our Plow Stop Bar featuring Rose City Rollers Sponsors 2Towns Cider and Seek Out Seltzer, PBR and Red Bull.
thatoregonlife.com
Treat Your Tastebuds To Wood Fired Pizza From This Joint In Oregon
Foodies and casual diners alike are in for a treat when visiting Smoky Hearth Bar And Grill in the charming town of Sandy, Oregon. Boasting a rustic and inviting atmosphere with a menu that features a variety of classic American dishes, Smoky Hearth is a must stop when in Sandy.
WWEEK
SEA Crab House, a Quickly Growing Chain That Started on the Coast, Is Opening in Beaverton
A restaurant specializing in Southern-style boils that began in Seaside has quickly and quietly become a mini empire with its first metro-area location scheduled to open this week. The SEA Crab House, which also has spots in Astoria and Bend, will launch an outpost Friday, Feb. 3, at 4105 SW...
canbyfirst.com
Brewery, Italian Restaurant and Rooftop Bar Approved for Backstop Expansion
Christmas came a couple of weeks late for Ken and Lori Arrigotti, owners of the Backstop Bar & Grill, as the Canby Planning Commission on January 9 approved the plans for their long-awaited expansion that would add a brewery, taproom and Italian restaurant with a second-floor rooftop bar and dining terrace to their existing building.
thatoregonlife.com
An Old-Time General Store Has One Of Oregon’s Best Bakeries
Over the past 30 years, Apple Valley Country Store has served the Hood River community. They offer a wide variety of goods that prove how diverse and creative this region of Oregon is. Small batch jams, syrups, pie fillings, pepper jellies, and more are available – all made from locally sourced ingredients. This was once the sight of a lumber mill around the turn of the 1900s, and is now the sight of a few homes and the Apple Valley Country Store.
Portland Black woman-owned fashion, beauty business aims to inspire
Fearfully and Wonderfully made is the name and best descriptor for a local fashion and beauty brand on a mission to inspire women.
Have a claw-some time at Portland’s first Cat Extravaganza
The Cat Extravaganza is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 4, and Sunday, Feb. 5.
Kohr Explores: Portland boutique sells discounted luxury goods
A new boutique in Portland is offering luxury goods at a fraction of the retail price.
Portland food carts sound alarm over new regulations: ‘A lot of carts are going to close’
For Johnny Sullivan, moving to Portland has been like stepping on a series of rakes. Three months after taking over Northeast Alberta Street’s Vita Cafe at the end of 2019, the pandemic forced the former New York City chef to close. His pop-up pivot, Marble Queen, found success at the Portland Farmers Market, until someone complained about his grill. After losing his spot at the market, Sullivan poured what remained of his savings into a new venture, taking over the former MF Tasty food cart on Northeast Williams Avenue.
Hear live music from these artists coming to Portland in February
Between the Portland Jazz Festival, the Northwest Black Comedy Festival and the Cascade Festival of African Films, February is a busy month for Portland’s arts, culture and entertainment scenes.
A slice of paradise for seniors: Beaverton Lodge
Tucked away in a quiet, tree-lined neighborhood with spacious grounds and a meandering creek is Beaverton Lodge, a senior community with a welcoming fi replace, large apartments, fine dining, an art gallery, mineral saline pool, close-in to city amenities and…
Portland-filmed ‘Grimm’ TV series is now streaming on Peacock
During its six-season run on NBC, “Grimm” was scary, funny and dramatic, as it told the story of Nick Burkhardt (David Giuntoli), a Portland Police homicide detective who inherited the ability to identify supernatural creatures that, to ordinary humans, looked like run-of-the-mill Portlanders. (Want to stream “Grimm”? You...
shipreport.net
Containership set to be towed up the Columbia to Portland early Tuesday
Very early tomorrow morning an unusual occurrence will happen on the river: Tugs will tow a large containership upriver to Portland to have her rudder repaired. She’s been towed all the way from Seattle and will end up at Portland’s Swan Island shipyard. Getting her all the way here with tugs helping her steer is a delicate matter, made more complex by the mighty, winding Columbia. We’ll talk a little about the process.
One Green Planet
Petition: Demand Authorities Forbid Animal Rescue Owners from Being Around Animals
An animal rescue facility in Portland, Oregon has come under fire for animal neglect and abuse. The owners apparently falsified immunization records, faked prescriptions for drugs, and grouped animals with compromised immune systems with the other animals, and the floors of the facility were covered in urine and feces. Please sign this petition to urge authorities to forbid the owners from having or working with animals ever again!
Brrr: How long will we have these cold temps in Oregon?
Break out the heavy comforter and the hot chocolate. Portland’s overnight temperatures will remain freezing through early Thursday morning as a stream of dry, frigid air continues to blow through the region.
WWEEK
Facebook Group That Hunted Portland’s Stolen Cars Has Shut Down
One of Portland’s largest volunteer-run Facebook groups dedicated to helping Portlanders find their stolen cars is shutting down. “Time to shut down shop,” announced a post made to the group earlier this afternoon. Titan Crawford, founder of PDX Stolen Cars, tells WW there was “too much liability” involved in apprehending thieves.
Downtown Portland eyesore about to get makeover
One of downtown Portland’s worst eyesores, O’Bryant Square at Southwest Park Avenue and Harvey Milk Street, is about to get a makeover.
Channel 6000
Wind chill temperatures explained after coldest morning of the year in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This latest blast of winter air brings the threat of dangerous temperatures to western Oregon and Washington this week. Easterly winds will also keep wind chill temperatures cold. Feels-like temperatures fell into the teens early Monday morning across the Willamette Valley. The National Weather Service...
KATU.com
Portland Fire responds to laundry fire on the "Breeze," no damage and no injures reported
PORTLAND, Ore. — UPDATE: Portland Fire tells KATU that a fire began in the laundry room on the bravo deck of the ship named the Breeze. The 636-foot-long vessel had just been loaded with 37,000 tons of wheat. The Breeze's crew performed the initial fire attack before Portland Fire...
