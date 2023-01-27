Read full article on original website
hopeprescott.com
Allen Flowers Tells Kiwanis Club About “Purple Tie Club”
Allen Flowers of Hope spoke to the Hope Kiwanis club Tuesday about a program the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity hopes to undertake at Yerger Middle School. It will be called the “Purple Tie Club” and will involve mentoring 8 to 10 young men at Yerger. Flowers explained the program and also noted they hope to buy the young men purple polo shirts. Anyone would would like to learn more or would like to help the fraternity can contact Flowers at 817-602-0634.
hopeprescott.com
Beads, Bags, and Bangles Raffle Tickets Now Available
This year’s “Beads, Bags, and Bangles” event to help fund the UAHT Foundation will be March 9th at Hempstead Hall. The theme will be “Beads, Bags, Bangles, Beatles, & Bell Bottoms”. As always, there are some fundraisers going on including the opportunity to win jewelry from Alexander’s in Texarkana. Charlotte Bradley is always a tireless ticket seller and she told the Hope Kiwanis Club about the event Tuesday and reminded them she has tickets! If you’d like to purchase, you can contact Charlotte Bradley among the other sellers in the community.
Country Superstar’s Mom Is A Louisiana Mayor; Know Which One?
While I'm nearly positive that reading that headline drew out the inner sleuth in you, this one is not nearly as covert as your favorite CSI episode. However, staying in that frame of mind, I'm going to withhold the location of the Louisiana town to give you a few other clues to help you narrow down the possibility of who this country superstar might be.
easttexasradio.com
Theft Warrant Issued By Atlanta, TX PD
swarkansasnews.com
Obituary: Steven Todd Cox
On Jan. 20, 2023, our world lost a beloved brother, father, uncle, friend, and Nashville Scrapper: Steven Todd Cox. His family and friends are heartbroken by this loss. Those who knew him are invited to celebrate his life on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, in Nashville, Ark., at 200 Lake Nichols Drive from 5-7 p.m.
countylinemagazine.com
‘Good Night, My Love’: Texarkana Features Photography by Ernest C. Withers
The Texarkana Regional Arts & Humanities Council’s 21st Annual Regional Celebration of African American Artists focuses on the historic photojournalism of Ernest C. Withers. Titled Good Night, My Love, the exhibit runs through March 25 and features entries by local enthusiasts and a cell phone photography competition among high school students.
hopeprescott.com
Avon Smith
Mr. Avon Smith age 63 of Hope, Arkansas passed away Thursday January 26, 2023, in Patmos. Graveside service will be 11:00 AM on Tuesday January 31, 2023 in Holly Grove Cemetery DeAnn, Community. Burial will follow. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of BRAZZEL/Oakcrest The Funeral Home of Hope, Eddie Brazzel Director. Online condolences: www.brazzelfuneralhomes.com.
Some Parts of Arkansas Without Power+Texarkana School Closings
Old Man Winter is working overtime some parts of Northern Arkansas are without power due to freezing rain and sleet that continues to push across much of the state. As of this morning, around 10,000 residential and businesses in Region 8 had no electricity in the Jonesboro, Arkansas area. Meanwhile, Entergy Arkansas has reported stating that by 11 a.m., that number had dwindled to 3,779 customers. Work crews have been working hard to restore power as quickly as possible for that area. The counties affected the hardest by the power outage were Crittenden and Mississippi Counties.
East Texas man wanted for not completing cemetery memorials for customers, police say
Texarkana Braces for Possible Ice Storm Praying Not Like in 2000
The Texarkana area is under a Winter Weather Advisory from the National Weather Service with the potential of freezing rain or a winter mix with some ice accumulation possible. I don't know about you but every time I hear mention of ice in the weather forecasts I automatically think of...
KTBS
All 4 Arkansas jail escapees captured; injured jailers recovering
MAGNOLIA, Ark. - The four escapees from an Arkansas jail have been captured, according to Columbia County Sheriff's Office officials. Rico Rose, 32, was the final inmate to be rounded up. He was re-arrested early Tuesday according to dispatch, though details of his capture haven't been released. He was being held for capital murder out of Magnolia, Ark.
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia County final divorce decrees through Friday, January 27, 2023
Final divorce decrees in Columbia County during January 2023 filed with the Columbia County Circuit Clerk. The name listed first is the plaintiff. Most recent decrees are listed first. Donald Barge vs. Shirley Venard. January 2. Amy Mills vs. Brandon Mills. January 4. Married November 13, 2012 Plaintiff is restored...
wgnsradio.com
3rd Grade Retention and Promotion in Tennessee and the Possibility of Prison
(Rutherford County, TN) A lot of talk has been focused on 3rd graders passing or failing in Tennessee and one reason why, may surprise you…. That was State Representative Robert Stevens of Rutherford County. One of many studies used to better predict the number of future incarcerations in a state focuses on reading skills.
magnoliareporter.com
Smith Street murder suspect among three Columbia County jail escapees still at large
Atlanta Texas Police Are Looking for This Man, Have You Seen Him?
The Atlanta Texas Police Department is looking for a man with an active arrest warrant. But they need your help, have you seen him?. The Atlanta Police Department posted on their Facebook page that they are looking for Jack Kory Laird he has an arrest warrant for the felony offense of Sexual Assault. They stated in the post;
East Texas police departments warning of 4 'armed and dangerous' inmates who injured jailers, escaped from Arkansas jail
ktalnews.com
Texarkana police seeing spike in car thefts
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texarkana Texas Police Department says they are seeing a spike in car thefts. Although it is a recurring problem in the area, police say it is happening even more now that it is cold outside. “We’ve actually had four of these in the last...
Beaware! 4 Arkansas Imates Escape & Considered Armed & Dangerous
Detention officers leave Hot Spring County Jail during battery investigation
One Hot Spring County detention officer has resigned, and another is fired as they are under investigation for allegedly beating a man released from their jail.
