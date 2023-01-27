ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hope, AR

Comments / 3

Related
hopeprescott.com

Allen Flowers Tells Kiwanis Club About “Purple Tie Club”

Allen Flowers of Hope spoke to the Hope Kiwanis club Tuesday about a program the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity hopes to undertake at Yerger Middle School. It will be called the “Purple Tie Club” and will involve mentoring 8 to 10 young men at Yerger. Flowers explained the program and also noted they hope to buy the young men purple polo shirts. Anyone would would like to learn more or would like to help the fraternity can contact Flowers at 817-602-0634.
hopeprescott.com

Beads, Bags, and Bangles Raffle Tickets Now Available

This year’s “Beads, Bags, and Bangles” event to help fund the UAHT Foundation will be March 9th at Hempstead Hall. The theme will be “Beads, Bags, Bangles, Beatles, & Bell Bottoms”. As always, there are some fundraisers going on including the opportunity to win jewelry from Alexander’s in Texarkana. Charlotte Bradley is always a tireless ticket seller and she told the Hope Kiwanis Club about the event Tuesday and reminded them she has tickets! If you’d like to purchase, you can contact Charlotte Bradley among the other sellers in the community.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
K945

Country Superstar’s Mom Is A Louisiana Mayor; Know Which One?

While I'm nearly positive that reading that headline drew out the inner sleuth in you, this one is not nearly as covert as your favorite CSI episode. However, staying in that frame of mind, I'm going to withhold the location of the Louisiana town to give you a few other clues to help you narrow down the possibility of who this country superstar might be.
LOUISIANA STATE
easttexasradio.com

Theft Warrant Issued By Atlanta, TX PD

Atlanta, Texas, Police are searching for a man wanted for allegedly not completing cemetery memorials for customers. Bobby Joel Caraway, Jr., is wanted on a warrant for felony theft. Investigators say Caraway owned Hopkins Memorials in Atlanta for several years. Residents had complained to police that they had paid for services that he never completed. Residents allegedly called Caraway about the progress on their headstones and engraving, but he didn’t return their calls.
ATLANTA, TX
swarkansasnews.com

Obituary: Steven Todd Cox

On Jan. 20, 2023, our world lost a beloved brother, father, uncle, friend, and Nashville Scrapper: Steven Todd Cox. His family and friends are heartbroken by this loss. Those who knew him are invited to celebrate his life on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, in Nashville, Ark., at 200 Lake Nichols Drive from 5-7 p.m.
NASHVILLE, AR
countylinemagazine.com

‘Good Night, My Love’: Texarkana Features Photography by Ernest C. Withers

The Texarkana Regional Arts & Humanities Council’s 21st Annual Regional Celebration of African American Artists focuses on the historic photojournalism of Ernest C. Withers. Titled Good Night, My Love, the exhibit runs through March 25 and features entries by local enthusiasts and a cell phone photography competition among high school students.
TEXARKANA, TX
hopeprescott.com

Avon Smith

Mr. Avon Smith age 63 of Hope, Arkansas passed away Thursday January 26, 2023, in Patmos. Graveside service will be 11:00 AM on Tuesday January 31, 2023 in Holly Grove Cemetery DeAnn, Community. Burial will follow. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of BRAZZEL/Oakcrest The Funeral Home of Hope, Eddie Brazzel Director. Online condolences: www.brazzelfuneralhomes.com.
HOPE, AR
Power 95.9

Some Parts of Arkansas Without Power+Texarkana School Closings

Old Man Winter is working overtime some parts of Northern Arkansas are without power due to freezing rain and sleet that continues to push across much of the state. As of this morning, around 10,000 residential and businesses in Region 8 had no electricity in the Jonesboro, Arkansas area. Meanwhile, Entergy Arkansas has reported stating that by 11 a.m., that number had dwindled to 3,779 customers. Work crews have been working hard to restore power as quickly as possible for that area. The counties affected the hardest by the power outage were Crittenden and Mississippi Counties.
TEXARKANA, TX
KTBS

All 4 Arkansas jail escapees captured; injured jailers recovering

MAGNOLIA, Ark. - The four escapees from an Arkansas jail have been captured, according to Columbia County Sheriff's Office officials. Rico Rose, 32, was the final inmate to be rounded up. He was re-arrested early Tuesday according to dispatch, though details of his capture haven't been released. He was being held for capital murder out of Magnolia, Ark.
MAGNOLIA, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Columbia County final divorce decrees through Friday, January 27, 2023

Final divorce decrees in Columbia County during January 2023 filed with the Columbia County Circuit Clerk. The name listed first is the plaintiff. Most recent decrees are listed first. Donald Barge vs. Shirley Venard. January 2. Amy Mills vs. Brandon Mills. January 4. Married November 13, 2012 Plaintiff is restored...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
Kicker 102.5

Atlanta Texas Police Are Looking for This Man, Have You Seen Him?

The Atlanta Texas Police Department is looking for a man with an active arrest warrant. But they need your help, have you seen him?. The Atlanta Police Department posted on their Facebook page that they are looking for Jack Kory Laird he has an arrest warrant for the felony offense of Sexual Assault. They stated in the post;
ATLANTA, TX
ktalnews.com

Texarkana police seeing spike in car thefts

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texarkana Texas Police Department says they are seeing a spike in car thefts. Although it is a recurring problem in the area, police say it is happening even more now that it is cold outside. “We’ve actually had four of these in the last...
TEXARKANA, TX
Power 95.9

Beaware! 4 Arkansas Imates Escape & Considered Armed & Dangerous

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office in Magnolia, Arkansas issued an alert this morning about four inmates escaping from the Columbia County Detention Facility. They are considered Armed and Dangerous. They are in vehicles not on foot so that means they could be anywhere. They are driving a gold Ford Escape with Arkansas plates AR 929 ZER and a white Toyota Corolla with Arkansas plates AEP 12K.
MAGNOLIA, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy