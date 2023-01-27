ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa County, OK

Tulsa County DA’s daughter found not guilty of stabbing father by reason of mental impairment

A judge found Jennifer Kunzweiler, the daughter of Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler, not guilty by reason of mental impairment for stabbing her father.

“Today we had a non-jury trial where the state of Oklahoma put on evidence of the crimes that Jennifer Kunzweiler allegedly committed and at the conclusion of that evidence and reports from a psychiatrist - the judge found that Kunzweiler was not guilty by reason of mental impairment,” said Jack Throp the District Attorney for Wagoner County.

Judge Brendon Bridges presided over the court on Friday morning.

The court allowed a trial by jury to be waived, and Jennifer Kunzweiler was found not guilty by reason of mental impairment by the judge.

Kunzweiler is currently in the medical part of Tulsa county jail, she will be moved to the Oklahoma Forensic Center soon.

She is no longer facing any criminal charges but that doesn’t mean the case is over, as she is still in state custody.

There is no possibility that criminal charges will be re-filed at this point. The next hearing is on March 17, 2023.

“When an individual is found not guilty y reason of mental impairment then the court order that individual to be evaluated by the state department of health at the Oklahoma forensic center and then that individual then must undergo treatment,” said Thorp. “On March 17th, at the Tulsa Courthouse, we should receive info from the State Department of Health as to what treatment protocols should be for Ms. Kunzweiler.”

In September, police were called to the district attorney’s home after reports that he had been stabbed more than once. Jennifer Kunzweiler was arrested for the crime and was facing charges of domestic assault and battery with a deadly weapon and conspiring to perform an act of violence.

Steve Kunzweiler spoke about how mental illness has affected his family, as well as families across the state.

“Mental illness is a terrible thing. Many families like ours have endured anxious ridden concern for our affected loved ones. No one, no one wants to be mentally ill,” said Kunzweiler. “You have heard me speak on many occasions of this state and this country’s need to address what seems to be an exploding mental health crisis among our population.”

Jennifer Kunzweiler was ordered into the custody of the Department of Mental Health.

“I think it’s important everyone knows when someone is found not guilty because of mental impairment, the individual is continuing to receive treatment and we will have regular court hearings,” said Thorp.

