Florida nursing schools shut down for selling fake diplomas worth more than $100 millionUSA DiarioFlorida State
Miami Dolphins Make Decision On Legendary QuarterbackOnlyHomersMiami, FL
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in FloridaEast Coast TravelerFlorida State
Plane Crash Lands in Wealthy Miami CommunityDylan BarketKey Biscayne, FL
Florida's top philanthropist has given away over $1 billionTed RiversChicago, IL
Two Florida Cities Ranked Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
LawnStarter pinpointed the country's trashiest cities right after the holiday season.
ABC Action News
Is Fort Lauderdale's tunnel project dead in the water?
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A possible solution to South Florida’s traffic problems is losing momentum. City Commissioners in Fort Lauderdale may not be moving forward with plans to build Tesla tunnels, which are courtesy of Elon Musk's Boring Company. The idea came about roughly two years ago after...
Florida Restaurant Named One Of The Best In The US
Yelp ranked the Top 100 restaurants in the country, and one Florida spot broke into the Top 5.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Sunrise, FL
Sunrise is one of the suburban areas in Broward County, Florida. It is also Florida’s 26th biggest integrated municipality and one of the most progressive. The beautiful city is famous for political rallies, concerts, Florida Panthers hockey games, and BB&T Center, previously known as BankAtlantic Center. It continues to...
Bed, Bath & Beyond to close four Palm Beach County stores as company faces bankruptcy
Bed Bath & Beyond announced it will close four more stores in Palm Beach County and a Harmon's store, which is the company's beauty store brand. The closures will be among 87 nationwide as the embattled home goods chain teeters on the brink of bankruptcy. In addition, the company said...
Fast Casual
DalMoros Fresh Pasta To Go opening in West Palm Beach, Delray Beach
South Florida is about to get a big taste of Italy, thanks to the expansion of DalMoros Fresh Pasta To Go. Locations are opening in West Palm Beach and Delray Beach, joining the chain's St. Petersburg, Tampa and Sarasota stores. DalMoros will add a 1,436-square-foot to-go restaurant this quarter at 400 Clematis St., in West Palm Beach. A 400-square-foot, to-go restaurant will open later this year at 439 E. Atlantic Ave., in Delray Beach. It will offer delivery and take-out only with some outdoor seating.
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Miami Dade business owners invited to apply to the Mom and Pop Small Business Grant Program
Commissioner Juan Carlos Bermudez is inviting small business owners in District 12 to apply to the Mom-and-Pop Small Business Grant Program, beginning January 30 through Feb. 15, 2023. Applications may be obtained from the District 12 Office, 8345 NW 12th St., Miami, FL 33126, starting Jan. 30, 2023, or on...
Can't fight city hall or high rises, but racetrack fans score big win
Welcome to The Dirt! I’m real estate reporter Kimberly Miller with the latest developments in the sizzling market. If you follow real estate news in Palm Beach County you know it is full of shock and awe and indulgence and cliffhangers galore. Basically everything you need for good reality TV without the cost of a producer pulling the strings like a drunk Jim Henson.
Broward New Times
James Beard Awards Announces 2023 Semifinalists, South Florida Represents!
The James Beard Foundation announced the semifinalists in the restaurant and chef categories for 2023, and South Florida has been recognized several times. Fourteen local chefs and establishments have been recognized for exemplary achievement in the culinary field in nine categories. Niven Patel, a past Beard semifinalist, was recognized this...
WPTV
Living Room Theaters on Boca Raton FAU campus to close permanently Feb. 9
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Living Room Theaters, an independent film theater on Florida Atlantic University’s Boca Raton campus, will close permanently on Feb. 9, the company announced, citing low attendance in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. Independent and foreign films were shown on four screens since 2010...
seminoletribune.org
Haaland touts Everglades restoration during Florida visit
Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland (Laguna Pueblo) used a visit to South Florida Jan. 28 to give an update on the federal “America the Beautiful” initiative at the Everglades Coalition conference held in Coral Springs. The initiative, which began in 2021, includes a 10-year strategy for locally...
Florida man buys $50 scratch-off, wins $1 million
A Florida man who bought a $50 scratch-off is $1 million richer.
Click10.com
Additional 4 men charged in Haitian president assassination plot, brought to South Florida
MIAMI – New charges have been filed in connection to the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise. According to the U.S Department of Justice, four men were transferred from Haiti to face charges in the Southern District of Florida. They are being charged for their alleged involvement in the...
west-palm-beach-news.com
20 Greatest Issues To Do In West Palm Seaside
We have compiled a list of the 20 best things to do in West Palm Beach and to make the most of your time here. West Palm Beach is a popular destination for many reasons. One of the main attractions of West Palm Beach is its idyllic climate. The city enjoys hot summers and mild winters, which makes it ideal for outdoor activities year-round.
'Funny, caring, loving': Police seek shooter in death of Willis Williams, lead cook at McCray's BBQ
RIVIERA BEACH — Much of Palm Beach County has tasted the work of Willis Williams’ hands. His specialty was ribs, which he cooked for years while manning the grill at McCray’s Backyard BBQ and Seafood in West Palm Beach. But what the Riviera Beach native cared most about was being the best father...
wlrn.org
State commission wants to roll back a key part of post-Surfside condo safety law. Lawmakers are not so sure
A new report issued by the Florida Building Commission calls into question a key part of a major law passed last year in response to the collapse of the Champlain Towers South building in Surfside, which left 98 dead. At the core of the new bill was the creation of...
Facing South Florida: Broward school board member Lori Alhadeff
MIAMI -- Jim talks to Prof. Marvin Dunn about the growing backlash over Gov. Ron DeSantis' decision to ban AP African American Studies. Guest: Prof. Marvin Dunn/Florida Historian
Broward New Times
Five Best Restaurants Five Minutes From the Boca Raton Brightline Station
When it comes to dining in South Florida, Miami's growing culinary scene is making it easier than ever to sample the area's expanding repertoire. Area gastronomes looking to tackle new food frontiers might want to venture north to discover what Palm Beach County has in store. If sitting in traffic...
thecoastalstar.com
Philanthropy Notes: Boca couple donates $5 million to improve FAU athletic facilities
Florida Atlantic University athletics has received a $5 million gift from Michael and Michelle Hagerty of Boca Raton that will result in a series of improvements, renovations and upgrades. The Hagerty Family Athletics Village will be designated by signs and other means of recognition of the couple’s generosity. “We...
More diverging diamond interchanges planned for South Florida
More diverging diamond interchanges are coming to Interstate 95 in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast.
