Hollywood, FL

ABC Action News

Is Fort Lauderdale's tunnel project dead in the water?

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A possible solution to South Florida’s traffic problems is losing momentum. City Commissioners in Fort Lauderdale may not be moving forward with plans to build Tesla tunnels, which are courtesy of Elon Musk's Boring Company. The idea came about roughly two years ago after...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Sunrise, FL

Sunrise is one of the suburban areas in Broward County, Florida. It is also Florida’s 26th biggest integrated municipality and one of the most progressive. The beautiful city is famous for political rallies, concerts, Florida Panthers hockey games, and BB&T Center, previously known as BankAtlantic Center. It continues to...
SUNRISE, FL
Fast Casual

DalMoros Fresh Pasta To Go opening in West Palm Beach, Delray Beach

South Florida is about to get a big taste of Italy, thanks to the expansion of DalMoros Fresh Pasta To Go. Locations are opening in West Palm Beach and Delray Beach, joining the chain's St. Petersburg, Tampa and Sarasota stores. DalMoros will add a 1,436-square-foot to-go restaurant this quarter at 400 Clematis St., in West Palm Beach. A 400-square-foot, to-go restaurant will open later this year at 439 E. Atlantic Ave., in Delray Beach. It will offer delivery and take-out only with some outdoor seating.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Can't fight city hall or high rises, but racetrack fans score big win

Welcome to The Dirt! I’m real estate reporter Kimberly Miller with the latest developments in the sizzling market. If you follow real estate news in Palm Beach County you know it is full of shock and awe and indulgence and cliffhangers galore. Basically everything you need for good reality TV without the cost of a producer pulling the strings like a drunk Jim Henson.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Broward New Times

James Beard Awards Announces 2023 Semifinalists, South Florida Represents!

The James Beard Foundation announced the semifinalists in the restaurant and chef categories for 2023, and South Florida has been recognized several times. Fourteen local chefs and establishments have been recognized for exemplary achievement in the culinary field in nine categories. Niven Patel, a past Beard semifinalist, was recognized this...
MIAMI, FL
WPTV

Living Room Theaters on Boca Raton FAU campus to close permanently Feb. 9

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Living Room Theaters, an independent film theater on Florida Atlantic University’s Boca Raton campus, will close permanently on Feb. 9, the company announced, citing low attendance in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. Independent and foreign films were shown on four screens since 2010...
BOCA RATON, FL
seminoletribune.org

Haaland touts Everglades restoration during Florida visit

Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland (Laguna Pueblo) used a visit to South Florida Jan. 28 to give an update on the federal “America the Beautiful” initiative at the Everglades Coalition conference held in Coral Springs. The initiative, which began in 2021, includes a 10-year strategy for locally...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
west-palm-beach-news.com

20 Greatest Issues To Do In West Palm Seaside

We have compiled a list of the 20 best things to do in West Palm Beach and to make the most of your time here. West Palm Beach is a popular destination for many reasons. One of the main attractions of West Palm Beach is its idyllic climate. The city enjoys hot summers and mild winters, which makes it ideal for outdoor activities year-round.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL

