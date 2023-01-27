Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
4 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Valrico Hummingbird Haven Contributes to Avian ResearchModern GlobeValrico, FL
Related
the32789.com
City Approves Amendments to Backyard Chickens Program
Winter Park City Commission, during its Jan. 25 meeting, approved an ordinance amending the backyard chickens program and adopting it into the City Code. The program began in 2020 as a two-year pilot to advance the city’s Sustainability Action Plan goals of increasing local food consumption. Under the rules...
disneyfoodblog.com
CHANGES Could Impact Your Drive to Disney World
If you ever drive to or around Disney World/Orlando, you may be familiar with the roads surrounding the property — but some CHANGES could be coming to the area in the future. We have seen some pretty big transportation updates related to Orlando lately — from new airlines arriving...
Polk County’s teacher of the year gifted new car
“This is just another honor,” McSwain said. “I’m so grateful and it’s very exciting.”
Gulf View Square Mall in Port Richey gets new life from small local businesses
Gulf View Square Mall in Port Richey gets new life from small local businesses, including "Markets in the Mall," which bring 60 vendors and 5,000 people.
businessobserverfl.com
This week saw a gym, a restaurant, an investment firm and a Las Vegas buyer
Coffee and a sandwich: The owners of the 5th Avenue Coffee Company & 6th Diner in Naples have bought the eateries’ building. According to property records, a company registered to Frederik and Karen Overdijking paid $6 million for a property at 589 5th Ave. S. The restaurant’s address is 599 5th Ave. S, though, and that’s an address which doesn’t appear on the property appraiser’s website. Frederik Overdijking says in an email that despite the differing street numbers it is the same building.
ABC Action News
They sold land under their mobile homes, now they regret it
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Nancy DeCamp can no longer bear to enter the home on lot 257. Her sister Tootie lived here, just a golf cart ride from where Nancy shares a place with her husband in their manufactured home community in central Pinellas County. After Tootie died in October, the DeCamps tried, without success, to sell her home.
Bay News 9
Clermont restaurant brings community together with a free meal
CLERMONT, Fla. — According to Save the Children Action Network, 77% of parents in rural areas are worried they might not be able to afford enough food to feed their family. But an Everyday Hero is tackling that fear, one meal at a time. What You Need To Know.
Developers tracking SunRail train into Polk including Lakeland
According to Lakeland Community and Economic Development Planning and Transportation Manager Chuck Barmby, area developers are asking a question that lots of Polk County residents are also asking. When will SunRail make it into Polk County?. “Every multi-family developer that wants to develop in downtown Lakeland, and I’m sure this...
businessobserverfl.com
Calling all contractors: Submissions for Top 50 issue are being accepted
The Business Observer is once again putting out a call for action for the Top 50 Contractors in the paper’s coverage area, which extends from Tampa to Naples and includes Polk County. Companies are ranked by gross annual revenue. The company to beat this year is perennial leader Manhattan...
fox13news.com
Lakeland gas station drops price to 99 cents a gallon for three hours
LAKELAND, Fla. - Lines of cars formed at a Lakeland gas station before 11 a.m. Tuesday. Customers were waiting for the price signs to switch to an uncommon site – 99 cents a gallon. For three hours, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Aladdin Market provided the prime price...
disneyfoodblog.com
Why June 1st Could Determine Disney World’s Future
There’s a massive question mark in Disney World’s future. No, it doesn’t have to do with the new lands teased for the parks, the transformations going on in places like EPCOT and Magic Kingdom, or even potential changes to the Park Pass system. No, an even bigger part of Disney World — critical to the way the Company has operated for the past 50 years in Florida — is at risk of seriously changing.
Taxi Way paving at Lakeland Linder
Progress continues on Taxi Way P! Crews performed the final lift of asphalt and wrapped up paving operations this week. As they wrapped up, crews were averaging paving over 1,000 tons of asphalt a day!
westorlandonews.com
New Medical Marijuana Dispensary Opens in Winter Haven
Trulieve Cannabis announced the opening of a new medical marijuana dispensary in Winter Haven, Central Florida. Located at 6000 Cypress Gardens Blvd., the doors opened at 9am on Saturday, January 28th, with ongoing regular hours of 9am – 9pm from Monday through Saturday and 10am – 8pm on Sunday.
mynews13.com
Hours of daylight continue to increase
We are well past the Winter Solstice, which was on Dec. 21. This is the shortest day of the year for hours of daylight, but it is not the day that features the earliest sunset in Orlando. Orlando’s earliest sunset was at the start of December when it set at...
LIVE: Fire damages 2 homes in Clearwater
A house fire ended up damaging two homes in Clearwater early Monday morning, according to a city release.
Hillsborough County Fire Rescue Battled Tampa Fire Late Saturday Night
TAMPA, Fla. – Hillsborough County Fire Rescue battled a fire at 5809 N 50th Street in Tampa late Saturday night. Calls came into the dispatch center at around 11:30 Friday night from individuals reporting smoke and flames coming from storage units at this location. “Engine
Longboat Observer
Fire destroys Sarasota Polo Club's clubhouse
A fire destroyed the Sarasota Polo Club's clubhouse early Saturday morning in Lakewood Ranch. Twenty units responded to the fire, including seven engines, a ladder truck and two tankers. Sarasota County Fire Department Battalion 2 Chief Michael Huff said the fire was reported at 12:57 a.m. and firefighters from Station 7 (4754 17th St., Sarasota) were the first to respond.
Hernando County passes smoking, vaping ban at parks and beaches
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — Smoking and vaping will be banned in Hernando County parks and beaches starting May 15, according to a news release. The Hernando County Board of County Commissioners unanimously passed an ordinance back on Dec. 12, 2022, county leaders said in a statement. The county said "no...
Police find sedan with possible ties to Lakeland mass shooting that left 11 hurt
Lakeland Police Chief Sam Taylor is expected to provide an update Tuesday on the mass shooting that left at least 10 people injured in Lakeland Monday evening.
wmfe.org
Central Florida suburb named the lightning capital of the U.S.
Four Corners, Florida saw more lightning in 2022 than any other community in the United States. According to environmental technology company Vaisala, Four Corners ranked first in lightning density this year with 474 lightning events per square kilometer, or 1,229 lightning events per square mile. Four Corners is an unincorporated...
Comments / 0