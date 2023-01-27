ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lufkin, TX

Hudson, PCA Swim Teams Excel at Regionals, Advance to State Meet

The Texas UIL Conference 4A, Region 3 Swimming and Diving Meet was held on January 26 & 27 at the McDonald family Aquatic Center on the campus of Lamar High School in Houston. Athletes representing Deep East Texas were among the 25 teams competing at this event. After all was said and done, swimmers from Hudson High School and Pineywoods Community Academy High School punched their tickets to the state meet in San Antonio.
LUFKIN, TX
Entries Are Open For Reach For The Stars At Angelina County Fair

✨ Reach for the Stars will once again be a part of the Angelina County Fair. ✨ This event allows kids with special needs to be an exhibitor at the fair. The Angelina County Fair presented by Brookshire Brothers is coming up March 20-25 at the George H. Henderson Jr., Expo Center in Lufkin. This will be the 74th year that students representing FFA, FCCLA, and 4-H clubs from across Angelina County will be participating and competing at the fair.
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
17 Texas Children Have Now Gone Missing In 2023

We are not even a whole month into the new year and an additional 17 children and young adults have gone missing in Texas. These children and young adults are someone's entire life. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is here to get the word out about these...
LUFKIN, TX
