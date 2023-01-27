Read full article on original website
Related
Popular Classic Movies You Need To See Coming To Lufkin, Texas
Lufkin has always had a love affair with movies. When the Pines Theater in downtown Lufkin opened up in the summer of 1925 it was one of the nicest theaters in this part of the state. Back in the 80s and 90s, you could watch movies at the dollar theater...
What You Need To Know: Crumbl Cookie Grand Opening Friday In Lufkin, Texas
We all found out together that there was something yummy coming to the old Which Wich location in the South Loop Crossing Shopping Center back in August. Now just five months later their grand opening is upon us. There is a full day of activities planned during the grand opening...
Local Doctor Sets Up Benefit for Tessa Aycock at Lufkin Art Walk
In the Spring of 2022, I wrote an article on the artistic talents of Dr. George Fidone. The Lufkin pediatrician discovered only recently that he possesses a superb painting talent. I continue to be amazed at his creations. I'm not necessarily an art connoisseur, but I know enough to recognize...
20 Years Later, East Texas Remembers the Space Shuttle Tragedy
It was just a few seconds before 8 o'clock Central Time, February 1, 2003, when the last transmission was received from the Space Shuttle Columbia as it re-entered the Earth's atmosphere some 38 miles above the Dallas area. In response to a question, mission commander Rick Husband said "Roger", and...
Don’t Be Alarmed if You See Elvis or Mona Lisa in Nacogdoches, TX
Saturday, February 4th, if you happen to be in the area of downtown Nacogdoches, don't be surprised if you see Van Gogh or Mona Lisa, or there could be a sighting of Cher, Madonna, Elvis, or maybe even a glimpse of the cast of Gilligan's Island. So, what's going on...
Hudson, PCA Swim Teams Excel at Regionals, Advance to State Meet
The Texas UIL Conference 4A, Region 3 Swimming and Diving Meet was held on January 26 & 27 at the McDonald family Aquatic Center on the campus of Lamar High School in Houston. Athletes representing Deep East Texas were among the 25 teams competing at this event. After all was said and done, swimmers from Hudson High School and Pineywoods Community Academy High School punched their tickets to the state meet in San Antonio.
Entries Are Open For Reach For The Stars At Angelina County Fair
✨ Reach for the Stars will once again be a part of the Angelina County Fair. ✨ This event allows kids with special needs to be an exhibitor at the fair. The Angelina County Fair presented by Brookshire Brothers is coming up March 20-25 at the George H. Henderson Jr., Expo Center in Lufkin. This will be the 74th year that students representing FFA, FCCLA, and 4-H clubs from across Angelina County will be participating and competing at the fair.
Angler Makes Colossal Catch of Monster Bass on Lake Nacogdoches
Have you ever used a 6th Sense Provoke Deep Diver bait to catch a bass?. Not to sound like an advertisement, but that's exactly what Jack York of Emory, Texas used to land the latest ShareLunker in the 2023 season. With a weight of 13.51 pounds, this bass puts York into the rare Legacy Class of 13 pounds or better.
Make Happy Kids With Touch A Truck In Lufkin, Texas
Kids are getting a unique opportunity to explore the vehicles they see when driving around Lufkin. The Junior League of Lufkin's Touch-A-Truck is coming up on Saturday, March 4, 2023 from 10 AM to 2 PM. This is a free event and the kids will get hands-on with all kinds...
17 Texas Children Have Now Gone Missing In 2023
We are not even a whole month into the new year and an additional 17 children and young adults have gone missing in Texas. These children and young adults are someone's entire life. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is here to get the word out about these...
Dispose Of These Hazardous Materials Lurking In Your Lufkin, Texas Garage
Looking around your garage or shed, you might find some items that have been there for a long time. Things like paint and old car batteries that you can't just put out in the trash can build up over time. If you have had a can of paint for over...
Georgia-Pacific Helps Equip Corrigan PD With Life-Saving Devices
💖Many Corrigan Police vehicles are now equipped with defibrillators. 💖Defibrillators can be a life-saving device for someone having a cardiac arrest. 💖A generous donation by Georgia-Pacific made this purchase possible. Over the past several years, defibrillators are becoming a common site at schools, businesses, and other public...
Arrests Made in Connection to Aggravated Kidnapping in Wells, TX
According to a post on the the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Facebook Page, two persons have been arrested in connection with an Aggravated Kidnapping that occurred at a residence on Greenville Street in Wells, Texas. The report states:. "...on Tuesday, January 24th, 2023, officials with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office...
Classic Rock Q107
Lufkin, TX
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
379K+
Views
ABOUT
Q107 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lufkin, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://q1077.com
Comments / 0