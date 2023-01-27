ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Koffee Headlines City of Miramar Afro-Carib Festival

The third annual Afro-Carib Festival (ACF), on February 25 at the Miramar Regional Park Amphitheater in Miramar, Florida, has released its lineup and reggae artist Koffee will be the main feature. The Afro-Carib festival, presented by Visit Lauderdale, will celebrate the blended cultures that evolved through a shared bond rooted...
MIRAMAR, FL
Broward New Times

James Beard Awards Announces 2023 Semifinalists, South Florida Represents!

The James Beard Foundation announced the semifinalists in the restaurant and chef categories for 2023, and South Florida has been recognized several times. Fourteen local chefs and establishments have been recognized for exemplary achievement in the culinary field in nine categories. Niven Patel, a past Beard semifinalist, was recognized this...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

6 in the Mix Giveaway: Fort Lauderdale Home Design and Remodeling Show

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open only to legal U.S. residents who are 18 or older as of January 30th, 2023. WTVJ NBC 6 will give away up to four tickets to the Fort Lauderdale Home Design and Remodeling Show happening February 3rd through February 5th, 2023 at the Broward County Convention Center.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
East Coast Traveler

Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Florida

FLORIDA -There are several options if you're looking for the best hot dog in Florida. Some top spots include Dogma Grill in Miami and Sweet Dogs in Tallahassee. These options are excellent, and each has a unique twist on the classic American dish. Our staff's picks of The Best of Florida Hot Dogs are listed below.
DUNEDIN, FL
floridapolitics.com

Port Everglades debuts new brand, logo for raising awareness

Port Everglades is already one of the word's largest for cruise traffic, but people might think they'll be debarking into swampy gator land. Broward County now has a trident. It’s the symbol starring in new logo for the county port. It’s designed to spear any confusion between one of the world’s largest cruise ports — Port Everglades — and the county’s western edge filled with pythons and alligators — the Everglades.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Gerald Tinker: South Florida’s Fastest Football Player

South Florida has produced some of the fastest football players in the country. Perhaps no player in Miami-Dade County history had more speed than Gerald Tinker of Coral Gables School. On the football field, Tinker was a dangerous running back who could score from anywhere on the field. He was an All State and All American prep player who helped Gables win back-to-back state and national championships in 1967 and 1968. Many of his best games came in the Orange Bowl.
CORAL GABLES, FL
WSVN-TV

Former Palmetto Senior High teacher set to be sentenced

MIAMI (WSVN) - Jason Meyers, a former South Florida teacher convicted of taking advantage of a student, is set to be sentenced. The 47-year-old man was found guilty Friday, convicted on three counts of sexual activity with a minor by a person in custodial authority. The victim, Heaven Rubin, said...
MIAMI, FL
305area.com

All You Can Eat Restaurants in Miami | Best Buffets in Miami

Are you looking for some fantastic all-you-can-eat restaurants in Miami, FL city? If yes, then we've got you covered. Whether it's weekdays or weekends, if you want good food at a reasonable price, then all-you-can-eat restaurants are a must-visit. As there is no limit on food servings, you can satisfy...
MIAMI, FL

