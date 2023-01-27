Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida nursing schools shut down for selling fake diplomas worth more than $100 millionUSA DiarioFlorida State
Miami Dolphins Make Decision On Legendary QuarterbackOnlyHomersMiami, FL
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in FloridaEast Coast TravelerFlorida State
Plane Crash Lands in Wealthy Miami CommunityDylan BarketKey Biscayne, FL
Florida's top philanthropist has given away over $1 billionTed RiversChicago, IL
Two Florida Cities Ranked Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
LawnStarter pinpointed the country's trashiest cities right after the holiday season.
Urban Air Adventure Park Planned for Pembroke Pines and Homestead
The world’s largest indoor adventure park operator continues to expand in Florida
'American pain': Former Wellington pill mill kingpins Chris, Jeff George subjects of CNN documentary
The brothers' pill mills generated $40 million in profits, prosecutors say. They also are linked to at least 50 overdose deaths. Both brothers cut deals with prosecutors before going to prison. Through the largest illegal prescription drug network in the country, Wellington twin brothers Jeff and Chris George were dubbed...
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Miami Dade business owners invited to apply to the Mom and Pop Small Business Grant Program
Commissioner Juan Carlos Bermudez is inviting small business owners in District 12 to apply to the Mom-and-Pop Small Business Grant Program, beginning January 30 through Feb. 15, 2023. Applications may be obtained from the District 12 Office, 8345 NW 12th St., Miami, FL 33126, starting Jan. 30, 2023, or on...
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Koffee Headlines City of Miramar Afro-Carib Festival
The third annual Afro-Carib Festival (ACF), on February 25 at the Miramar Regional Park Amphitheater in Miramar, Florida, has released its lineup and reggae artist Koffee will be the main feature. The Afro-Carib festival, presented by Visit Lauderdale, will celebrate the blended cultures that evolved through a shared bond rooted...
Broward New Times
James Beard Awards Announces 2023 Semifinalists, South Florida Represents!
The James Beard Foundation announced the semifinalists in the restaurant and chef categories for 2023, and South Florida has been recognized several times. Fourteen local chefs and establishments have been recognized for exemplary achievement in the culinary field in nine categories. Niven Patel, a past Beard semifinalist, was recognized this...
NBC Miami
6 in the Mix Giveaway: Fort Lauderdale Home Design and Remodeling Show
Click10.com
Criminals steal Sunrise special needs family’s brand new customized van
SUNRISE, Fla. – A Broward County special needs family is searching for answers after thieves stole most critical possession, a newly customized van. For the family, it was a dream. A surprise gift from a brother. They had the handicap van all of ten days before thieves who were...
Free Concerts Return at ‘The Walk on Wednesday’s’ in Coral Springs
KRUSH Party Band live on stage at Tavolino Della Notte. The free live music series “The Walk on Wednesdays” continues in 2023 with live music entertainment every week through May 31. On Jan. 24, head over to hear Krush Party Band playing Motown, disco, and R&B. All events...
TICKET ALERT: Eagles Tribute Band ‘Hotel California’ Comes to Coral Springs
The Original Eagles Tribute Band Hotel California will be in Coral Springs Saturday, February 4, at 8 p.m. “Take it easy” and buy your tickets before they are gone. The original Eagles tribute band, Hotel California, is coming to the Coral Springs Center for the Arts. Held on Saturday,...
Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Florida
FLORIDA -There are several options if you're looking for the best hot dog in Florida. Some top spots include Dogma Grill in Miami and Sweet Dogs in Tallahassee. These options are excellent, and each has a unique twist on the classic American dish. Our staff's picks of The Best of Florida Hot Dogs are listed below.
This is the Miami museum where Nadia Ferreira and Marc Anthony will marry
The Perez Art Museum Miami is the place chosen by the soon-to-be-married couple Nadia Ferreira and Marc Anthony. The venue will open its doors to receive international celebrities, former presidents of Latin America, and the couple’s family and friends. @nadiatferreira The happy couple...
floridapolitics.com
Port Everglades debuts new brand, logo for raising awareness
Port Everglades is already one of the word's largest for cruise traffic, but people might think they'll be debarking into swampy gator land. Broward County now has a trident. It’s the symbol starring in new logo for the county port. It’s designed to spear any confusion between one of the world’s largest cruise ports — Port Everglades — and the county’s western edge filled with pythons and alligators — the Everglades.
Temerok Food and Deli to Open in Hallandale Beach
The market's deli will offer a selection of Eastern European dishes
communitynewspapers.com
Gerald Tinker: South Florida’s Fastest Football Player
South Florida has produced some of the fastest football players in the country. Perhaps no player in Miami-Dade County history had more speed than Gerald Tinker of Coral Gables School. On the football field, Tinker was a dangerous running back who could score from anywhere on the field. He was an All State and All American prep player who helped Gables win back-to-back state and national championships in 1967 and 1968. Many of his best games came in the Orange Bowl.
WSVN-TV
Former Palmetto Senior High teacher set to be sentenced
MIAMI (WSVN) - Jason Meyers, a former South Florida teacher convicted of taking advantage of a student, is set to be sentenced. The 47-year-old man was found guilty Friday, convicted on three counts of sexual activity with a minor by a person in custodial authority. The victim, Heaven Rubin, said...
305area.com
All You Can Eat Restaurants in Miami | Best Buffets in Miami
Are you looking for some fantastic all-you-can-eat restaurants in Miami, FL city? If yes, then we've got you covered. Whether it's weekdays or weekends, if you want good food at a reasonable price, then all-you-can-eat restaurants are a must-visit. As there is no limit on food servings, you can satisfy...
Chabad of Coral Springs Holds Next Free Food Distribution Feb. 1
The Chabad of Coral Springs continues its mission of making sure the needs of those who are struggling are met. They’ve teamed up with Feeding South Florida, Farm Share, and individual donors to continue the food distribution this week on Wednesday, Feb. 1, from 5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
Click10.com
Miami police chief calls veteran sergeant ‘disgruntled’ after harsh retirement message
MIAMI – The City of Miami Police Chief spoke on Tuesday about a longtime sergeant’s shocking retirement message. Miami Police Chief Manuel Morales called 33-year veteran Sgt. Madelin Garcia “a disgruntled employee.”. “After having twenty years behind a desk, she was told, ‘your position is needed in...
Unwind and Pamper Yourself: Beyond Nail Lounge Now Open in Coral Springs
A new 5,000-square-foot, full-service spa, and nail lounge has opened its doors in Coral Springs. Beyond Nail Lounge is located at the former Camilla Day Spa at Coral Square Mall. They offer various luxurious services, including manicures, pedicures, waxing, threading, eyelash extensions, facials, and massages. Tiffany Hoang, co-owner, has lived...
