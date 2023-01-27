Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message
After making the conference championship game for a second time in as many seasons, Cincinnati Bengals suffered a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs following a costly penalty in the final seconds of the game that set up a game-winning field goal for the Chiefs. It wasn’t the outcome the team had hoped for, Read more... The post Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Warren Sapp says the Bears are going to trade Justin Fields
With the Bears in possession of the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, it didn’t take long for the hot takes to surface about how Chicago should trade quarterback Justin Fields and take a quarterback at No. 1. We all knew this was going to happen. And...
Eagles Fletcher Cox pounds beer with fans after beating 49ers in NFC Championship
Fletcher Cox and the Philadelphia Eagles are going to the Super Bowl after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 31-7. Cox had plenty of reasons to celebrate and did so by partying with Eagles’ fans. Philadelphia will be returning to the Super Bowl after winning the championship in 2017. To...
RUMOR: Kawhi Leonard sends message to Clippers ahead of trade deadline
The Los Angeles Clippers have been highly aggressive in their pursuit of point guard help and star forward Kawhi Leonard has plenty to do with that. “Leonard has made it clear to the Clippers front office that he would welcome a point guard addition,” Action Network’s Matt Moore relays. “It’s no surprise that two of his former teammates on his championship [Toronto] Raptors team, [Kyle] Lowry and [Fred] VanVleet, are on their short list of targets.”
Report: Texans Will Do “Everything They Can” To Acquire No. 1 Overall Pick
The NFL draft is fast approaching and as always there is no shortage of intrigue. While most of the season, it looked like the Houston Texans would have the no. 1 overall pick, the Chicago Bears will be on the clock first. This leaves a conundrum for Houston. Do they stay where they are and hope they get their guy? Or do they move up one spot to make it a guarantee? Draft analyst Todd McShay thinks it will be the latter.
49ers QB Brock Purdy believed to have UCL injury
San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy exited Sunday’s NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles early in the first quarter with an elbow injury. The injury came after a hit by Eagles Pro Bowl edge rusher Haason Reddick. While Purdy ended up returning late in the second half,...
Steelers Connections Could Help Land A Possible QB Guru For The Coaching Staff In 2023
The Pittsburgh Steelers have preached so far this off-season that most of what it is doing while trying to be a competitive team for the 2023 NFL season is making sure that rookie Kenny Pickett is comfortable. The decision to keep much-maligned offensive coordinator, Matt Canada, for a third season came largely down to his strong working relationship with the first-round pick from the University of Pittsburgh according to Steelers team president , Art Rooney II.
Stephen Jackson doesn't believe LeBron James is a top-five player in the NBA
Former NBA veteran Stephen Jackson has some interesting opinions on who is and isn't worthy of being called one of the top players in today's game. Appearing on the "I Am Athlete " podcast this week, Jackson put together his list of the current top five players in the league. Jackson's top five consisted of, in order, Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum, and Joel Embiid. While Jackson's list includes five of the best in the NBA, it has one glaring omission in the great LeBron James.
Steelers Won The Chase Claypool Trade In 2022 But Could Chicago Be Laughing Last?
The Pittsburgh Steelers traded wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears on November 1, 2022, in exchange for a 2023 second-round draft pick. With the Bears finishing last in the NFL, that second-round pick has essentially become a first-round pick and leaves the Steelers sitting pretty on draft day.
49ers to Have Smaller Fan Presence Than Eagles at NFC Championship Game
Faithful to be heavily outnumbered by Eagles fans at the Linc originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The 49ers historically have had a very visible fan presence at away games, but it will be a different story for Sunday's NFC Championship Game. Ticket marketplace Vivid Seats forecasts that 49ers Faithful...
Where to buy Eagles NFC Championship gear
The Philadelphia Eagles are advancing to Super Bowl LVII after a dominant 31-7 NFC Championship Game victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field. Now that the Eagles are NFC champions, you can stock up on gear at Fanatics and BreakingT. The Eagles took advantage of an early injury to Brock […] The post Where to buy Eagles NFC Championship gear appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey has message for Bengals after AFC Championship loss
It was lighthearted but it felt like there was some intent for a dig at the team that ended his season. Baltimore was 1-2 vs. Cincinnati this year, losing to them in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. But Humphrey attempted to even the score as both teams are now out of the running for the Super Bowl.
Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs heading to Super Bowl
We now know who will play in the Super Bowl next month.
Broncos Linked to Two New Candidates in Expanded HC Search
Perception is reality. And from the outside looking in, the perception is that the Denver Broncos are floundering in their search for a new head coach. On Saturday, news broke that Broncos CEO Greg Penner and GM George Paton flew to Michigan last week in an effort to rekindle talks with Jim Harbaugh. The Broncos contingent went home without a Harbaugh deal.
49ers vs. Eagles highlights: Philly dominates NFC Championship Game
Jalen Hurts and the powerhouse Philadelphia Eagles were in complete command while taking down the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game, 31-7, on Sunday. With the win, Philly is headed to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona (Feb. 12, 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App).
Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles soar into Super Bowl, rout San Francisco 49ers for NFC title
Jalen Hurts had one of Philadelphia’s four rushing touchdowns and the Eagles soared into the Super Bowl, forcing both of San Francisco’s quarterbacks out of the game with injuries and beating the wounded 49ers 31-7 in the NFC championship game on Sunday. The Eagles, who won the Super...
Report: Bill Belichick was hesitant to bring back Bill O’Brien for surprising reason
After Josh McDaniels left the New England Patriots to become the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, there were almost immediate rumblings that Bill Belichick should bring Bill O’Brien back. We may now know why Belichick waited a year to do that. According to Albert Breer of The...
