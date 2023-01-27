ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake

Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co.  Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Comeback

Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message

After making the conference championship game for a second time in as many seasons, Cincinnati Bengals suffered a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs following a costly penalty in the final seconds of the game that set up a game-winning field goal for the Chiefs. It wasn’t the outcome the team had hoped for, Read more... The post Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Kawhi Leonard sends message to Clippers ahead of trade deadline

The Los Angeles Clippers have been highly aggressive in their pursuit of point guard help and star forward Kawhi Leonard has plenty to do with that. “Leonard has made it clear to the Clippers front office that he would welcome a point guard addition,” Action Network’s Matt Moore relays. “It’s no surprise that two of his former teammates on his championship [Toronto] Raptors team, [Kyle] Lowry and [Fred] VanVleet, are on their short list of targets.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Report: Texans Will Do “Everything They Can” To Acquire No. 1 Overall Pick

The NFL draft is fast approaching and as always there is no shortage of intrigue. While most of the season, it looked like the Houston Texans would have the no. 1 overall pick, the Chicago Bears will be on the clock first. This leaves a conundrum for Houston. Do they stay where they are and hope they get their guy? Or do they move up one spot to make it a guarantee? Draft analyst Todd McShay thinks it will be the latter.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

49ers QB Brock Purdy believed to have UCL injury

San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy exited Sunday’s NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles early in the first quarter with an elbow injury. The injury came after a hit by Eagles Pro Bowl edge rusher Haason Reddick. While Purdy ended up returning late in the second half,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Steelers Connections Could Help Land A Possible QB Guru For The Coaching Staff In 2023

The Pittsburgh Steelers have preached so far this off-season that most of what it is doing while trying to be a competitive team for the 2023 NFL season is making sure that rookie Kenny Pickett is comfortable. The decision to keep much-maligned offensive coordinator, Matt Canada, for a third season came largely down to his strong working relationship with the first-round pick from the University of Pittsburgh according to Steelers team president , Art Rooney II.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Stephen Jackson doesn't believe LeBron James is a top-five player in the NBA

Former NBA veteran Stephen Jackson has some interesting opinions on who is and isn't worthy of being called one of the top players in today's game. Appearing on the "I Am Athlete " podcast this week, Jackson put together his list of the current top five players in the league. Jackson's top five consisted of, in order, Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum, and Joel Embiid. While Jackson's list includes five of the best in the NBA, it has one glaring omission in the great LeBron James.
ClutchPoints

Where to buy Eagles NFC Championship gear

The Philadelphia Eagles are advancing to Super Bowl LVII after a dominant 31-7 NFC Championship Game victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field. Now that the Eagles are NFC champions, you can stock up on gear at Fanatics and BreakingT. The Eagles took advantage of an early injury to Brock […] The post Where to buy Eagles NFC Championship gear appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Broncos Linked to Two New Candidates in Expanded HC Search

Perception is reality. And from the outside looking in, the perception is that the Denver Broncos are floundering in their search for a new head coach. On Saturday, news broke that Broncos CEO Greg Penner and GM George Paton flew to Michigan last week in an effort to rekindle talks with Jim Harbaugh. The Broncos contingent went home without a Harbaugh deal.
DENVER, CO

