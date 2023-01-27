Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message
After making the conference championship game for a second time in as many seasons, Cincinnati Bengals suffered a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs following a costly penalty in the final seconds of the game that set up a game-winning field goal for the Chiefs. It wasn’t the outcome the team had hoped for, Read more... The post Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Report: Broncos Down to Three Head Coaching Candidates
Even with the offseason quickly approaching, the Denver Broncos aren’t rushing their head coaching search. The team has been without a skipper since firing Nathaniel Hackett on December 26. Rather than drawing from the current pool of candidates, the Broncos are content to wait and get the best person available.
Kellen Moore already linked to 2 OC jobs
Kellen Moore was quickly linked to two vacant offensive coordinator jobs Sunday after he and the Dallas Cowboys parted way. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are expected to have interest in Moore for their vacant offensive coordinator position, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Moore is also likely to speak with the Los Angeles Chargers,... The post Kellen Moore already linked to 2 OC jobs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Why Alabama football coach Nick Saban should hire Glenn Schumann, not Jeremy Pruitt | Goodbread
Nick Saban needs two new coordinators, and he couldn't do better than Joe Brady and Glenn Schumann for the jobs. To be clear, these aren't predictions for who will fill the roles of offensive and defensive coordinators for the 2023 Alabama football season; they're merely endorsements. Predicting what the Alabama head coach will do when it comes to staff hires has proven to be pretty dangerous business. He's turned to the foreseeable and familiar for some hires,...
Sean Payton says door isn't closed for him landing coaching job
Fans continue to wait for news of a new coach for the Arizona Cardinals. The name most are waiting to hear about is Sean Payton, who interviewed with the team on Thursday. The team is reportedly “resetting” following the daylong meeting and deciding whether to make a play for him or move forward with other candidates.
Big Baby Davis lands interesting new job in basketball
Glen “Big Baby” Davis has officially returned to basketball as a [checks notes] … head coach. The Charlotte Purple Jackets announced on Friday that they have hired the former NBA big man Davis to be their next head coach. The Purple Jackets are a team in The Basketball League, an independent professional league that goes... The post Big Baby Davis lands interesting new job in basketball appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Cowboys Coach Hire: Is McAdoo a Reason for Kellen Delay?
The Dallas Cowboys' foot-dragging on their decision on the job future of Kellen Moore, the offensive coordinator, seems difficult to explain. Other top coordinators around the NFL are flying off the shelves, including some guys like Nathaniel Hackett, a Mike McCarthy protege who moved from being the fired Broncos head coach to being the Jets coordinator.
Steelers Connections Could Help Land A Possible QB Guru For The Coaching Staff In 2023
The Pittsburgh Steelers have preached so far this off-season that most of what it is doing while trying to be a competitive team for the 2023 NFL season is making sure that rookie Kenny Pickett is comfortable. The decision to keep much-maligned offensive coordinator, Matt Canada, for a third season came largely down to his strong working relationship with the first-round pick from the University of Pittsburgh according to Steelers team president , Art Rooney II.
Report: Rob Gronkowski could be open to 2023 return
Rob Gronkowski has maintained that he is retired once and for all after taking the entire 2022 season off from the NFL, but few seem to believe him. The latest report on his future suggests there is a good reason for that. Gronkowski has left the door open for a 2023 return and told the... The post Report: Rob Gronkowski could be open to 2023 return appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Cowboys News: Bill Parcells on Dak, Elliott dilemma, no news on Kellen Moore?
The biggest news on Friday in Cowboys Nation was perhaps the story that never came. After the staff shakeup that saw the team cut ties with six assistants and the promised return of Dan Quinn, most expected some definitive word on the status of Kellen Moore to close out the week. But the only update on the offensive coordinator comes from Moore himself, as he reportedly informed the Cowboys that he had been the first runner-up to Frank Reich for the Panthers head job.
Report: Bill Belichick was hesitant to bring back Bill O’Brien for surprising reason
After Josh McDaniels left the New England Patriots to become the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, there were almost immediate rumblings that Bill Belichick should bring Bill O’Brien back. We may now know why Belichick waited a year to do that. According to Albert Breer of The...
Broncos all but concede DeMeco Ryans defeat with latest coaching rumor
The Denver Broncos are in search of a new head coach and they reportedly tried to return to a candidate who removed themselves from the sweepstakes. The Denver Broncos are in desperate need of a head coach after firing Nathaniel Hackett 15 games into the season. The team drastically fell short of expectations of making the playoffs, finishing the year with a 5-12 record.
Report: Denver's second meeting with Jim Harbaugh possibly repelled other candidates
Did Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh's second meeting with Denver owner Greg Penner repel other top candidates for the Broncos' head-coaching opening?. "Word of Penner's recent trip to Ann Arbor for a second meeting with Harbaugh was circulating throughout league circles Wednesday, catching other candidates off-guard, according to league sources," wrote The Athletic's Mike Sando.
Jalen Hurts, Eagles will reportedly negotiate massive contract extension this offseason
It's only his second full season as the Eagles' starter, but QB Jalen Hurts has already guided the team to a Super Bowl appearance. According to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, the 24-year-old's stellar campaign has put him in line for a massive contract extension this offseason. On "NFL GameDay," Rapoport...
Steelers Won The Chase Claypool Trade In 2022 But Could Chicago Be Laughing Last?
The Pittsburgh Steelers traded wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears on November 1, 2022, in exchange for a 2023 second-round draft pick. With the Bears finishing last in the NFL, that second-round pick has essentially become a first-round pick and leaves the Steelers sitting pretty on draft day.
Chiefs Announce Five Roster Moves
The team is also elevating wide receivers Marcus Kemp and Ihmir Smith-Marsette, and signing RB La’Mical Perine to the practice squad while cutting WR Jerrion Ealy in a corresponding move. Fortson, 26, went undrafted out of Valdosta State back in 2019 before signing on with the Chiefs and making...
Massive Houston Texans coaching search update revealed
The Houston Texans appear poised to make a major move. Houston will ramp up their pursuit of hot coaching candidate DeMeco Ryans. Ryans, a former Texan linebacker, is currently the San Francisco 49ers‘ defensive coordinator. ESPN NFL insider reported the news on Sunday night. “Houston Texans now are expected to pursue 49ers’ defensive coordinator DeMeco Read more... The post Massive Houston Texans coaching search update revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
