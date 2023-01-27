Read full article on original website
Kellen Moore lands new OC job after leaving Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys made a surprising decision on Sunday when they decided to part ways with Kellen Moore, and it seems like the assistant coach already had another job lined up. Moore is expected to be named the new offensive coordinator of the Los Angeles Chargers, Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Media report.... The post Kellen Moore lands new OC job after leaving Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Did the refs screw the Bengals on Patrick Mahomes late hit out of bounds?
The Patrick Mahomes late hit out of bounds set up the Chiefs’ game-winning kick in the AFC Championship Game. Did the Bengals get screwed?. The Chiefs beat the Bengals in a thrilling AFC Championship Game on Sunday night but the focus for many after the game wasn’t on the Super Bowl matchup. It was on the refs.
Commanders to Hire Coach Eric Bieniemy from Chiefs?
Follow along with Commander Country as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL
49ers fans blast Kyle Shanahan for loss
Maybe it’s not fair to blame head coach Kyle Shanahan for the San Francisco 49ers getting demolished by the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship. Guess what? Life isn’t fair. So in that spirit, many 49ers fans and NFL observers were out to blame someone for the 49ers‘ dismal 31-7 loss. Shanahan was as good Read more... The post 49ers fans blast Kyle Shanahan for loss appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Superstar NFL Quarterback Likely To Be Traded
The Green Bay Packers are coming off the worst season of head coach Matt LaFleur's coaching career with an 8-9 record and missing the playoffs. The previous three seasons in a row, the Green Bay Packers won 13 games with Aaron Rodgers winning the Most Valuable Player award back-to-back.
NFL Fans Are Ripping Tony Romo For His Call Of Bengals-Chiefs
When Tony Romo started with CBS, he immediately became one of the most beloved analysts in the business. However, the tune has changed in a hurry. NFL fans aren't impressed with Romo's call of the Bengals-Chiefs game this Sunday night. The biggest complain appears to be a simple ...
Cowboys Lying About Malik Willis vs. Dak in Draft?
How will we ever know if the Cowboys are telling us the truth about harboring no desire to draft an heir to Dak Prescott? Easy ...
Brock Purdy reveals extent of his arm injury
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy was knocked out of the NFC Championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles on the team’s very first drive. While he later returned after backup Josh Johnson left the game, he did not appear capable of doing much more than handing the ball off. Purdy confirmed after the 49ers’ 31-7... The post Brock Purdy reveals extent of his arm injury appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Kellen Moore FIRED: Ben McAdoo vs. Brian Schottenheimer as Cowboys Coach Replacement?
Are Mike McCarthy's Cowboys missing out on qualified offensive coordinators? The two-pronged answer: Brian Schottenheimer and Ben McAdoo. ... with Kellen Moore now fired.
Cowboys book shocking first interview to replace Kellen Moore
The Dallas Cowboys are taking an interesting approach to backfill Kellen Moore’s role on the team as they start offensive coordinator interviews. The Dallas Cowboys and Kellen Moore agreed to part ways earlier this week. Right away, Moore found another job as an offensive coordinator with the Los Angeles Chargers that made the whole thing look rather regrettable for Dallas.
NFL World Convinced Huge Penalty Was Missed On Punt Return
Was a key penalty missed on the Kansas City Chiefs' punt return with less than a minute remaining in the game? Kansas City rookie Skyy Moore had a huge punt return leading to the game-winning, Super Bowl-appearance clinching field goal by Harrison Butker. But did the Chiefs get away with a block in ...
NFL Fans Had Plenty of Thoughts on Anita Baker’s National Anthem Before Eagles-49ers NFC Championship
Anita Baker’s rendition of the national anthem prior to the NFC Championship game between the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers was… not the best. And of course, social media is giving her the jokes for it. Baker hasn’t stopped performing since the late 70’s, but the eight-time...
Giants letting Saquon Barkley walk could be smart move, Mike Francesa says
Numbah One isn’t sold on re-signing Saquon Barkley. The New York Giants Pro Bowl running back is set to be a free agent after rushing for a career-high 1,312 yards in 2022. But former WFAN host Mike Francesa says the Giants shouldn’t break the bank for Barkley. Per ESNY:
Kirk Herbstreit Has Classy Message For Joseph Ossai
Joseph Ossai's late hit on Patrick Mahomes cost the Bengals a chance at reaching the Super Bowl. Ossai's penalty, committed with under 10 seconds left, pushed Kansas City into field goal range. Harrison Butker made him pay with a 45-yarder with three seconds left to pull the Chiefs ahead ...
49ers quarterback Josh Johnson is nine days removed from Oakland Tech Hall of Fame induction
How fast life can turn. Josh Johnson, the journeyman quarterback who has played with 14 teams in his 15-year career, was thrust into Sunday's NFC championship game for the San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia. Remarkable. On Jan. 19, Johnson was in his old high school gym at ...
bvmsports.com
Ranking the top 5 offensive coordinator candidates for Cowboys
DALLAS (BVM) – The Dallas Cowboys are in search of a new offensive coordinator after agreeing to mutually part ways with Kellen Moore, who served in that role for the team from 2019-2022. Moore’s final game as the Cowboys offensive coordinator was a disappointing divisional-round playoff loss to the...
Sean Payton blockbuster trade: 4 winners and losers, including Russell Wilson
It’s officially official. Super Bowl-winning head coach Sean Payton is headed to the Denver Broncos. In what ended up becoming
Dallas Cowboys Fire Coach
Once again, the Dallas Cowboys failed to make a deep playoff run as they fell short losing to the San Francisco 49ers 19-12 last Sunday in the divisional round of the playoffs. The elite offense of the Dallas Cowboys sputtered and struggled, which lead to Jerry Jones and head coach Mike McCarthy to make a tough decision.
49ers eyeing notable name to replace DeMeco Ryans
The San Francisco 49ers are moving quickly now that defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans is taking his talents elsewhere. Ryans, who was a highly in-demand candidate, officially accepted a job on Tuesday to become the head coach of an AFC team. In the wake of the news, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported that the 49ers... The post 49ers eyeing notable name to replace DeMeco Ryans appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Kellen Moore already linked to 2 OC jobs
Kellen Moore was quickly linked to two vacant offensive coordinator jobs Sunday after he and the Dallas Cowboys parted way. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are expected to have interest in Moore for their vacant offensive coordinator position, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Moore is also likely to speak with the Los Angeles Chargers,... The post Kellen Moore already linked to 2 OC jobs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
