Dennis Lynn Epperson, 75, passed away on January 27, 2023. He was born on August 2, 1947, in Hutchinson, Kansas, the son of Donald and JoAnn (Thompson) Epperson. Dennis graduated from Partridge High School and attended Hutchinson Community College. A Navy Veteran, Dennis served in the Vietnam War. Dennis was employed with Far-Mar-Co, Tyson Foods and retired from Willowbrook Golf Course. He also enjoyed farming with his dad and on his own for a number of years. His grandchildren were his pride and joy and he loved to spend time with them, watch them in sports and joke around with them. As an avid hunter & fisherman, he loved going out with his family, cousins, nephews and friends, whenever the opportunity arose. He especially loved the family Thanksgiving hunts he helped organize annually. His hobbies also included riding horses. He was a member of the Pretty Prairie Saddle Club. He was a long-standing member of his church choir and a member of the Reno County Choral Society. In his retirement, he enjoyed spending time with his 2 dogs, working on his house, researching his family history and looking through family photos.

