Read full article on original website
Related
adastraradio.com
City of Lyons Submitting BASE Grant Application for Wastewater Treatment Plan Improvements
LYONS, Kan. – During a special meeting last Thursday the Lyons City Council approved submitting an application to the Kansas Department of Commerce and Housing for a BASE grant in support of improvements to the Wastewater Treatment Plant. The City previously applied for a BASE grant last year on...
adastraradio.com
McPherson Chamber Accepting Applications for Agriculture Future of America Scholarship
MCPHERSON, Kan. – It’s scholarship time! The Agriculture Committee of the McPherson Chamber of Commerce has dedicated much time through the years to raise funds for the local annual AFA scholarship. Eligibility requirements for the McPherson Chamber of Commerce AFA Scholarship include high school seniors or undergraduate students...
adastraradio.com
7th-12th Graders Can Train with an Astronaut This Spring Break
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Cosmosphere announced a new Spring Break camp March 13-17, which gives 7th-12th graders the opportunity to train with an astronaut. Called “Spring into STEM,” the day camp provides training similar to what astronauts use to prepare for the extreme environments of space, including SCUBA instruction with astronaut Nicole Stott.
adastraradio.com
Bushton Pride Committee to Host Valentine’s Dinner
BUSHTON, Kan. – The Bushton Pride Committee will host a Valentine’s Dinner on Saturday, February 18, at the Bushton Community Center from 5:30 – 7:00 p.m. with music for dancing through midnight. The dinner will include fried chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, a dinner roll and dessert....
adastraradio.com
Yvonne Kay (King) McGreevy
Yvonne Kay McGreevy, 82, of Lyons, Kansas, passed away January 28, 2023, at Hospital District #1 of Rice County, Lyons. She was born January 8, 1941, in Hydro, Oklahoma, the daughter of Frank and Eva M. Smith King. Yvonne grew up on a farm in Oklahoma picking cotton. She has resided in Lyons since 1996, formerly of Ellinwood, Kansas.
adastraradio.com
Michael Tim Dixon
Michael Tim Dixon, 68, of McPherson, died January 30, 2023, at Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka. He was born August 12, 1954, in Wichita, to Marshall G. and Betty Jean (Eberle) Dixon. Michael grew up in Hutchinson, attended Hutchinson schools, and with his parents, was a member of First Christian...
adastraradio.com
Margaret D. Packebush
Margaret Dulsie Packebush, 97, died January 28, 2023, at Sunshine Meadows Retirement Community, Buhler. She was born October 7, 1925, in Hutchinson, to Albert William and Evea Dulsie (Lisman) Oliver. Margaret retired as an administrative assistant at First Call for Help on January 31, 1995. After retirement, she enjoyed camping,...
adastraradio.com
New Magistrate Judge Named for Reno County
RENO COUNTY, Kan. – Andrew Jefferson Newsum of Hutchinson has been appointed the new magistrate judge for the 27th Judicial District which comprises Reno County. The appointment was announced Monday by Governor Laura Kelly. Newsum will take the position vacated when Daniel Gilligan became Division III District Judge earlier this month.
adastraradio.com
Dennis Lynn Epperson
Dennis Lynn Epperson, 75, passed away on January 27, 2023. He was born on August 2, 1947, in Hutchinson, Kansas, the son of Donald and JoAnn (Thompson) Epperson. Dennis graduated from Partridge High School and attended Hutchinson Community College. A Navy Veteran, Dennis served in the Vietnam War. Dennis was employed with Far-Mar-Co, Tyson Foods and retired from Willowbrook Golf Course. He also enjoyed farming with his dad and on his own for a number of years. His grandchildren were his pride and joy and he loved to spend time with them, watch them in sports and joke around with them. As an avid hunter & fisherman, he loved going out with his family, cousins, nephews and friends, whenever the opportunity arose. He especially loved the family Thanksgiving hunts he helped organize annually. His hobbies also included riding horses. He was a member of the Pretty Prairie Saddle Club. He was a long-standing member of his church choir and a member of the Reno County Choral Society. In his retirement, he enjoyed spending time with his 2 dogs, working on his house, researching his family history and looking through family photos.
adastraradio.com
Amelia “Annie” A. Ochs
Amelia Ann “Annie” Ochs, 67, died January 26, 2023, at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. She was born April 10, 1955, in Hutchinson, to Joseph I. and Mary Sylvina (Caudillo) Mendoza. Annie graduated from Trinity Catholic High School. She worked as a receptionist, retiring from Prairie Star Health Center....
adastraradio.com
Helen Fenwick
Helen Maxine Fenwick, 96, of Inman, died January 28, 2023, at Hospice House, Hutchinson. She was born November 11, 1926, in Salina, to Rueben and Edna (Gerdes) Youngberg. Helen graduated from Hutchinson High School in 1944 and attended Sterling College. She was a homemaker who loved to knit and read and was a great house cleaner. Helen was a member of New Covenant Presbyterian Church, Hutchinson.
adastraradio.com
Clay W. Shackelford Jr.
Clay Wesley Shackelford, Jr., 47, died January 23, 2023, in Wichita, KS. He was born on March 12, 1975, in Wichita, to Clay W. Shackelford and Katrina (Hunt) Papoutcharov. Clay is survived by: mother, Katrina Papoutcharov, Wichita; brother, Carl Brockman, Jr., Dayton, TX and uncle, Pete (Suzanne) Shackelford, Hutchinson. Clay...
adastraradio.com
Donald D. Smith
Donald D. Smith, age 99, passed away on Jan. 26, 2023 at Stafford County Hospital, Stafford, KS. He was born on Dec. 27, 1923 in rural Stafford County, KS., the son of Oscar C. and Nellie (Shryock) Smith. A life-long resident of the area, he was a farmer and stockman with memberships to Macksville Christian Church and the St. John Oddfellows Lodge. On Feb. 19, 1946 he married Dona F. (Leatherman) at Lyons, KS., she passed away on July 7, 2002. On Nov. 1, 2003 he married Germain E. (Odom) Suiter at Macksville, KS., she passed away on Nov. 1, 2021. Don is survived by his son, Randy Smith, Woodward, OK., and a daughter, Kathie Howell, Hutchinson, KS; 6 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.
adastraradio.com
Inman USD 448 Names New Superintendent
INMAN, Kan. – Stephen Jowers has been named the new Superintendent of Schools for Inman USD 448. Jowers, one of two finalists interviewed by the Board of Education last week, is currently in his second year as superintendent of school in Madison/Virgil USD 386 in Greenwood County, where he has also served as pre-K through 6th grade principal, transportation director and food service director.
adastraradio.com
Rebecca J. “Becky” (Carlton) Cordell
With sadness and rejoicing, the family of Rebecca (Becky) J. Cordell, 64, announces her passing on January 27, 2023. She was born July 8, 1958, in Little River, KS, the daughter of Frank and Betty (DeFord) Carlton. Becky graduated from Little River High School in 1976 and received her diploma from the Wesley School of Nursing in 1979. She worked as a registered nurse from 1979 until 1984. She was a stay-at-home mom until both children were in school. She then worked 20 years as a para professional in the Maize School District. She loved being with kids and helping them learn to read. It was her greatest professional honor to initiate and help implement “The Leader in Me” 7 Habits Stephen Covey program at Maize South Elementary School. She also worked as an administrative assistant at Cordell Wealth Management for 5 years and then retired to Manhattan, KS.
adastraradio.com
Hutchinson Fire Department Responds to Late Sunday Garage Fire
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – At 10:12 PM Sunday the Hutchinson Fire Department responded to 3809 Queens PL for a reported vehicle fire. Upon arrival, first responding found a half ton truck on fire, with the fire extending to the garage. Crews made a fast attack on the fire and cut...
adastraradio.com
Clemons Named to Prestigious Ben Hogan Watch List
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Hutchinson Community College men’s golf first-team All-American Dominic Clemons was selected to be a part of college golf’s elite golfers on Friday when he was named to the Ben Hogan Award watch list. Clemons was one of 37 collegiate golfers from all levels –...
adastraradio.com
Shockers Sprint Past ECU
GREENVILLE, N.C. (goshockers.com) – Wichita State’s first game in four years at Minges Coliseum felt just like old times. The Shockers built up a 21-point halftime lead and rolled to an 85-72 victory Sunday afternoon over host East Carolina. Craig Porter Jr. posted team-highs 20 points, eight rebounds...
adastraradio.com
Lady Bulldogs Downed by Sterling at Home
MCPHERSON, Kan. — The No. 24-ranked Sterling College Warriors forced 28 turnovers en route to a 72-58 win over the McPherson College Bulldogs inside the Sports Center. The Bulldogs hung tough through the first ten minutes, trailing 12-11 after the first quarter, but an 8-3 run to open the second quarter gave the Warriors the lead they would never relinquish.
adastraradio.com
Blue Dragon Men Fall on the Road at Barton
Jayden Garrison continued his strong offensive play and Antonio Green scored in double figures for the first time in eight games, but the Hutchinson Community College men’s basketball team went cold over the final seven minutes on Saturday night as the Blue Dragons fell under the .500 mark for the season.
Comments / 0