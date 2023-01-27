Read full article on original website
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in FloridaEast Coast TravelerFlorida State
Was Florida ever meant to be a citrus capital?JoAnn RyanFlorida State
Disney's Splash Mountain ride water selling for thousands on eBay and other stories from the Sunshine StateEmily ScarvieOrlando, FL
From Empty Streets and Orange Groves to an Urban CityD CentenoClermont, FL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Luke Bryan 2023 tour to make 2 stops in Indiana
Tickets for "Country On Tour" go on sale on Friday, Feb. 3 at 10 a.m. at Lukebryan.com.
This is the Best Tourist Attraction in Indiana
If you're looking for something to add to your bucket list in Indiana, how about visiting the number one tourist attraction in the entire state?. Indiana is full of fun attractions. Whether it be museums, theme parks, sports venues, historical locations, or being out on a beautiful lake, Indiana has a lot to offer residents and guests alike. We all have our favorite attractions to visit in the state, however, one attraction was recently named the best to visit in Indiana. Do you think you can guess what it is?
Indiana Exotic Feline Rescue Is Home to Nearly 100 Cats and You Can Take a Tour
Big cats made a lot of headlines during the pandemic with the popularity of Tiger King, but did you know that there is a place in Indiana where big cats like those in the Netflix series go to live out the rest of their lives?. A Permanent Home. Located on...
5 Movies Set in Indiana You Won't Want to Miss
Indiana isn’t just home to the Indianapolis 500 and a world-famous college basketball team—it’s also been the backdrop to some of Hollywood’s most iconic films. From romantic comedies to baseball dramas, these five movies perfectly capture the magic of The Hoosier State.
nationalhogfarmer.com
Tenderloin with fries, root beer wins Indiana Taste of Excellence
Chef Dean Sample from The Burgess Restaurant Group in Indianapolis took home the top award at this year's Taste of Elegance held on January 24, 2023 at the Indiana Roof Ballroom in Indianapolis. The premier chef's competition, hosted by Indiana Pork, is a culinary event designed to inspire innovative and exciting ways to serve pork.
This has been Named the Most Historic Landmark in Indiana
Indiana has a lot of history and quite a few historical landmarks scattered throughout the state, but which landmark was named the most historic?. When you think of historical landmarks in Indiana, what comes to mind first? For me, living in southern Indiana, Lincoln Boyhood National Memorial, West Baden Springs Hotel, and Angel Mounds are the first to come to mind. Some of these landmarks are more historically significant than others, but recently one was named the most historic landmark in the state of Indiana.
Twin brother of kidnapped Ohio baby found in Indianapolis dies
Columbus police are investigating the death of the twin brother of the baby that was found in Indianapolis after an Ohio Amber Alert in December.
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Indiana to Denver, Colorado
Are you looking for a road trip across the United States that allows you to explore the colorful history of the American Midwest and take in breathtaking scenery? Then the road trip from Indiana across the Great Plains and into Denver, Colorado, at the Rocky Mountains, is for you. The...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never tried their food, definitely give them a try.
wmfe.org
Central Florida suburb named the lightning capital of the U.S.
Four Corners, Florida saw more lightning in 2022 than any other community in the United States. According to environmental technology company Vaisala, Four Corners ranked first in lightning density this year with 474 lightning events per square kilometer, or 1,229 lightning events per square mile. Four Corners is an unincorporated...
10 Indianapolis Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour
Indianapolis, IN. - In addition to being Indiana's capital and largest city, anchoring a metro area with a population of more than 2.1 million residents, Indianapolis is also home to a diverse economy and strong job market.
Crashes close southern Indiana interstates as roads worsen
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — At least four crashes have closed interstates in southern Indiana as temperatures dropped Monday night. A serious crash closed part of Interstate 65 northbound in Bartholomew County before 10 p.m. as road conditions reportedly deteriorate in the area. According to the Bartholomew County Sheriff's Office,...
This Was Named Indiana’s Most Popular Breakfast Spot
Who doesn't love a good hearty breakfast? Well, if you're looking for the best breakfast in the state of Indiana, look no further!. We have a lot of great restaurants scattered all throughout the state that serve up delicious breakfasts. You can guarantee that you will be waiting for a while at these popular breakfast spots. Rightfully so, the food is delicious, and not only that but you get a lot on your plate. Many of these places have become weekly traditions for breakfast among families. That being said, what breakfast spot in the state of Indiana is the best?
Winning Powerball ticket worth $50K sold in Indiana
AUBURN, Ind. — One ticket bought in Indiana for Saturday night’s $572 million Powerball drawing has earned the ticketholder $50,000. The winning $50,000 ticket matched four out of the five numbers plus the Powerball. Hoosier Lottery officials say it was bought at the Speedway located at 1004 W. 7th St. in Auburn. The winning numbers are 2-18-23-27-47 with the Powerball of 15. Hoosier […]
Is Indiana Home to America’s Oldest Theme Park?
America is full of great theme parks. Six Flags, Universal Studios, and of course, Disney World and Disneyland are the first few that come to find when you think of the term, "theme park." But, when it comes to which one is the oldest, the answer depends on who you ask.
WISH-TV
Indiana Grown: Dynamic Duo Food Cart
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guest is the Dynamic Duo Food Cart. You visit their website or their Facebook page to learn more.
Indiana City Named One of the Best Places to Live in Entire U.S.
One city in Indiana was named one of the best places to live in the United States. Do you think you know which city it is?. I am proud to be a native of Indiana. I've lived here my whole life and while I wish we were closer to places like the beach, we still have a lot of great things to offer for a "flyover state". Indiana is full of many small towns with a great deal of charm. We also are home to a few big cities that have a lot to offer residents. Recently, one of these Indiana towns was named one of the best places to live in the country. While it's not my hometown, I think it is a pretty big accolade for the state.
The Oldest Restaurant in Indiana is a Must-Visit
For many restaurants today, it's a feat to stay open for a few years, let alone centuries. But in the state of Indiana, one restaurant has survived the odds. Known as the oldest restaurant in the Hoosier State, The Log Inn was opened in 1825 by Henry Haub and has seen its fair share of remarkable guests over the course of its history.
MaxPreps
High school football: Ben Davis set to become first Indiana school to face national powerhouse IMG Academy in 2023
Ben Davis (Indianapolis) will make a bit of history during the 2023 high school football season by becoming the first Indiana team to host a school from Florida. The Giants will welcome national powerhouse IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) to the Hoosier State for a Sept. 8 contest. Ben Davis finished...
