The News-Gazette
Sandy Chittum, 89, formerly of Rockbridge County, died Jan. 30
Cicely Irene “Sandy” Kemp Chittum, age 89, formerly of Ingalls Street, Clifton Forge, and Denmark Farm in Lexington, died Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, at Regency at Augusta in Fishersville. Sandy. was born July 26, 1933, in. Washington. ,. D.C. , to the late Bernard Clyde Kemp and Estelle...
The News-Gazette
Edward Stalnaker, 80, of Natural Bridge died Jan. 28
On Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, Edward “Eddie” Hugh Stalnaker, 80,of. passed away at home surrounded by his family. He was born in. , son of the late Edward Elwood and Lula Belle Stalnaker. Edward is survived by his high school sweetheart and loving wife of 61 years, Donna...
The News-Gazette
Patsy Camper Bryant died Jan. 29
Patsy Camper Bryant got her call to heaven on Jan. 29, 2023. , she was a daughter of the late Howard Alexander Camper and Marie Rowsey Camper. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sibling, Ted A. Camper. Patsy was a member of the Blue...
