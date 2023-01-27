Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular food chain set to open another new location in VirginiaKristen WaltersLynchburg, VA
Lynchburg residents prepare for the grand opening of HomeGoods in River Ridge MallCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Popular discount retail chain opening new location in VirginiaKristen WaltersLynchburg, VA
Major discount retail chain opens another location in VirginiaKristen WaltersLynchburg, VA
Related
Liberty News
4 Flames Collect ASUN Track & Field Weekly Honors
On the heels of a successful weekend at the Bob Pollock Invitational, four Liberty indoor track & field athletes have earned ASUN Conference weekly honors. The Flames award winners include Ally Kipchirchir (Men’s Track Athlete of the Week), Kennedy Sauder (Men’s Field Athlete of the Week), Makenzy Mizera (Women’s Field Athlete of the Week) and Paola Bueno (Women’s Freshman of the Week).
Liberty News
Scrimmages at Roanoke, against SVU will prepare Flames men’s lacrosse for Feb. 10 ACL opener
Liberty University’s men’s lacrosse team is starting its spring preseason earlier than ever with two exhibition games against NCAA Division III opponents this week — at Roanoke College on Wednesday at 5 p.m. and against Southern Virginia University on Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Liberty Lacrosse Fields — before opening MCLA play on Feb. 10 at home against ALC North Division rival Temple University.
Liberty News
Men’s volleyball swept by NCAA DIII Southern Virginia
In a match that took just over an hour, Liberty University’s men’s volleyball team had difficulty finding its rhythm on offense or defense in Monday night’s 25-16, 25-9, 25-21 loss at NCAA Division III Southern Virginia University in Buena Vista, Va. “SVU is a very competitive team...
Liberty News
Back-to-back hat tricks by Lamoureux spark DII Flames to sweep of Keene State
Liberty University’s ACHA Division II men’s hockey team stretched its winning streak to seven games by sweeping Keene State (N.H.) College over the weekend at the LaHaye Ice Center. The Flames (22-4-1, ranked No. 2 in the Southeast Region) overcame 1-0 and 2-1 first-period deficits, eventually outscoring the...
Liberty News
Flames Open Spring Season with 3rd Place Finish at Sea Best Invitational
No. 40 Liberty opened the spring portion of its 2022-23 schedule with a third-place showing at the Sea Best Invitational on Tuesday. The Flames finished the Jacksonville-hosted event with a 14-over par 854 (291-280-283) following three trips around the TPC Sawgrass – Dye’s Valley Course (par 70, 6,790 yards).
Liberty News
Yaun Leads Late Round 2 Charge at Sea Best Invitational
Liberty’s Jonathan Yaun birdied his final three holes of Round 2 at the Sea Best Invitational on Monday, helping the No. 40 ranked Flames climb into third place. A combined six birdies on its second trip around the TPC Sawgrass – Dye’s Valley Course (par 70, 6,790 yards) allowed Liberty to move up a packed afternoon leaderboard.
Liberty News
Field Hockey Adds 7 in 2023 Recruiting Class
The Liberty field hockey team and head coach Nikki Parsley-Blocker have announced the addition of seven student-athletes for the 2023-24 academic year. The seven players – Nicole Enslin, Ashlee Bucksar, Delfina Dell Anna, Madie Baker, Olivia Kirkpatrick, Regan Worley and Kiley Stoltzfus – hail from Australia, Argentina, Pennsylvania (three) and Virginia (two).
Liberty News
Chaplains Museum expands, welcomes visitors to new site in Jerry Falwell Library
Inside its new location on the terrace level of the Jerry Falwell Library, the Liberty University Chaplains Museum aims to further educate and inspire visitors with research and artifacts that tell the story of military chaplains in wartime. The museum was founded on Liberty’s campus in 2005 by the late...
Comments / 0