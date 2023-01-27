GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Sophomore Lillee Gustafson recorded her 10th double-double of the season on Saturday afternoon as the Panthers fell 66-53 to Purdue Northwest in GLIAC action. She became just the 19th player in Division II and second in the GLIAC to record 10 or more double-doubles this season. Gustafson played all 40 minutes for the first time this season and went 8-of-18 from the floor and 7-of-9 at the free throw line. She grabbed 12 rebounds (four offensive) and also had a season-high three steals and two blocked shots.

