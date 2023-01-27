ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montrose, CO

ouraynews.com

County's only pharmacy to close

Stacie’s Apothecary Shoppe, the only pharmacy in Ouray County, will close Jan. 31 due to staffing challenges. Stacie and Jacob Veatch, who opened the shop in 2018, will continue operating The Apothecary Shoppe in Montrose, but said maintaining a location in Ridgway became unsustainable. They announced their plans to...
OURAY COUNTY, CO
kubcgold.com

Is the Speed Limit in Montrose Too Slow or Too Fast?

I have to admit when I first moved to Montrose I was on Main Street on my second day and going over the speed limit. Well not by much. It's 25 MPH, but I was told it use to be 35 MPH. I learned my lesson with a warning. Do...
MONTROSE, CO
95 Rock KKNN

Grand Junction Colorado History: The Sugar Beet Factory

Grand Junction, Colorado has a lot of history. There have been countless factors that have contributed to what we know the city to be today. One of the biggest industries that gave Grand Junction its identity in the early days was sugar beets. In fact, you've probably driven past what once was the Grand Junction sugar beet factory and perhaps not even realized it.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
94kix.com

Is This the Creepiest House in Montrose Colorado?

It's not very often that I say this, but this house for sale on South 1st Street may just be the creepiest house I've ever seen in my life. I don't say that very often because I'm not usually in the habit of getting freaked out by buildings. There's just something about this house, though; something about the building itself that just freaks me out to my very core.
MONTROSE, CO
nbc11news.com

Main snowfall event arriving on Monday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Quiet conditions persisted throughout most of the Western Slope today but not everywhere experienced the same conditions. From the morning and into the afternoon hours, areas in the high country along the I-70 corridor saw snowfall, most from Friday nights event. Some light lingering snowfall will focus mainly on the mountains for the remainder of the day, but some can still work their way back into the high country. Tonight for Grand Junction and Montrose, cloud cover will move back in, leading to overcast skies as temperatures will sit in the lower twenties into the upper teens.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

3 Vehicle crash on I-70

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — It was just 10 days ago when 3 semi-trucks collided on I-70, causing the highway to be closed most of the day. Today, snowy weather in Glenwood Canyon caused another 3-vehicle collision in Glenwood Canyon today. If you’re heading in that direction or have friends or family traveling this way […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
94kix.com

Grand Junction’s Illegal I-70 RV Eyesore Has Been Removed

Next time you are driving Interstate 70 outside of Grand Junction you may notice something is missing. How many times have you been driving down I-70 and noticed that old, worn-out RV sitting in the desert, surrounded by trash and junk? You may have wondered if someone is living there. Is it actually legal to set up a permanent residence on public land? It's been there for a long time, but now it has finally been removed. Did someone live here, or is it just a dumping site?
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
ESPN Western Colorado

What is Colorado’s Minimum Wage?

2023 might be the year that you or someone you know changes jobs in Grand Junction. Perhaps you know someone who will be looking for their first job ever, or maybe you know someone looking to pick up something part-time. What is Colorado's minimum wage?. Numbers have changed from state...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

VIDEO: Surveillance footage shows truck crash into GJPD lobby

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Surveillance footage has been released showing a full-size pickup truck plowing through the front doors of the Grand Junction Police Department (GJPD). At around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 25, GJPD Officers and detectives responded to their very own lobby in search of injured citizens or employees. Officers approached the […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Highschool Basketball Pro

Fruita, January 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Grand Junction High School basketball team will have a game with Fruita Monument High School on January 30, 2023, 15:00:00.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
OutThere Colorado

20-foot-deep avalanche wipes out power to Colorado mountain town

Amid big snow hitting Colorado, an avalanche has taken out the power infrastructure in a San Miguel County mountain town, also closing a key access road. UPDATE: At 3:45 PM, the San Miguel Sheriff's Office announced that power has been restored to the town's core, but that some residents will remain without power until operations resume and are hopefully completed tomorrow.
SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, CO

