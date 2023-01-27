Read full article on original website
Elected officials respond to Bellevue School District's 3-school consolidation plan
BELLEVUE, Wash. — In KING 5's continued coverage of the Bellevue School District's plan to close and consolidate three elementary schools - requests for comment have been sent to Gov. Jay Inslee and Washington state representatives who serve the potentially impacted neighborhoods. Currently, the district has identified seven elementary...
americanmilitarynews.com
Son recalls his astronaut father 20 years after his tragic death
William C. McCool, or as most people called him, “Willie,” was a father first and an astronaut second, said his oldest son. At the time of his death in 2003, he was living an unassuming living in Anacortes with his wife Lani and their three sons. Sean McCool,...
KGMI
Bellingham Superintendent Addresses Criminal Investigation Against Vice Principals
BELLINGHAM, Wash.- Bellingham School Superintendent Dr. Greg Baker has answered questions about school safety and other issues related to criminal charges brought against three staff members. In a video link sent to district families, he addressed criminal charges brought against three former vice principals for failing to properly report allegations...
Judge Orders Washington State Private Special Education School to Turn Over Records
A recent Seattle Times and ProPublica investigation of the Northwest School of Innovative Learning found complaints of abuse and minimal instruction. The school argued it wasn’t subject to public records laws. A King County judge disagrees.
Lynnwood opioid center protesters admit they lost the war
A few dozen protesters fighting against the location of a new opioid treatment center in Lynnwood admit they lost the war over the site but will continue to fight for children’s safety and transparency of the process. “The point of today’s protest is to focus on what we can...
KOMO News
Dozens protest opening of opioid treatment center in Lynnwood
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Dozens of people in Lynnwood protested Sunday against a new opioid treatment center opening in their city, claiming they never had a say before the state signed off on the license. But, the health care operator insists it will be transparent about security and how it operates.
ifiberone.com
CWU student found dead in dorm shower identified
ELLENSBURG - Kittitas County Coroner Nick Henderson has released more info about the Central Washington University student who died in an on-campus dorm over the weekend. Following a Tuesday autopsy, Bergman identified the deceased student as 20-year-old Gabriel Jungmann of Bellevue. Henderson says Jungman was found dead in the shower...
wallyhood.org
Fatal Shooting at Wallingford Encampment Near Elementary School
I woke up this morning to a post from my 5 year old’s Parent Teacher Student Association letting parents know that there had been a fatal shooting within feet of our elementary school. I have spent the hours since wresting with the tension point between keeping my young children safe and becoming a full blown NIMBY (“not in my backyard”) rather than a humanitarian focused on communal well being.
foodpoisonjournal.com
Shigella strikes Tamarind Tree Restaurant in Seattle
Public Health is investigating an outbreak of Shigellosis associated with Tamarind Tree Restaurant in Seattle. Symptoms reported include diarrhea, cramps, nausea, fever, chills, and vomiting. As of January 27, 2023, 17 people from 7 separate meal parties reported becoming ill after eating food from the Tamarind Tree Restaurant. These 17...
wsmag.net
How and Why to Landscape Septic Systems
There are over 60,000 onsite sewage systems (OSS) in Kitsap County. How should you landscape and maintain them?. An OSS has a septic tank where effluent (i.e., wastewater from kitchens, bathrooms and laundry rooms) enters the tank, solids settle to the bottom and oils and grease rise to the top. In the middle is the remaining water, which then flows (by various methods) into the leach field, commonly known as the drain field. The water moving into these pipes buried in the drain field is then purified by microbial action, and the purified water percolates into the ground, where it actually recharges the aquifer.
Margarita doughnuts? Yep. This Bellingham shop tickles tastebuds, supports community
With flavors like cosmic brownie, lemon drop, caramel toasted coconut, KitKat and strawberry lemonade, this doughnut shop has crazy taste.
KOMO News
Light lowland snow falls in parts of western Washington Tuesday morning
SEATTLE — Lowland snow fell in parts of the Puget Sound region Tuesday morning, creating the possibility of slick roads for drivers as temperatures remained below freezing. The National Weather Service first reported “some very light snow showers” in the north interior around 6 a.m. Tuesday. Around the same time, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) reported “light snow accumulation” in Skagit and Whatcom counties.
U.S. Navy Halting Some Dry Dock Ops in Washington State
The United States Navy announced yesterday that they are temporarily suspending operations at four dry docks in western Washington. The suspensions come on the heels of the results from a planned seismic study of the area, along with the study analysis. The seismic assessment, which was done as a part...
‘The breakfast food of my childhood dreams.’ Poll finds the best brunch in Whatcom County
The local cafe you voted as the best brunch is known for its breakfast platters, French toast, pancakes and French-baked omelettes.
Seattle Police Officer Who Struck, Killed Grad Student Identified
Jaahnavi Kandula was walking in South Lake Union when she was hit by a marked patrol car.
seattlerefined.com
The return of the Washington Sportsmen's Show
If you're a hunter, fisherman or outdoor enthusiast, you won't want to miss the biggest sportsmen's show in the state of Washington. The Washington Sportsmen's Show, presented by Leupold, returns to the Washington State Fair Events Center in Puyallup from Feb. 1 to Feb. 5, 2023. About the Washington Sportsmen's...
q13fox.com
Woman with tuberculosis refusing treatment; health department could seek court order to force her hand
TACOMA, Wash. - The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department is monitoring a case of active tuberculosis (TB) in a woman in Tacoma, who is currently declining treatment. TB is curable with medication but if left untreated, results in death. People with active, untreated infections are contagious and represent a risk to others, according to the health department.
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds Dining — Epulo Bistro
The Edmonds restaurant scene now rivals downtown Seattle and nearby neighborhoods. In this inaugural episode of our Edmonds Dining video series, we feature Epulo Bistro, serving Edmonds since 2010. If your restaurant is interested in being profiled as part of this series, email Peter Harvey of Reefcombers Studio at peter@reefcombers.com.
KING-5
Five must-try food trucks in Western Washington
WASHINGTON — There's no shortage of food trucks in Western Washington. Here are five must try spots. Tulalip tradition mixes with big flavor at this food truck. The name is a nod to owner Ryan Goban's life growing up on the Tulalip Reservation. The menu features Native American comfort food and some of the most unique tacos we've ever seen made with crispy cheese and pork that's been smoked for 14 hours. Another crowd-pleaser is the sweet frybread.
I'm a Seattle native and 'equity' is destroying my once beautiful, thriving city
Seattle is obsessed with "equity," the centerpiece of diversity, equity, and inclusion. As a result, the once lovely and livable Emerald City has lost its shine.
