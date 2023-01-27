Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Ravens' Expected Decision On Lamar Jackson's Future Revealed
The Baltimore Ravens are reportedly expected to give quarterback Lamar Jackson an "exclusive franchise tag" that will prohibit him from signing with another team amid his upcoming free agency, NFL Network Senior Insider Ian Rapoport told the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday (January 31). "Lamar Jackson is going to be...
Ex-Cowboys Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore Landed New NFL Job: Report
Former Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore has reportedly been hired as the Los Angeles Chargers' new offensive coordinator, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero on Monday (January 30). The reported move comes hours after Moore and the Cowboys mutually agreed...
WATCH: Massive Fight Breaks Out In Final Minutes Of NFC Championship Game
Two players were ejected after a massive brawl broke out between the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers during the final minutes of the NFC Championship Game on Sunday (January 29). Eagles safety K'Von Wallace and 49ers offensive lineman Trent Williams were both ejected for their involvement in the melee....
Brock Purdy's Injury Diagnosis, Expected Recovery Time Revealed
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy reportedly suffered a complete tar of the UCL in his throwing elbow, which will likely require surgery, during Sunday's NFC Championship Game loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, sources with knowledge of the situation told NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero on Monday (January 30). Purdy...
