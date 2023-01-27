Read full article on original website
Reason Why WWE Pulled Rey Mysterio From Royal Rumble
Rey Mysterio was introduced as the #17 entrant in the 30-Man Royal Rumble match, but he never came out. Moments later, Dominik Mysterio made his entrance while wearing Rey’s mask. This implied that Dominik had attacked his father in the backstage area, preventing Rey from working the match, but...
Kurt Angle: Hulk Hogan Has No Feeling In His Legs After Back Surgery
Hulk Hogan is dealing with serious health issues according to recent comments by fellow WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle. Hogan’s decades in the ring have resulted in the Immortal one dealing with multiple issues in recent years. During the latest episode of his podcast on AdFreeShows.com, Angle spoke...
Jimmy Uso Reacts To WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Main Event
Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso has responded to what unfolded at last weekend’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view event. In the final moments of the show, Sami Zayn’s time with the Bloodline ended when he refused to attack Kevin Owens and instead struck Roman Reigns with a chair.
Chris Jericho Tips Sami Zayn To Dethrone Roman Reigns At WrestleMania
In a recent interview with the Daily Star, All Elite Wrestling’s Chris Jericho heaped praise Sami Zayn’s recent work with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. The Bloodline saga has been regarded as one of the most compelling stories in professional wrestling over the past several years, and it has only gotten better with the addition of Sami Zayn.
The Bloodline & Sami Zayn Split, Zayn Attacks Roman Reigns
Sami Zayn being part of The Bloodline appears to be no more. During the main event of Saturday night’s WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view event, Kevin Owens faced off against Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns in a losing effort. While Owens and Reigns went back-and-forth during the match, it...
Pat McAfee Details His Surprise WWE Royal Rumble Return
Pat McAfee has opened up on his WWE return at the Royal Rumble this past Saturday night. As previously reported, the return was a legitimate surprise to those in the company as he was kept hidden the day of the show. McAfee, who had gone on hiatus from WWE in...
Teddy Long Says He Was Shocked By WWE Hall Of Fame Induction
Theodore R. Long did plenty throughout his career, but he never expected it would pay off with an induction into the WWE Hall of Fame. Long was inducted by Ron Simmons and John ‘Bradshaw’ Layfield as part of the 2017 class during WrestleMania 33 weekend. While best known...
SmackDown And NXT Stars Backstage At WWE Raw
Two non-brand competitors are backstage at WWE Raw tonight in Tulsa, Oklahoma. According to PWInsider, SmackDown’s Mansoor and NXT’s Damon Kemp are both at the show. There’s currently no word on whether or not either wrestler will make an appearance. You can keep up with all your...
New Steve Austin A&E Series To Debut In April
A new A&E series featuring Steve Austin is slated to premiere in a few months. Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston is reporting that “Stone Cold Takes On America” will start on Sunday, April 9th for a ten-week run through Sunday, June 11th. The premise of the show is unknown,...
Seth Rollins On FTR Making A WWE Return, Talks WWE 2K23
Seth Rollins chatted with Wrestling Inc over Royal Rumble weekend. He shared his thoughts on FTR making a return to WWE, and he also spoke about the WWE 2K23 video game. You can read highlights of his comments below:. FTR returning to WWE: “Yeah. Great talents. Hell of a tag...
Producers For WWE SmackDown Revealed (1/27/23)
Fightful Select has put together a list of the producers for the matches on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown. You can check those out below:. – Rey Mysterio vs. Karrion Kross Match: Adam Pearce. – Austin Theory, Lashley, New Day, Miz, Brock Lesnar Segment: Michael Hayes. – Lacey Evans...
Beth Phoenix Warns Rhea Ripley Following Last Night’s Royal Rumble
At last night’s Royal Rumble, Beth Phoenix made a surprise appearance. Today, she issued a stern warning to Rhea Ripley via social media. During last night’s Rumble, Edge returned and immediately targeted the Judgment Day. He eliminated Finn Balor and Damien Priest before the heel faction interfered and got the WWE Hall of Famer tossed out. The brawl between the men continued up the entranceway, before Rhea Ripley got physical with Edge and attacked him. To even the odds, Beth Phoenix came to her husband’s aid and speared Ripley.
Cody Rhodes Envied John Cena & The Rock, On His Past Frustrations With WWE
Cody Rhodes officially punched his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania 39 by winning the annual 30-Man over-the-top-rope extravaganza on Saturday night. The American Nightmare eliminated WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER to score the biggest victory of his career at the Royal Rumble event at the Alamodome. Rhodes returned to...
Kofi Kingston On Brock Lesnar Loss: “Kofi-Mania Came Crashing Down”
Kofi Kingston’s rise to the WWE Championship was a long journey for the Ghanaian wrestler, but his reign on top came to an abrupt end. On the first episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX in October 2019, Kingston lost the title in seconds to Brock Lesnar, who defeated the New Day member with a single F5.
The Final WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Card – 5 Matches Confirmed
Following Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, we now have the updated lineup for tonight’s 2023 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event, which takes place in San Antonio, Texas. You can check out the updated WWE Royal Rumble card below:. Men’s Royal Rumble Match:. Kofi Kingston, Santos Escobar,...
Tony Schiavone Talks About What William Regal Brought To The Table In AEW
On the latest edition of his “What Happened When” podcast, Tony Schiavone gave his thoughts on William Regal’s run in AEW and discussed what he felt the founder of the Blackpool Combat Club brought to the table in the promotion. Schiavone said, “Regal is one of the...
First Look At The WWE Royal Rumble Set Up
WWE presents its Royal Rumble event tonight from San Antonio, Texas at the Alamodome. Competitors confirmed thus far – GUNTHER, Austin Theory, Kofi Kingston, Ricochet, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Baron Corbin, Santos Escobar, Rey Mysterio, Cody Rhodes, Omos, Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, Braun Strowman, Karrion Kross, Dominik Mysterio, The Miz, Brock Lesnar.
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of Monday Night Raw
WWE have announced some matches and segments for tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw. WWE have announced that the upcoming Elimination Chamber match will be for Austin Theory’s United States title. Tonight, some qualifying matches will take place. Seth Rollins will face off with Chad Gable, and Johnny Gargano will take on Baron Corbin.
Dustin Rhodes, Starks, Guevara, & More React To Cody Rhodes’ WWE Royal Rumble Victory
Cody Rhodes made his grand WWE return at the Alamodome by entering the Men’s Royal Rumble match at #30 and eliminating GUNTHER to punch his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania 39. Following Cody’s landmark Royal Rumble victory in San Antonio, TX on Saturday night, several notable names...
Jeff Jarrett Reveals Whether Bill Goldberg Had Serious Discussions With TNA In 2003
In 2002, Jeff Jarrett and his father together founded NWA: Total Nonstop Action (NWA-TNA), which is today’s version of Impact Wrestling. After departing the promotion in 2014, Jarrett founded another new promotion, Global Force Wrestling (GFW). Bill Goldberg signed a one-year contract with World Wrestling Entertainment in March 2003....
