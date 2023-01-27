At last night’s Royal Rumble, Beth Phoenix made a surprise appearance. Today, she issued a stern warning to Rhea Ripley via social media. During last night’s Rumble, Edge returned and immediately targeted the Judgment Day. He eliminated Finn Balor and Damien Priest before the heel faction interfered and got the WWE Hall of Famer tossed out. The brawl between the men continued up the entranceway, before Rhea Ripley got physical with Edge and attacked him. To even the odds, Beth Phoenix came to her husband’s aid and speared Ripley.

1 DAY AGO