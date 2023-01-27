Although the WWE Royal Rumble premium live event is usually showcasing the Men's and Women's Rumble matches, but this year also had one of the most curious additions. After weeks and months of teasing Bray Wyatt's full return to in-ring action on WWE programming, we were finally going to get to see him for the MTN Dew Pitch Black match. At the same time, there was a question as to what this match was actually going to be in-ring considering it's never been done before. Especially true when considering Wyatt's currently wacky story.

1 DAY AGO