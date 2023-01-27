Read full article on original website
Sporting News
WWE Royal Rumble 2023 results, match grades: Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley win Rumbles, Sami Zayn turns on Bloodline
One of WWE's most compelling storylines in years continued to be gripping television while two stars moved one step closer to main-eventing WrestleMania with victories at the Royal Rumble on Saturday night in San Antonio. Cody Rhodes, who entered last at No. 30, won the men's Royal Rumble match, while...
ewrestlingnews.com
Kurt Angle: Hulk Hogan Has No Feeling In His Legs After Back Surgery
Hulk Hogan is dealing with serious health issues according to recent comments by fellow WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle. Hogan’s decades in the ring have resulted in the Immortal one dealing with multiple issues in recent years. During the latest episode of his podcast on AdFreeShows.com, Angle spoke...
Sami Zayn turns on Roman Reigns as Bloodline splinters at solid WWE Royal Rumble
The 2023 Royal Rumble was far from the perfect show. It did however deliver a perfect ending even if it didn’t include The Rock. Sami Zayn finally turned on Roman Reigns in a dramatic set of events straight out of an Emmy Award-winner show and leaves The Bloodline potentially shattering from within. It was the highlight of Saturday night’s show in front of 50,00-plus at the Alamodome that saw WWE deliver the expected, but right Royal Rumble winners. But it included some potentially big misses with the stuff involving Bray Wyatt. Here are five takeaways from the Royal Rumble as we start...
ewrestlingnews.com
Jimmy Uso Reacts To WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Main Event
Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso has responded to what unfolded at last weekend’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view event. In the final moments of the show, Sami Zayn’s time with the Bloodline ended when he refused to attack Kevin Owens and instead struck Roman Reigns with a chair.
ewrestlingnews.com
Chris Jericho Tips Sami Zayn To Dethrone Roman Reigns At WrestleMania
In a recent interview with the Daily Star, All Elite Wrestling’s Chris Jericho heaped praise Sami Zayn’s recent work with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. The Bloodline saga has been regarded as one of the most compelling stories in professional wrestling over the past several years, and it has only gotten better with the addition of Sami Zayn.
Yardbarker
Drew McIntyre has drawn his WWE Royal Rumble number and it's bad news for him
As seen in the video below, WWE SmackDown Superstar Drew McIntyre has drawn his number for tonight's Men's WWE Royal Rumble match and it appears to be bad news for him. McIntyre did not read what his entry number is but it's clear by the look on his face that he's not coming out late in the match. As McIntyre walked off, he ran into an old friend who laughed off the BAD NEWS.
ComicBook
WWE Royal Rumble: Bray Wyatt Debuts New Mask, Uncle Howdy Sends LA Knight to Hell
Although the WWE Royal Rumble premium live event is usually showcasing the Men's and Women's Rumble matches, but this year also had one of the most curious additions. After weeks and months of teasing Bray Wyatt's full return to in-ring action on WWE programming, we were finally going to get to see him for the MTN Dew Pitch Black match. At the same time, there was a question as to what this match was actually going to be in-ring considering it's never been done before. Especially true when considering Wyatt's currently wacky story.
bodyslam.net
Seth Rollins Tells “Cancerous” CM Punk To Stay Away From WWE
Seth Rollins wants CM Punk nowhere near WWE. In an interview with Wrestling Inc Senior News Editor Nick Hausman ahead of the Royal Rumble, Seth Rollins was asked if he would like to see Punk return to WWE. Rollins simply called CM Punk ‘a cancer’ and said he should stay away from WWE.
Nia Jax, Chelsea Green return at WWE Royal Rumble
Jax and Green were both released from the company in 2021.
ewrestlingnews.com
Teddy Long Says He Was Shocked By WWE Hall Of Fame Induction
Theodore R. Long did plenty throughout his career, but he never expected it would pay off with an induction into the WWE Hall of Fame. Long was inducted by Ron Simmons and John ‘Bradshaw’ Layfield as part of the 2017 class during WrestleMania 33 weekend. While best known...
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage Update On WWE Royal Rumble Status Of The Rock And Steve Austin
With the 2023 Royal Rumble only a couple of hours away, Fightful Select has shared an update about Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin's status. According to the report, Fightful was asking around about The Rock and Austin and the talent that they've spoken with haven't been told anything, but said it's "well known that WWE wants them." One talent revealed that the money increase between the pitches to Austin for Brock Lesnar in the fall and Reigns in January were "significant" and it was obvious that WWE "wanted him for something."
ewrestlingnews.com
Rumor On How Sami Zayn Is Perceived Backstage By Triple H & Vince McMahon
On today’s episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer shared a backstage rumor about how Sami Zayn is perceived by Triple H and Vince McMahon. Neither Triple H nor Vince view Sami as someone who could be “the face of the company.” This is not to say that Sami couldn’t appear in the Royal Rumble, or even win the title at some point. Zayn just isn’t seen as a top tier star that the company could hitch their wagon to.
ewrestlingnews.com
The Undertaker Praises Michelle McCool’s WWE Royal Rumble Performance
WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker has shared his support for Michelle McCool after her performance in the Women’s Royal Rumble match. McCool, who sat ringside after saying all week long that she wasn’t in the Rumble, entered at the #25 spot and scored two eliminations before being eliminated.
ewrestlingnews.com
Cody Rhodes To Appear On Logan Paul’s ‘IMPAULSIVE’ Podcast This Week
Cody Rhodes made his grand WWE return at the Alamodome by entering the Men’s Royal Rumble match at #30 and eliminating GUNTHER to punch his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania 39. The American Nightmare eliminated five Superstars including the returning Logan Paul. Despite the elimination, no love...
ewrestlingnews.com
The Rock’s Latest Instagram Post Suggests He Won’t Be At WWE Royal Rumble 2023
As a leading man in Hollywood, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is a busy man, and is likely too busy for tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event. The Brahma Bull’s name has come up several times as a possible surprise entrant and a possible winner of the Men’s Rumble match.
ewrestlingnews.com
Kevin Nash Says He Turned Down Appearance At WWE RAW 30th Anniversary
WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash talked about turning down WWE’s offer to be at last week’s RAW 30 show on the latest episode of his podcast. He noted that he didn’t want people he didn’t know approaching him about his son, who passed away back in October.
ewrestlingnews.com
Beth Phoenix To Rhea Ripley: “Mother Is Back To Punish You”
Rhea Ripley is the winner of the 2023 Women’s Royal Rumble match, but her road to WrestleMania 39 is being blocked by a Glamazon. Prior to her historic win from the #1 spot at last Saturday’s event, Ripley attacked Edge after the Hall of Famer was eliminated from the Men’s Rumble by the Judgment Day.
ewrestlingnews.com
Former WWE Star Credits Fans For Helping Them Get The Call For Royal Rumble Return
WWE brought back Michelle McCool for this year’s 30-Woman Royal Rumble match. The former WWE Superstar was sitting at ringside when her music hit and she got into the ring as the twenty-fifth entrant. She lasted over 13 minutes and eliminated Tamina before she was thrown over the top...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE SmackDown Audience Sees Bump For Royal Rumble Go-Home Show
SpoilerTV has the preliminary overnight numbers for last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown. Last night’s show was the go-home broadcast before today’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view event. The numbers saw a nice increase this week. Last night’s show also featured an appearance by Brock Lesnar, who announced his participation for the Royal Rumble match.
ewrestlingnews.com
Sami Zayn On Origins Of Bloodline Saga, Working With Roman Reigns
Wrestling journalist Ariel Helwani recently caught up with Sami Zayn for an exclusive interview. The Honorary Uce discussed his widely acclaimed saga with The Bloodline, how it came about, possibly dethroning Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, and more. Check out some of the highlights below:. On Jay Briscoe’s untimely passing: “I...
