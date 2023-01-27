Read full article on original website
Reason Why WWE Pulled Rey Mysterio From Royal Rumble
Rey Mysterio was introduced as the #17 entrant in the 30-Man Royal Rumble match, but he never came out. Moments later, Dominik Mysterio made his entrance while wearing Rey’s mask. This implied that Dominik had attacked his father in the backstage area, preventing Rey from working the match, but...
Chris Jericho Tips Sami Zayn To Dethrone Roman Reigns At WrestleMania
In a recent interview with the Daily Star, All Elite Wrestling’s Chris Jericho heaped praise Sami Zayn’s recent work with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. The Bloodline saga has been regarded as one of the most compelling stories in professional wrestling over the past several years, and it has only gotten better with the addition of Sami Zayn.
Jimmy Uso Reacts To WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Main Event
Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso has responded to what unfolded at last weekend’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view event. In the final moments of the show, Sami Zayn’s time with the Bloodline ended when he refused to attack Kevin Owens and instead struck Roman Reigns with a chair.
The Bloodline & Sami Zayn Split, Zayn Attacks Roman Reigns
Sami Zayn being part of The Bloodline appears to be no more. During the main event of Saturday night’s WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view event, Kevin Owens faced off against Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns in a losing effort. While Owens and Reigns went back-and-forth during the match, it...
Arn Anderson Recalls Brian Pillman Being WCW’s Top Babyface, Facing Bobby Eaton
On the latest episode of his ARN podcast, AEW’s Arn Anderson talked about his legendary WCW World Television Championship match with “Beautiful” Bobby Eaton in May of 1991. Anderson also discussed some secrets about the art of color commentary and recalled the rise of Brian Pillman as a top babyface of WCW.
Teddy Long Says He Was Shocked By WWE Hall Of Fame Induction
Theodore R. Long did plenty throughout his career, but he never expected it would pay off with an induction into the WWE Hall of Fame. Long was inducted by Ron Simmons and John ‘Bradshaw’ Layfield as part of the 2017 class during WrestleMania 33 weekend. While best known...
Watch: Zelina Vega Picks Her Number For WWE Women’s Royal Rumble Match
Zelina Vega may not be in tonight’s Women’s Royal Rumble match until near the end, judging by her reaction to her Royal Rumble entry number. On Twitter, Vega picked her number, and though she did not share what it is, looked very pleased with her selection. Vega has...
Rumor On How Sami Zayn Is Perceived Backstage By Triple H & Vince McMahon
On today’s episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer shared a backstage rumor about how Sami Zayn is perceived by Triple H and Vince McMahon. Neither Triple H nor Vince view Sami as someone who could be “the face of the company.” This is not to say that Sami couldn’t appear in the Royal Rumble, or even win the title at some point. Zayn just isn’t seen as a top tier star that the company could hitch their wagon to.
Pat McAfee Details His Surprise WWE Royal Rumble Return
Pat McAfee has opened up on his WWE return at the Royal Rumble this past Saturday night. As previously reported, the return was a legitimate surprise to those in the company as he was kept hidden the day of the show. McAfee, who had gone on hiatus from WWE in...
Sami Zayn: I Had To Convince Paul Heyman To Be In The Bloodline
Paul Heyman’s relationship with The Bloodline didn’t just start when he aligned with Roman Reigns in 2020. Heyman has been a friend and associate of the Anoa’i family for three decades. So to get in The Bloodline’s good graces, Sami Zayn felt that the person he really needed to convince was Paul Heyman.
Bray Wyatt Defeats LA Knight In Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match At WWE Royal Rumble
The inaugural Mountain Dew Pitch Black match took place at Saturday night’s WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event as Bray Wyatt clashed with LA Knight in what turned out to be a hard-hitting spectacle. Wyatt defeated Knight to pick up his first win since returning to WWE at Extreme Rules last year.
The Rock’s Latest Instagram Post Suggests He Won’t Be At WWE Royal Rumble 2023
As a leading man in Hollywood, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is a busy man, and is likely too busy for tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event. The Brahma Bull’s name has come up several times as a possible surprise entrant and a possible winner of the Men’s Rumble match.
Roman Reigns Reacts To Sami Zayn’s Face Turn At WWE Royal Rumble 2023
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has made it clear that one is either part of the Bloodline, or they are not. At the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view event, Sami Zayn’s time with the group ended after he refused to attack Kevin Owens after the latter’s match with Reigns.
Cody Rhodes Envied John Cena & The Rock, On His Past Frustrations With WWE
Cody Rhodes officially punched his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania 39 by winning the annual 30-Man over-the-top-rope extravaganza on Saturday night. The American Nightmare eliminated WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER to score the biggest victory of his career at the Royal Rumble event at the Alamodome. Rhodes returned to...
Dustin Rhodes, Starks, Guevara, & More React To Cody Rhodes’ WWE Royal Rumble Victory
Cody Rhodes made his grand WWE return at the Alamodome by entering the Men’s Royal Rumble match at #30 and eliminating GUNTHER to punch his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania 39. Following Cody’s landmark Royal Rumble victory in San Antonio, TX on Saturday night, several notable names...
WWE SmackDown Audience Sees Bump For Royal Rumble Go-Home Show
SpoilerTV has the preliminary overnight numbers for last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown. Last night’s show was the go-home broadcast before today’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view event. The numbers saw a nice increase this week. Last night’s show also featured an appearance by Brock Lesnar, who announced his participation for the Royal Rumble match.
WWE News – Bray Wyatt’s New T-Shirt, Sheamus Turns 45, Damian Priest, More
WWE has launched a brand new UV Reactive t-shirt for Bray Wyatt featuring his iconic moth logo. You can check out the new shirt below:. WWE Superstar Sheamus celebrates a birthday today, turning 45 years old. The Celtic Warrior was born in the Cabra suburb of Dublin on January 28, 1978. He was raised on North Great George’s Street in Dublin.
SmackDown And NXT Stars Backstage At WWE Raw
Two non-brand competitors are backstage at WWE Raw tonight in Tulsa, Oklahoma. According to PWInsider, SmackDown’s Mansoor and NXT’s Damon Kemp are both at the show. There’s currently no word on whether or not either wrestler will make an appearance. You can keep up with all your...
Producers For The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Revealed
Fightful Select has put together a list of the producers for the matches at the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event. You can check those out below:. – Men’s Royal Rumble Match: Michael Hayes, Shane Helms, Jason Jordan, Kenny Dykstra, Jamie Noble. – Pitch Black Match: Bray Wyatt vs....
First Look At The WWE Royal Rumble Set Up
WWE presents its Royal Rumble event tonight from San Antonio, Texas at the Alamodome. Competitors confirmed thus far – GUNTHER, Austin Theory, Kofi Kingston, Ricochet, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Baron Corbin, Santos Escobar, Rey Mysterio, Cody Rhodes, Omos, Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, Braun Strowman, Karrion Kross, Dominik Mysterio, The Miz, Brock Lesnar.
