On today’s episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer shared a backstage rumor about how Sami Zayn is perceived by Triple H and Vince McMahon. Neither Triple H nor Vince view Sami as someone who could be “the face of the company.” This is not to say that Sami couldn’t appear in the Royal Rumble, or even win the title at some point. Zayn just isn’t seen as a top tier star that the company could hitch their wagon to.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO